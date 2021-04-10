Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 10

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): A gift from someone close is likely to make you immensely happy. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Chances look bright of your winning a bet. You can face some anxious moments while completing an important assignment at work. You can organize a get together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. Some travelling may be involved in a task. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably.

Love Focus: First time lovers can take some time in getting comfortable with lover.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Health remains excellent. Those who have gone overboard in splurging will find this little indulgence worth it. You can be praised today at work for a job well done. A family event may keep you entertained. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. A lucrative deal is likely to be grasped by taking the initiative first. You can seriously reflect on your past and strive to improve upon it on the personal front.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to be rewarded in full measure, but your efforts will need to be commensurate.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a good day to undertake a journey to meet someone who is dear to you. Settling a property deal is on the cards for some. Commuting problems are likely to be resolved through alternate means. Health remains satisfactory. Loan to purchase a vehicle may take some more time to get through. A new idea at work may not succeed initially, but do not lose hope. Homemakers will have the resources to make the desired changes.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness today.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): A little praise will be enough to raise your spirits on the academic or professional front. Those new to an exercise regime will be able to gain immense benefits. Gains in the real estate sector are much indicated. Things are certain to go your way at work, as you regain control of a workplace situation. Bad mood of a family member can spoil the domestic environment. If you are in the mood for travel, there is no better time than this.

Love Focus: Bonding of the romantic kind may happen with someone of the opposite gender with whom you work.

Lucky Colour: Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Those out to gain popularity on the social front will be able to play their cards well. A new initiative on the health front may not gel with your lifestyle. You will be in a position to tackle an unexpected requirement of money on the financial front. This is the time to play your winning card on the professional front. Wedding bells toll for someone eligible in the family. Enjoying an out-of-town journey is on the cards for some. Investing in property is likely to give good returns, especially if you sell it now.

Love Focus: Love life may not appear a bed of roses.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A business trip will prove immensely successful and bring new opportunities in its wake. You will succeed in preempting difficulties, before they become insurmountable. An old ailment may get healed through home remedy. You will have enough to go in for an expensive purchase. Your performance will be put to test by a senior, but you come out with flying colors on the professional front. A tricky problem on the domestic front will need to be successfully resolved.

Love Focus: Chances of a friendship blossoming into romance is possible for some.

Lucky Colour: Silver Gray

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Chances of an ancestral property coming in your name appear bright. A change will be most refreshing, so go for it. Your own efforts will help in de-stressing and attaining mental equanimity. Wealth comes your way in a most unexpected manner, but unforeseen expenditures cannot be ruled out. An exceptional day is foreseen at work as you impress one and all by your talents and communication skills. Parents or elders may insist on doing something that you do not approve of. You get a chance to visit your favorite place.

Love Focus: Nearness to lover will be enough to make you happy.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Good preparation will make a trip out of town most enjoyable. Those awaiting results are assured of passing with flying colors. Being choosy in eating can make a positive impact on health for some. Speculation and stocks are likely to give good returns. Your performance and consistency on the professional front will enable you to make steady progress up the corporate ladder. You will manage to tie up a lot of loose ends on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks bleak and needs a bit of revving up.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): You are likely to enjoy a good bank balance today. Progress of work is likely to be slow on the professional front. A family celebration will prove most enjoyable. Some of you can plan to enjoy the weekend with someone out of town. Papers pertaining to a property may be handed over to you today. Those lagging in studies are likely to catch up with least effort. A new workout routine is likely to help you come back in shape.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 17, 19

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): This is probably because you are on the verge of launching something important on the professional front. You will be able to effectively deal with someone creating misunderstandings in the family regarding someone or something. Travelling proves tiring, but fun. Short-listing a piece of property, you intend buying cannot be ruled out. Extra workload will be tackled by you in no time on the professional or academic front. A good exercise regime will find you at the peak of fitness. You will have to ensure that the burden of loan is taken off from your shoulders.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards for those in love, so don’t forget to dim the lights and put on the soft music!

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Extra efforts may be required by those appearing for a competition. An old ailment may get cured. A good control over expenditure is likely to help your savings grow in these inflationary times. Avoid feeling stressed. A family member will encourage you to participate in something that can enhance your stature. If you are planning a long journey, expect it to be smooth and comfortable. Some of you are likely to seal a property deal.

Love Focus: Lover can have a surprise in store for you.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 3, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): Those thinking of buying a house or vehicle will be able to do so soon. Some of you stand a good chance for campus recruitment by top multinational companies. Health should not be neglected. You are likely to be richly rewarded for going out of the way for someone close. A happening day when you can afford to let your hair down and enjoy yourself on both social and professional fronts. Family will ensure comfort and mental calmness by making the home environment peaceful. Be safe on the road.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to experience total bliss.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

