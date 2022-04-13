Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 13, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Capital required for a major task will not pose much problem. Those in the professional field may have to slog till late hours today. A balanced diet and total abstinence from junk food is the need of the hour for some. Someone will be there to give you a helping hand and resolve your problems on the family front. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: You will be able to provide emotional support to spouse that he or she needs at this point of time.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to become an indispensable member of a project on the professional front. Only positive thinking will deliver some from depression. You may experience a financially fluid situation, but things will turn in your favour. A contentious family issue will be discussed amicably and a solution arrived at. Those trying to study will get the right environment at home without much effort.

Love Focus: Your charm and way with words is likely to make some fall for you.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Take your call before incurring an expenditure someone is insisting on. You may have to redo something that you had left midway on the professional front. You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. A ceremony may be organised on the family front. Much travelling is foreseen today and will be to your advantage, both personally and professionally.

Love Focus: Love at first sight cannot be ruled out, so expect romance to blossom!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You may get impressed by a lucrative financial scheme, but it is best to read the fine print. Health of a family member may cause a bit of a concern, but will be nothing serious. You may get impressed by a lucrative financial scheme, but it is best to read the fine print. A family member will be more than willing to take your guidance in an important domestic issue. Property owners may not be able to make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: A long-term relationship can culminate in wedding for some.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Professional achievements will help in getting you to the next step on the career front. Good showing on the academic front will motivate you to put your nose to the grindstone. Don’t bank upon anyone for transport, remaining independent will prove much more enjoyable. Invitation to a party or a wedding is in the pipeline and will enable you to widen your social network.

Love Focus: Some of you are likely to enjoy to the hilt all the attention being showered on you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You may feel reluctant to invest in a scheme in a big way. Health remains satisfactory, but aim for total fitness. Fatigue and disinterest may make you miss lucrative opportunities on the business front. An excellent marriage proposal for you or someone eligible in the family is likely to be received. You may opt out of a planned out of town trip. An above average performance on the academic front will help to bring you into notice of others.

Love Focus: The eligible, too, can get lucky in finding a soul mate.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. Someone is likely to put in a good word for those seeking a coveted post on the professional front. You are likely to struggle to maintain your energy level. Family life remains satisfactory, as spouse and family members are supportive. Coaching classes or private tuitions may be the answer to your problems on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts threaten to disrupt your focus.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Coffee

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A loan that you are expecting may not be released immediately. You may need to design your fitness plan according to your active lifestyle. Much of what you do at work today will bring you into the good books of those who matter. Driving there will be half the fun! Your efforts on the academic front will be recognised. Getting help from others to save time will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: Mutual attraction is likely to pull you towards someone from the opposite camp and make love blossom!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Those afflicted with lifestyle diseases need to exercise caution. An issue at work which is giving you tense moments will be finally sorted out. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. There is a good chance of catching the excitement by setting out for a happening destination. Luck favours you on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Bronze Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Financial advice becomes necessary for those thinking of big investments. Doing personal work for a senior will instantly grant you the most-favoured status! Unnecessarily worrying about your health can actually make you unwell! Those planning to settle out of town will get full support of family. Opt for public transport today for local travel. You are likely to stand head and shoulders above the rest in academic performance.

Love Focus: A tiff with lover is likely and is all set to flare up.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is a possibility of someone asking for a loan, so take your call. Health-wise you are likely to feel much better. Luck favours some on the academic front. Convincing a senior about your ideas will be a major battle won on the professional front. This is the time to strengthen the family bonds. This is your lucky day, when whatever you do turns out well.

Love Focus: Wedding bells are likely for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Present financial situation may need your attention. You are likely to excel in a task thrust upon you on the professional front. You may rope in someone who can help you in achieving perfect fitness. A showdown with a parent or a family elder cannot be ruled out. Your desire to enjoy a vacation with someone close is likely to become a reality in the near future. Excelling in academics is foretold for some.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy a blissful existence.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green