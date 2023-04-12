All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 12, 2023 (File Photo)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A minor cut or bruise may get aggravated due to sheer negligence. Assess the marketability of what you buy in bulk beforehand to prevent losses. Creative persons will be able to get good returns for their work. Visiting an ailing family elder will provide an excellent chance of meeting relations. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Your originality will win the day for you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Don’t take partner for granted today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: White

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Elders enjoy good health and get rid of minor problems ailing them. Bargain well while shopping to get the best price. An enjoyable time in office is foreseen, as you get some time to yourself. Family routine will remain uneventful and may even appear a bit boring. Much effort may go into preparing for something important on the academic front. If you get the right backing, you will achieve what you have set out for.

Love Focus: Falling in love is a distinct possibility for those seeking it.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Magenta

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A healthy alternative, if adopted, will help you get into perfect shape. It will be important to manoeuvre yourself into a position of bargain in a deal. Good job prospects are foreseen for those seeking employment in IT industry. You may be longing for a vacation to someplace exotic. It is best to take a break now from studies to refresh your mind. A person you are suspicious of may give good advice.

Love Focus: An arrangement arrived at with partner will smoothen the kinks in relationship.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will remain fully focused on health to keep ailments at bay. Unexpected gains are likely from an unexpected source. Managers and senior executives will find the day favourable. It will be important to give a sympathetic ear to a family member. Travelling to attend an important event is indicated. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will work wonders in achieving your aim. Someone trying to interfere in your personal life will not succeed in his or her designs.

Love Focus: Today, it may become difficult to spare time for partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those suffering from lifestyle diseases will need to be regular in their medication. Money given in good faith to a casual acquaintance will be returned. You may have to contend with an ugly situation at work today. Spouse will be sharing and caring, and will provide full support to your ideas. Your visit to a distant place proves fruitful, as you manage to achieve your aim. A great opportunity to own property may come to you.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Regular exercising will make you feel on the top of the world. Excellent opportunities are foreseen for those connected with technology. Handle a family elder tactfully. Expect a pat on the back on the academic front for something achieved. Adventurous types are certain to experience an adrenalin rush in a thrilling outdoor activity.

Love Focus: A relationship with no strings attached proves exhilarating.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Curbing late nights will have a positive effect on health. Don’t trust casual acquaintances, where investments are concerned. Your cost-cutting idea for a project may require a second opinion. Some new installation or house set up may keep some homemakers busy. You may plan to visit an out of town distant relative in the near future. A prime property is likely to be yours soon. You may enjoy unwavering focus on the academic front and do well.

Love Focus: You may find your love life stagnating, so do something to rejuvenate it.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may find an exercise regime too difficult to follow. Cheque or cash for an outstanding amount may be received soon. Exchanging notes with others will be crucial in a project. Those wanting to dispose of property are likely to get the asked-for price. It will be in your interest to avoid any misunderstandings on the family front. A prize or cash award can be expected by those participating in a competition.

Love Focus: The day promises to be perfect for an outing with partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A health tip from an expert will do wonders in regaining a slim and trim figure. An investment today will come in handy at a later date. You will need the advice of a senior, before you embark on an independent mission. You are likely to come into the firing line of spouse or parents for extravagance. Those travelling should be careful of the food they eat as something may not go well with your system. Your creativity and intellect may come in for praise on the academic front.

Love Focus: A member of opposite gender is likely to have the hots for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Figure conscious people will find it beneficial to adopt a different diet. Chances of getting good returns from a previous investment look bright. Manufacturers need to guard against diluting quality by overreaching their target. Out of town relations may pay a visit and bring excitement into your life. A fun-filled journey is on the cards for youngsters. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin.

Love Focus: Misunderstandings on the romantic front are best avoided by opening the lines of communication.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Saffron

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Avoid excess of food and drinks. A lucrative investment opportunity may come your way. Good day for industrialists to expand and diversify. A minor issue threatens to turn ugly and vitiate the domestic environment. Not the best day for travelling long distances; avoid if you can. You will benefit by associating with a bright spark on the academic front. Something done on the social front may add to your popularity.

Love Focus: Your suspicious nature will get you on the wrong side of partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may need a second opinion regarding the health of a family member. Hanging out with friends may prove heavy on the pocket. Much running around is indicated for those wanting to enter a particular profession. A child or younger sibling may need the freedom of staying out late. A business tour is in the offing for some and will prove fruitful. Lay your worries on the academic front to rest, as you will manage to perform well.

Love Focus: Harsh words of partner may prove hurtful, but they may not be without reason.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

