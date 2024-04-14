All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 14, 2024

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. A shopping spree may prove heavy on the pocket. Writers, editors and others in similar professions are likely to make their mark. A journey may not provide you the promised comfort and hurt your pocket too. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas.

Love Focus: A romantic relationship grows stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Orange

Regular workouts will find you fit as a fiddle. A financial crunch seems imminent. Expect an exciting time in a family function or a get-together. You will be able to pre-empt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Be charitable in dealing with disciplinary problems. Keeping a positive outlook will bring positivity in your life. Someone may try to contact you for a specific purpose that may benefit you.

Love Focus: There is a likelihood of opening up your heart on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

You are likely to ensure good health by maintaining your routine. You will be able to raise finances to buy something essential. An ugly situation at home is possible and threatens to disturb domestic harmony. You may plan a vacation with someone close. Your attempts to kick a bad habit may not meet with success, but keep the efforts on. An overbearing person may need to be put in place but do so tactfully.

Love Focus: Marital life cruises along smoothly on the romantic plane.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. Strain felt on the budget is likely to ease, as you go on a cost-cutting mission. Your upbeat mood will keep others in a jovial mood too on the home front. Don’t travel in overcrowded public transport today, as stars are not favourable. A treat is in store for some on the social front. Passion seems to be at an all-time high, so enjoy!

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures may have no takers and add to your frustrations.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Peace prevails on the home front and gives you time for rest and rejuvenation. You will manage to convince your business partner about your pet project. There is a chance of making plans for a trip with friends. Your correct judgement and decisiveness are likely to salvage an irretrievable situation. Handling unexpected expenditures may not be a problem, as you have enough in your kitty.

Love Focus: Today, you are likely to enjoy peace and solitude with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A happy mix of diet and exercise promises to keep you fit as a fiddle. Don’t trust anyone suggesting lucrative investments through dubious schemes. Domestic chores may leave you fatigued. Travel will prove advantageous in more ways than one. Keep some buffer time while travelling by road. Someone may seek your advice on a property matter and gain from it. You will be able to come to terms with someone close.

Love Focus: You can yearn for love and affection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

You may succumb to peer pressure and get hooked on a bad habit. Those expecting quick returns on the financial front may feel disappointed. There may be a requirement to pull up a family youngster for an act of indiscipline. Those travelling by road will find the going easy and comfortable. It is important to focus on your positive strengths, rather than laying stress on negativity.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy your moments with your lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Grey

Someone’s support is likely to strengthen your confidence in yourself. You are likely to make a positive difference in someone’s life today. You are set to benefit from a new dietary and fitness plan. A good financial move will prove profitable. You may be forced to undertake a journey that you are not keen on. A much-anticipated event on the social front is likely to prove most enjoyable, so don't give it a miss.

Love Focus: Young couples are likely to enjoy togetherness.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

You are likely to come in shape through workouts. It may become difficult to keep expenditure within control. A family elder, who has remained daggers drawn with you, may turn a new leaf. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. House owners may find a suitable tenant for their property. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavors are likely to get rich dividends.

Lucky Number:2

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. You will need to utilise your money judiciously. Diplomacy may become the key to defuse a domestic situation. You are likely to invite someone you click with to a meal or for an outing. Good tenants will end the draught for some house owners looking to rent their premises. Things started today will prove most beneficial. You are likely to remain socially active by visiting or calling over your near and dear ones

Love Focus: Heart-to-heart talk with lover will help you get rid of an emotional burden.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

Fitness freaks are likely to reap rich benefits with a new workout regimen. Steer clear of arguments on the home front. Your monetary condition remains satisfactory, but still, you may not find inner satisfaction. An outing can prove expensive and may take some fun out of it. Phase of good luck starts and you will find things improving around you. Luck is likely to favour those hoping for a scholarship to study abroad.

Love Focus: Love happens, so don’t waste too much time looking for it!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. Business brings profits as you implement new ideas to attract consumers. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Travel with family and friends will be a lot of fun. Active participation on the social front is indicated for some.s

Love Focus: Attending a function can pave the way for long-term romance.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Golden