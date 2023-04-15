All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 15, 2023 (Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Leading an active life will keep you in excellent shape and good health. Don’t invest in any scheme without going into the details. Initiative taken by you at work will soon get positive returns. Some tensions are foreseen in a joint family set up. Travelling overseas just to meet someone close is possible for some. You are likely to find your focus on the academic front, despite distractions.

Love Focus: Love is likely to knock at your door, so be prompt to respond!

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Conserving money will be important at this juncture. You will manage to put your point across over an issue on the work front. A family function may have you at its forefront. Delay is foreseen in a journey by road. An ailment may recur due to sheer negligence and trouble you. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market. Good progress in preparing for an exam is likely to instill much confidence in students.

Love Focus: Love life of newlyweds can pass through a trying phase.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You can be motivated by someone to switch to a healthier lifestyle. Financially, things begin to look favourable, but it will be some time before you achieve total stability. An overseas journey is indicated for those in business. Efforts may have to be put in to bring calm and tranquility on the home front. Frequent travellers will need to cater to the weather to remain fit. On the academic front, you are likely to find yourself in a favourable situation.

Love Focus: Someone you are working closely with may attract you.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will need to remain careful about your health in this changing season. You are likely to make a fortune in your current profession or business. Balancing many jobs at a time may tire you out, so pace yourself. A family reunion is on the cards and your initiative will make it happen. You may travel to attend a wedding or a function happening out of town. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air as you enjoy the company of lover.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. You may cut corners just to strengthen your financial position. Avoid any kind of interference in your work, as it may waste a lot of time. Guidance of your near and dear ones will prove a great help. You can travel to someplace secluded, just to let your hair down. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for long.

Love Focus: Be more judicious in your selection on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Keeping your diet under control and leading an active life will keep you healthy. Financially, you will be able to secure your position by curbing wasteful expenditure. Keep an alternate option ready, as you may require it at work. A happy reunion of sorts is in the offing on the family front. This is not a favourable day on the road, so remain vigilant. House owners will succeed in earning a good rent from their property.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

A property deal is likely to lift up your spirits. Keeping a tight control over expenses will be a step in the right direction. Some efforts will be required to bag a lucrative deal. Differences in a joint family set up threaten to spoil the domestic atmosphere. Accompanying someone on a journey may become unavoidable. The value of property owned by you is likely to escalate. Those preparing for exams will feel more confident now, than before.

Love Focus: You may not accept the fact, but you are in love!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those who had taken a break from workouts may choose to begin again. Stability on the financial front is assured. A long-winded project is likely to near completion. An irritable family member will need to be handled with soft gloves. Don’t bank upon anyone for transport, remaining independent will prove much more enjoyable. There is simply no need to discuss your assets with total strangers.

Love Focus: Disagreements can mar the romantic front and get you all upset.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will find the will to wean yourself off junk food and become health conscious. Capital will not be a problem for those diversifying in business. You can be at loggerheads with an associate or a colleague over a workplace issue. Love of near and dear ones will prove most touching. An excursion will be a good idea today. A new acquisition is likely to add to your existing assets.

Love Focus: You can be a bit selfish in love and expect mate to remain focused on you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Purple

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Home remedies are likely to give partial success in getting rid of a common ailment. You may have to wait for better schemes to come along, before investing your money. Getting around your senior for leave will not pose much difficulty. You will be able to devote more time to family than usual. Somebody’s company will make a journey appear short. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Tread carefully on the romantic front to avoid any pitfalls.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Overstraining on the exercise front cannot be ruled out for some. Someone is likely to talk you out of your money, so be careful. Sometimes you have to turn a blind eye and give subordinates a breather. You will need to exercise patience on the domestic front today. A business trip abroad will prove most fruitful. Help and support will be forthcoming for those facing a competition or exam.

Love Focus: Don’t expect partner to brighten up your love life for you, chip in yourself too!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You are likely to choose some good options on the health front. Earning remains steady and will help maintain financial stability. Your performance at work needs improvement, so don’t shy away from hard work. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. A journey undertaken by you will be far from comfortable. This is an auspicious day to acquire property. The day turns out excellent on the professional or academic front.

Love Focus: Those married are likely to find their love life rocking!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

