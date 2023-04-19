All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 19, 2023 (Pixabay)

It is about time that a healthy lifestyle is adopted, if you want a trouble-free life. Some past dues may materialise now and beef up your bank balance. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job. Problems on the domestic front are likely to be encountered, but will be overcome. A vacation is on the cards, but reservation may become a problem.

Love Focus: It is not really necessary to open your heart to someone you aren’t sure of right now.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those feeling unwell for some time are likely to recover quickly. Financial gains may keep your coffers brimming. Those craving companionship will need to cast their net wider. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. Some of you may undertake long distance travel today. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Relaxed time can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of making a relationship permanent by tying the knot are foreseen for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Grey

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Those unwell may neglect to take medicine and prolong their illness. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Travelling, especially by train, may prove hectic. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: You can hurt the sensibilities of lover by your bluntness.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. You will manage to convince business partner about your pet project. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. A lot of enjoyment is in store for those planning a vacation. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: Lover may seem moody, but a drive together will help things get better.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Maroon

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will maintain good health by eating right and remaining active. Moneywise you get lucky, as wealth comes your way. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. Celebrating an event together with family and friends is very much on the cards. A long journey may prove most tiring and boring. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Doing little things together with family is likely to cement lasting bonds of love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Health remains excellent, as you become fitness conscious. A financial issue is likely to be in your favour. Someone close at work will take most of the workload off your shoulders. Your interfering nature can get you on the wrong side of a family member. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Getting introduced to a charming opposite number cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those ailing for some time will show positive signs of recovery. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. A pat on the back is expected at work and will encourage you to put in your best. Your mood swings may not be well received at home. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what your aims. You are likely to come out victorious in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your loving tender care will do much to strengthen the relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You may enjoy perfect health by remaining regular in workouts. Present monetary situation may keep you in an upbeat mood. Support of a well wisher at work will prove a morale booster and lighten the workload. It will be difficult to find time for an important household chore. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. Success is ordained for those involved in a property dispute.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings may not be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A worry over some issue may keep you ill at ease, but not for long. Financial troubles for those in debt are likely to be over soon. Writers and designers may find it difficult to convince clients regarding their ideas. Efforts may be required to create a relaxed atmosphere at home. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Getting something done to set your house in order is indicated.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, but it is up to you to take the initiative!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Monetary benefits are foretold in a new business venture. Networking may help some in getting approvals in record time. Shopping with the family will be fun, but it will be mostly window shopping! You may think in terms of buying or selling property, as stars appear favourable. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved with someone is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. Hurdles are foreseen for those trying to recover a loaned amount. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. Changes on the home front in terms of renovation are on the anvil. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation. A new house or apartment is likely to be acquired by some.

Love Focus: You will need to be completely honest in your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Health matters may take priority over other things. Taking the advice of a friend may benefit you on the investment front. Don't take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. A stressful situation on the domestic front will be successfully overcome. Those intending to travel by road need to exercise utmost caution, as problems on the road are indicated. Your reputation is set to grow on the academic front.

Love Focus: You succeed in making a place for yourself in the heart of the one you desire.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Golden

