Sagittarius Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 13

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23- Dec 21)

If you are a Sagittarius born person, you have a strong sense of detailing and pursuing your goals in life is the only motto of your life. Just like an archer, you like to take your aim with an eye that focuses on the goal without getting distracted in between. Also, you make a big travel freak and you have this fetish to collect different souvenirs from places you visit and explore. You are also an optimist soul that likes to interpret everything with a positive approach in life. For you, your friends make an important part in your life and usually you have a big social circle. Today it would be best if you think with your head before coming to a big conclusion. Having the right patience should be your mantra of the day.

Sagittarius Finance Today

Your finance life can get better but for the same you will have to do some research and development to know what is trending in the market and what will bring the desired results in your monetary favor.

Sagittarius Family Today

Don’t get disappointed with small family fights, don’t lose your mind and understand that there are times when you don’t get synced with the thinking style of others. All you need to do is to have some understanding.

Sagittarius Career Today

You have high expectations from your career and get set ready to get some of them fulfilled today. Your co workers might be supportive and you shall get through all the difficult tasks with ease.

Sagittarius Health Today

Your mental health needs some attention for the day and you shall indulge in some mindful practices such as yoga and meditation.

Sagittarius Love Life Today

Propose your crush or your lover in mind in reality and they might answer it with a yes. Expect good things coming in your life as per you’re your stars and planets placements.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Bronze Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026