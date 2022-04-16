Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A change of job is set to have a positive affect on your finances. Condition of those not feeling well for sometime is likely to improve. An official meeting threatens to spoil your weekend. Peace prevails on the domestic front as you retain a positive outlook. Friends travelling with you will make the journey exciting. A property-related deal is likely to be finalised for some.

Love Focus: Nurturing your relationship will make it stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You are likely to enhance your earning and begin saving for something special. You will feel rejuvenated and refreshed just by virtue of keeping yourself active. Some of you may feel suffocated at work. You will be in a mood to do up your house. Young couples may plan an outing just to take a break from the routine. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, your efforts to save money will pay rich dividends. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. A little appeasement of senior is likely to let you off the hook. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. This is the right time to initiate something on the property front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Financially, you do well by turning your focus on enhancing earning. You may have to make concessions for someone not bright enough at work. Measures instituted to improve your health are likely to pay rich dividends. You are likely to get cosmetic changes done to your house. A holiday trip promises good fun and an opportunity to relax and rejuvenate. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item.

Love Focus: The one you love may play hard to get, but your perseverance will pay!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Something may be bought to beautify the house. Adhering to an active life and controlled diet will be enough to find you hale and hearty. You may have to wait out for a sanction, but it will be well worth it. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. There is a likelihood of travelling to a distant place for meeting someone close. A property dispute may be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Those in love may find it difficult to spare time for a meeting.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You can waste money in shopping for inessential things. Joining a gym to achieved perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. Selecting the right team members will be the key to your success. Your feelings will be respected by others on the home front. Those desirous of exploring new locales will get a package tour that fits their pocket.

Love Focus: This is the best day to express the feelings for someone you love!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Some monetary perks are likely to be bestowed on you. Those feeling under the weather are likely to recover fully. Businesspersons will need to be sensitive to the market to make a killing. Peace and serenity prevailing on the home front today will help you unwind. A trip to someplace exciting is on the cards. Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. You will manage to remain consistent in your academic performance.

Love Focus: Attention from the members of the opposite camp is likely to keep you aglow.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Light Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

More avenues for earning open up for you. A complicated issue at work is settled to the satisfaction of all, through your efforts. An ailment affecting you is set to disappear. Support of family will be most readily forthcoming in turning your dreams into reality. Undertaking a journey with someone you don't particularly like cannot be ruled out for some. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and plans to spend time with lover will go without a hitch.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your well thought out financial plan promises to keep you financially strong. A new branch or office will start giving good returns. Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. Someone's help will prove most welcome on the family front. Those undertaking a long journey will make it in good time. A chance to learn something new may present itself on the social front.

Love Focus: Your moodiness may deter lover from going ahead with the day’s plans.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Coffee

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Clinching a lucrative deal is likely to bring you into a lot of money. Gaining an edge over a professional rival is indicated, as you spare no efforts to promote your self interest. You are likely to surprise others by your physical fitness in a friendly competition. Homemakers are likely to be at their creative best today. You may be invited by someone to travel to a holiday destination. Academicians will be able to proceed satisfactorily in their field of work.

Love Focus: You will be able to find a romantic outing most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Financial front remains stable and helping someone out with money will not be a problem. An outside support can be expected to see your dream project through. Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. If you are waiting for someone to turn a new leaf on the family front, your wait is likely to be endless! There is a chance of visiting an interesting place.

Love Focus: You may get romantically linked to someone you like.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Maroon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. Those suffering from lifestyle disease are likely to remain fit. A celebration may be in full swing on the family front. Travel proves therapeutic, especially for those on a long journey. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts.

Love Focus: Tiff with lover is foreseen on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue