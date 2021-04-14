Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 14

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Extensive survey will help you choose the best on the property front. The person you had lent money to may not be willing to return the same in a hurry. Maintaining good health by adhering to an active lifestyle will not be a problem for you. Job satisfaction may be hard to achieve for some. A celebratory atmosphere may prevail at home. Much fun awaits those who are embarking on a vacation.

Love Focus: Lover’s sweet gesture can leave you totally smitten with romantic feelings!

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Someone may take advantage of your gullibility on the property front. Getting sidelined on the social front, in your attempt to remain on the forefront, is possible. You may adopt an exercise routine that suits your lifestyle. You may get into the saving mode with the aim of buying something big. Those facing a competitive situation will be able to fare well. You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game played on the home front. A vacation is likely to materialize and promises oodles of fun.

Love Focus: A marriage proposal can become a source of joy for the eligible.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Pisces

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Health remains good, as you remain active. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. Day seems unfavorable for those in the health and hospitality sector. Marriage of the eligible is possible. Lots of fun is in store for those setting out on a vacation. Taking possession of a new house may become a reality for some. Being a go-getter is likely to make you much sought after on the social front.

Love Focus: A happy time is foreseen for those newly in love.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 3, 21, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): You are likely to feel more energetic and fitter than before. Efforts may be required to get back money loaned to someone. Your performance at work can come under the scanner. You may be in the process of planning something big on the home front. An impromptu trip awaits some and promises much fun. A suitable accommodation may be found by those looking one on rent. You may not receive the expected appreciation, despite lending a helping hand to someone in need.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse some excitement in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 4, 22, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Mood swings can make you irritable and snappy. A journey is likely to materialize soon. An advice will enable you to achieve a positive frame of mind. Keeping good health will become your aim and you will put in the efforts to achieve it. Those in the services will soon find something to rejoice on both the career and financial fronts. Implementing some suggestions given by others on the professional front will prove advantageous.

Love Focus: Passion returns in your relationship, so expect a romantically fulfilling time today!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 5, 23, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): You will be able to keep up your fitness level by making conscious efforts. Prospects on the financial front brighten and make chances brighter to accumulate wealth. Finding an ideal time to start something new may delay it, so don’t wait for it and begin now. A function can be organized in your honor or some award may be bestowed upon you for your achievements. Taking the lead in organizing a trip will be much appreciated by others. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front.

Love Focus: You will be able to enjoy a few tender moments today with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 12, 6, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Libra (September 24-October 23): A gift or a treat is in store for some on the social front. You do your health a great favor by remaining regular in your workouts. A new business strategy works wonders in attracting customers and may find you in a profitable situation. Family may become your priority today and planning something together cannot be ruled out. Some of you may plan to visit a place of pilgrimage. Setting up a new house in on the cards for some.

Love Focus: There is no point in giving more time to a love-hate relationship that is not working out.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): You will be able to keep up the pace of your exercise regimen to enjoy good health. It may become difficult to keep expenditure within control. Working on weaknesses is the need of the hour for some. Expanding your friends’ circle is indicated. Enjoying a vacation is on the cards. Sellers are likely to get a good price for their real estate. You will be able to effectively deal with a rumor that has you at its focus.

Love Focus: Keeping a low profile is your weapon on the romantic front that is certain to benefit you.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): An invitation for a leisure trip that promises to be fun is in the pipeline. Investment in real estate is likely to get good returns. Some of you may take up meditation and yoga to retain good health. Day turns out nice for those in the marketing and business development fields. You are likely to be recognized for your efforts on the professional front. Someone in the family may volunteer to share your workload.

Love Focus: Recent developments on the romantic front are likely to cheer you.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Acquiring a built-up property is possible for some. Your attempts to become socially in will get you your fifteen minutes of fame! You can say goodbye to an ailment that had been pestering you for long and enjoy good health. External help may be required by some businesspersons for rethinking strategy for increasing profits. Things move in a positive way at work. Support from the family is assured and will help you in doing better in your field. Planning a short vacation cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4,6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Coming back in shape will seem much easier under expert guidance. A worrisome phase on the health front is all but over, so enjoy this new lease of healthy life! An increment or a raise can be expected by some. You will find things moving in conformation with your plans at work. Support on the domestic front is indicated in whatever you wish to plan. Travelling with friends may not be as much fun as anticipated.

bLove is in the air and you are likely to enjoy the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): An invitation to accompany someone on a trip is likely to be extended to you soon. Getting a house constructed or letting it out is possible for some. Your social networking skills will be at their peak. You may resolve to follow a specific diet and benefit. Possibility of a windfall continues to grow stronger for some, especially those in trade. Getting involved and maintaining focus are certainly going to help you along the way. Some differences are likely to crop up with other members on the home front but remember to keep your cool.

Love Focus: Your efforts are likely to make your love life scintillating once again.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

