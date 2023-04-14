Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 14, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for September 26, 2022

Aries (March 21-April 20)

A handsome commission in a deal is likely to make your bank balance healthy. Extra workload at office may compel you to keep some pressing issues pending. Homemakers are likely to bring about some exciting changes at home. Age-related ailments cannot be ruled out for some oldsters. A shopping trip with family members will prove quite enjoyable. Outside help will prove better for handling a property issue.

Love Focus: With trust and understanding, your love life is likely to turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You make steady progress on the professional front and impress others by your performance. You are likely to improve your financial status. You may resolve to avoid excesses in the interest of your health. A family situation may compel you to take sides, but be careful with whom you side, as others won't like it. Avoid crowded places and heavy traffic today as some problems are foreseen. This is an excellent day, when your wishes come true!

Love Focus: You are likely to make a perfect setting for romance to sprout and take root!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Go for less lucrative investment options to play safe. Those undergoing treatment are likely to find steady improvement. You may get pulled up at work for not sharing a responsibility. Peace and quiet at home will give you a chance to enjoy all by yourself. A visit to an out-of-town destination will prove most enjoyable. Some of you may go in for refurbishing and resetting the house. Judge the situation on the social front before you make any commitment.

Love Focus: Enjoying the attentions of someone who has a soft corner for you cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Salaried persons can expect an increment or bonus. Whatever you are doing for keeping fit may not be adequate, so add a workout routine. Don't take any chances at work as chances of getting found out look real. Someone in the family is likely to make you proud. Travelling long distance may not be too comfortable. Terms for acquiring property may be finalized.

Love Focus: Understanding and love will make you feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Pink

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A policy or investment is likely to mature and boost your bank balance. Someone may become your guide and help you attain total fitness. Office atmosphere will remain conducive for performers. A difference of opinion may pit you against spouse and spoil your mood. A short vacation cannot be ruled out for some. Investing in property is indicated for some, which may prove a financial boon at a later date. Something being organised on the social front may get you totally involved.

Love Focus: Today, your romantic aspirations are likely to be fulfilled in full measure!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Red

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Financial front appears most encouraging. You can become someone’s target at work, if you are not careful. Spouse or a family member may have lined up a surprise for you today. Meditation will prove a good remedy in countering mental tensions. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. There is a likelihood of shifting to a new house or a new city for some. You are set to enjoy the exclusive company of people of eminence.

Love Focus: Attempts on the romantic front may not get immediate results, so remain patient and let things work themselves out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financially, this appears to be an excellent day, as you receive all your outstanding payments. Some good health options chosen by you will keep you in good physical condition. New employees are likely to find the workplace environment to their liking. Spouse may need her space, so respect that. A journey may need to be postponed. Some delay is foreseen in getting a construction work started. You are likely to become popular on the social front, just by keeping in touch with others.

Love Focus: Some turbulence on the romantic front is foreseen for those not being able to devote much time to lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

On the monetary front, loss is indicated, so remain guarded. Health may need care. The ambition you harbour will only get realised through good networking. Some adjustments may be needed for a harmonious coexistence, especially for the newlyweds. Those fond of travel may find their wish coming true. Involve yourself more deeply in a property matter. Participating in an event will be fun today.

Love Focus: Lovers will have to make extra efforts to find time for being together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Moneywise, you will save through some good bargains. Someone is likely to draw your interest towards physical fitness. An achievement on the professional or academic front is likely to give you an immense sense of satisfaction. Your actions are likely to please spouse or a family elder. If you are travelling for a vacation, the journey is likely to add to your excitement. A favourable property decision can be expected by some.

Love Focus: Those searching for a suitable groom or bride are likely to find one.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You may decide to wait for better options for investing your money. Keep health in mind while eating out. You are likely to make your mark on the professional front. Setting up a new house is indicated for some homemakers. Keep your speed in check on the road. Decision regarding a property may be taken in your favour. A new venture will begin to look most promising.

Love Focus: You may not be too lucky in love today, as differences threaten to crop up in your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to work towards improving your financial situation. Taking up an exercise routine is possible and will benefit you immensely. Those nearing the deadline for a project at work may get an extension. A wedding in the family is likely to be arranged. Weather may play spoilsport in a journey. Good news on the property front can be expected. Recent developments on the social front may make you change your opinion about someone.

Love Focus: Romance may provide an extra bounce in your step!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Exploring some avenues may translate into earning opportunities on the financial front. You may become health conscious and start shaking a leg. This is an excellent day that promises to boost your image both on the social and professional fronts. You may find it difficult to devote full time to family, due to other commitments. A fun-filled vacation with near and dear ones, is in the pipeline.

Love Focus: Romance enters your life unannounced and promises to make life interesting!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

