Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 20, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Your positivity will be most contagious and keep the domestic atmosphere fun-filled. Professional problems are likely to be resolved efficiently. You are likely to grow financially stronger as newer avenues to make money come your way. Your hard work and perseverance is finally going to pay rich dividends on the academic front. Resolving a misunderstanding on the social front will be a load off your chest.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you in an upbeat mood.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A loan is likely to be repaid in full by some. Participating in something important is indicated and it will help you make your mark on the professional front. Health remains satisfactory. Friends and relations will prove to be a big support. Academics pose no difficulty, as you perform well. You may overdo things on the social front and regret it later.

Love Focus: Love life will cruise along smoothly for the married.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to derive great satisfaction in doing someone a favour. You will be in a position to spend more on things that you felt reluctant to previously. Work may pile up and compel you to devote extra time to it. Your suggestions for changes on the home front are certain to be implemented. You may need to travel at a short notice today.

Love Focus: Someone special can be encountered in a social do and mark the beginning of a romantic journey.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Others will look up to you for directions in organising something at work. Financially, you will not have much problem in raising capital for a venture. Those feeling down in the dumps can expect moral support from your well wishers. Some changes implemented on the academic front will start giving positive results. You are likely to realise soon that self-help is the best help!

Love Focus: A chance for romance is in the offing, so look your best!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Cream

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

This is the best time to take a short break and, what’s more, you will be able to get leave too! You will make all the right financial moves. Your compromising attitude on the marital front will bring about a kiss and make up situation with spouse. Your efforts on the academic front will succeed. A celebration will keep you happily occupied today.

Love Focus: Mere exchange of sweet nothings may not seem enough on the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will find ways to earn an extra buck and consolidate your financial front. Distractions at work may hinder completion of an important task on the professional front. Homemakers will be able to implement their innovative ideas at home. Travelling will be fun. There is a chance to become a part of an excursion that you had always wanted to. Sports will have special attraction for you today.

Love Focus: Those looking for love will get lucky.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You may be on a saving spree for some important future event. Coming into notice of those who matter at work through your good performance is possible. You will manage to remain fit and energetic. Friends and relations are likely to make your place exciting. An intellectually rewarding time is foreseen in a gathering of like-minded people. Planning something big on the social front may be on your mind.

Love Focus: Good fun is in store for those in love.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Winning the favours of a senior is on the cards, as you make attempts to come in his or her good books. An excellent day for profit, as you are likely to attract money like anything today! Developments in the domestic sphere are likely to give you immense satisfaction. Sheer hard work may not be enough to improve your performance on the academic front. A function or a party may be organised in your honour.

Love Focus: Romantic life will be most satisfying.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Correct assessment of the present business environment will help you in catching the right opportunities. This is the time to boost your earning. Spouse may express disappointment for your not taking adequate interest in something important. You are about to bring about a positive change in your life. There is a good chance of acquiring a vehicle or a major household item.

Love Focus: The eligible can expect positive developments on the matrimonial front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Those performing well are likely to get full credit for their work. Financially, it is advisable to remain tight fisted, but you will not face any cash crunch. A family outing will prove to be fun. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. A friend is likely to do you a good turn. If property is what you are aiming for, there is a good chance of finding an excellent bargain.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation may develop, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will manage to deal with a man management issue tactfully. Those feeling under the weather will bounce back. You may have to remind someone about returning a loan. You may find it difficult to kick a habit that spouse dislikes. A competitive situation on the academic front will see you come out with flying colours. Celebrating an event can keep some happily occupied.

Love Focus: Brighten partner’s mood, if you want to enjoy a romantic evening.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Someone is likely to take a great deal of interest in what you have to offer on the business front. An ailment that had been troubling you for long is likely to disappear. You cannot afford to gloss over the essentials at this juncture, so get down to it right away. Someone in the family may not be in total agreement with your decisions. Spirituality may have special significance for you and make you more religious-minded.

Love Focus: Lover is not likely to be disappointed by your romantic fervour!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream