All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 13, 2023 (File Photo)

Aries (March 21-April 20)

An opportunity to make your mark on the professional front is likely to come your way. Good earning opportunities may come your way to make you more financially secure. Some of you may plan to renovate or give a facelift to your house. Good company is likely to make a journey pleasurable. Buying a piece of property is on the cards. Sticking to routine will be important to remain fit.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Company of health-conscious people will automatically help you achieve perfect health. Reducing expenses and increasing savings may be on your mind. You will get the opportunity on the work front for which you had been waiting for long. It will be important to keep the lines of communication open on the family front to avoid misunderstandings. Travelling with your group of friends will be exciting. Property matters may take up your time today. A social commitment needs to be discharged, so find time for it.

Love Focus: Complaining attitude of lover may upset you and lead to differences.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

There may be too many loose ends in a project that is handed to you at work. A healthy phase can be expected. An excellent opportunity comes your way that spells big money. Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. If you own a vehicle, you can be asked to become part of an exciting trip. A property may come into your name.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts can flood your mind and make you long for love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Excellent opportunities present themselves on the professional front. Rising expenses may compel you to cut corners in order to save money. Homemakers may receive praise for their efforts on the home front. Keeping up with daily workouts is certain to keep you fit and energetic. An out of town trip may be planned. There is every likelihood of getting an opportunity to meet people you have not met in a long time.

Love Focus: You are likely to be at your impressive best in a chance to romance!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Silver

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Good performance is assured for those pursuing higher studies. Health poses no problems. Financially, you remain stable. Businesspersons will be able to resurrect the business showing a downward trend. An event coming up on the home front will keep you happily engaged. An outing with friends promises to be entertaining. Selling a property or renting it out is indicated and will bring in a lot of money.

Love Focus: Formal relations with someone at office show all signs of becoming romantic ones, so rejoice!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financially, you will improve your standing by starting something on the side or investing wisely. A function at home is likely to keep you busy and entertained. Undertaking a long journey may not seem too exciting. Acquiring a new property may be on your mind. Helping out a junior on the academic front may find you doing his or her assignments! Health will remain satisfactory, but only by exercising strict self-control.

Love Focus: Taking romance to the next level cannot be ruled out for those in love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You will enjoy excellent health, despite excesses. Clarity of thought and foresight will help save money. You will have the full support of superiors in carrying out your ideas at work. Finding time for the family may be difficult, as you remain involved in work. You are likely to make good time in a long journey. Those in property business can find the day profitable. A good turn done to someone is likely to be returned with interest.

Love Focus: Prayers are likely to be answered soon for those looking for love!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Cream

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

You will be most satisfied by your current circumstances on the academic front. You are likely to turn into a fitness freak, as you start taking your exercise regimen most seriously. Today, you are likely to make good money. A senior may not be happy with your performance at work and may even counsel you for it. A piece of happy news on the family front can be expected. A short vacation promises a welcome break from the routine, so start packing your bags. Property dealers are likely to make a killing.

Love Focus: Falling in love is possible, so get set for a whirlwind romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Persistence will pay on the fitness front. Someone close will be willing to finance your dreams. Moment, you had been waiting for on the professional front has finally arrived. You may have to do the bidding of a family elder, so do so with a smile! You are likely to find yourself in high spirits today. Spending a few days with someone out of town is possible. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain.

Love Focus: Someone who had expressed his or her love for you may begin to avoid you on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Adding to your comfort on the domestic front can be one of your aims today. Set the correct pace on the fitness front to avoid the burnout stage. Financial front may take some more time to stabilise, as some payments are likely to get stuck. It is best to trust your own judgement on the professional front than rely on someone and be let down. Self-control may be required in a family situation. An exciting journey may be undertaken by some. You may decide to renovate your ancestral house.

Love Focus: If married, expect some special favors from spouse today!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to take it easy on the fitness front. A competent financial advisor can make a difference to your financial health, so don't even think twice. Your reputation on the professional front is set to rise. Changes initiated at home are likely to be welcomed by all. An out of town official trip will give you some respite and peace of mind. Some of you may stand to gain on the property front.

Love Focus: Over familiarity with the one you love threatens to make the relationship stagnant, so find ways to keep it vibrant.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

This is the time to enjoy life, so go have a ball, but do keep an eye on your expenses. You may find it difficult to continue an exercise regimen. You may find yourself going great guns on the professional front. Spouse or a family member may prove a good support for you in convincing an elder. A long journey is on the cards for some. Returns from your property will be enough to finance something that you desire. An excellent time is foreseen for those taking a break from the daily grind.

Love Focus: Something said in jest may get lover upset and spoil an outing.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Peach

