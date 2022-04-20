Leo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 20

LEO (Jul 23- Aug 23)

F you are born under the influence and sign of a Leo zodiac then being dominating and a person being valuing self pride and ego comes as your natural things. You make good leaders in life and people like to follow your lead just like as a lion. Your intentions are pure and you may follow a straight forward and flamboyant approach in life but deep down, you are a good soul with a pure and generous that cares and wishes the welfare of others. Today it is time to make merry as you may get the much-needed attention in an event or party and people will take some inspiration from your work style. Get set ready to get some recognition and acclaim today.

Leo Finance Today

Your hard work, sweat and determination is going to bring back the lost charm in your monetary affairs. Your financial growth again will start rising with a good note and you can expect a good time ahead.

Leo Family Today

Your neighbors can bring in some trouble in your domestic life and therefore you must restrict getting involved with them and try to stay at a distance from them. Your children can be your center of attention for the day.

Leo Career Today

Take charge of your job responsibilities and you may get the right recognition and appraise for it. Your boss may praise your work style and can even think of promoting you to a new position very soon.

Leo Health Today

You are feeling like a lion from your inside and may have the right energy and motivation to take the lead of this day. However, don’t over exert yourself and take required short breaks in between your day routine.

Leo Love Life Today

Be a man of promises and commitments today in your relationship. Set an example for your partner or lover and surprise them with some romantic gesture and they may definitely fall in love with you again.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Peach

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026