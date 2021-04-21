Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Money loaned to someone in the past is likely to be returned making you financially stronger. Good health allows you to experiment with a new diet routine. This is a good day to look up someone you have not met for long. You may get loaded with work at the last minute for something prestigious to be submitted with a deadline.

Love Focus: Spending a cosy evening with someone you like is possible today.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You manage to overcome the challenges and progress towards earning big on the financial front. You may find yourself unusually busy on the academic front today. This may well turn out to be the most promising day on the professional front! Health front looks simply great as your keen foresight helps you along!

Love Focus: Problems worrying you on the relationship front start fading off.

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Students would need to put in more number of hours to gear up in the subject they are lagging behind in. A senior may not feel contented with something you have worked upon. Financially, you will remain on a safe wicket. Some medical problem may chase you, but you will be able to handle it fine. You remain in an upbeat mood regarding a child. Visit to a pilgrimage place is on the cards.

Love Focus: Someone you like may take the initiative on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Someone on the social front can be of immense help, provided you approach him or her. Financially, you will be able to manage fine. A long drive will help you relax your mind. You will make it a point to meet people who are like-minded. Today, you may remain in a solid position on the work front as whatever you suggest gets a go ahead remark.

Love Focus: Wrong timing of a sense of humour may upset a special moment with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 8, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Some of you can get lucky playing the stocks today. Joining a gym or an exercise regimen is indicated. Your concern for a social issue is likely to touch someone’s heart. Good going on the professional front may motivate you to give in your best. There is a good chance of meeting someone you had not met in years on the family front

Love Focus: Let bygones be bygones if you wish to maintain peace and harmony in your relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Getting praised by the relatives on the family front is possible today. Your gut feeling regarding a property matter is likely to be true. Health problems will disappear. There is much to do on the professional front today, so prioritise your work, so that nothing important is left out. You will find things progressing fine overall on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lovers staying away from each other will soon get a chance to meet.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your interests are likely to be served by your well wishers. Enjoying good health by taking precautions against the season is possible Excellent performance will help you in beating the competition on the academic front. Earnings increase but so does the expenditures – so keep a tab on how you plan your day.

Love Focus: Those craving for love may witness a miracle happening on the romantic front!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Success of someone close may spur you to do even better, but don’t let this desire become all consuming. You will need to perform much better at work than what is currently the case. Health remains satisfactory. Some more efforts will be required on the academic front and you will be quite up to it. You may want to take the world by storm, but feel scared to take up the challenge. Remember, nothing ventured, nothing gained.

Love Focus: Keep the one who matters in good humour today.

Lucky Colour: Forrest Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 26, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Efforts put in the past start yielding results now as financial front strengthens. You may set out on the path of attaining perfect health. Interfering nature of someone in the family may make you see red. Take time out to network. Only then will you be able to achieve, what you are seeking. Avoid being negligent on the professional front or you may find it difficult to cope up with work.

Love Focus: Good vibes on the love front will make the day beautiful.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 27, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those working on commission basis are set to enjoy a handsome payout. Relief is in sight for those ailing. Those planning to buy property may go ahead.

You may have to keep up with others on the academic front. Those married are likely to enjoy a second honeymoon by planning a vacation. There is no harm in seeking someone’s help on the professional front regarding something important as you may not be able to manage things alone.

Love Focus: Romance will be high on your list of priorities today.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 22, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Some of you can end up spending more than you have catered for. Petty domestic issues may disturb you off and on. You may commence a fitness routine. You will need to get better acquainted with someone to be able to appreciate his or her point of view. A routine job is likely to keep you engrossed on the work front today.

Love Focus: Despite temptations, you may not be able to choose the right words to impress someone you like.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 22, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Something good is likely to come out of the initiative taken by you at work. A big amount of money may be asked by someone you cannot refuse. Getting something important done may be on your mind today. You are likely to enjoy your heart out while travelling. Gaining popularity on the social front is likely for those who make it a point to remain in touch.

Love Focus: A romantic evening is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Gray

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

