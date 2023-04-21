All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 21, 2023(Pixabay)

This is the right time for investing in a scheme you have been contemplating for long. You are likely to take steps to improve your diet just to remain fit and energetic. On the work front, you may find the day busier than usual. Everything remains hunky-dory on the family front. A long drive may prove fatiguing for some. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Someone you have a soft corner for may give the 'come hither' looks, so read the signs!

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give you oodles of happiness.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may need to prevent a source of extra income from drying up. Health may become your priority at this juncture. You are likely to take it cool at work in the absence of a senior. A child is likely to make you proud by his or her achievements. You may enjoy a new tourist destination with friends. Investing in property now will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: You are secretly in love, but are afraid of admitting it because of the consequences.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Grey

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A get-rich-quick scheme may actually work and give good returns. Be careful on the health front, as some ailment or the other can pester you. A rival at work may attempt to grab all the credit for something accomplished by you. Spending exclusive time with spouse is foreseen and will help strengthen the loving bonds. Enjoying an exotic place is on the cards, but you may crave for somebody's company. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so expect a great time!

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Fluctuating income may keep you ill at ease, but there is nothing to worry about. A change in lifestyle promises to bring you back on the road to perfect health. Learning new skills on the work front will be fun and add to your expertise. You can get worried about a family youngster getting out of hand. Some of you are likely to an exotic destination. Your initiative on the social front is likely to solve a recurring problematic situation.

Love Focus: An active love life promises to keep you satisfied.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Expenditure will remain in check, as you go all out to cut corners. Those facing health problems are likely to find their condition improving. Your contribution on the professional front will be much appreciated. Domestic front may become a place of hectic activity and keep you happily engaged! A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Adjustment problems faced on the social front will become a thing of the past, as you manage to establish your own identity.

Love Focus: Serious differences threaten to end a relationship on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Silver

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Good financial management is the need of the hour, if you want money to multiply. Something that was proving mentally stressful is set to disappear. Work piles up as you get involved in something totally different on the professional front. A family get-together is on the cards and will prove great fun. Travelling to someplace exciting with family is indicated. Getting a house constructed or renovated is possible.

Love Focus: Relationship with someone you have a soft corner for may turn more than platonic.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

Libra (September 24-October 23)

You are likely to impress those who matter to further your career. Financial stability is foreseen for some. Those unwell for the past few days can expect their condition to improve. Don’t buy or sell property today as stars appear unfavourable. Some of you will work towards achieving peak physical fitness. This is a great day to meet people you love. Someone may need your help, so be available.

Love Focus: Young couples and newlyweds will be able to work out their differences and bring in better understanding.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Golden

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A delayed payment may finally be realised. Issues at work will need to be handled one at a time to do full justice to them. A lot of activity on the domestic front is foreseen and promises fun time. A health programme may need your full sincerity to be of any use. Prospects of owning property look bright, so go for it as this seems to be an auspicious day. Some of you can come under the media glare on the social front.

Love Focus: A happy romantic life is indicated, as you find partner most understanding and trusting.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your financial situation is set to improve substantially. Joining a gym or starting an exercise regimen cannot be ruled out for those aiming at perfect figure and physique. A workplace issue is resolved in your favour. You are likely to meet someone you had not met in years and enjoy your heart out. A family elder is likely to favour you over others. Some of you are likely to travel to an exotic destination. Good returns from an existing property are likely.

Love Focus: Listening patiently to what the lover has to say is likely to benefit your relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Orange

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some of you may feel the need to do something exciting on the family front and will do so too! Your insistence of doing daily workouts is likely to get you positive results on the health front. You may have some good investment choices for making money grow. Work front remains uneventful, but this is no excuse of whiling away time instead of completing pending jobs. You will manage to take all the necessary steps for acquiring a prime property. Travelling to a distant place with friends becomes a blessed journey of togetherness.

Love Focus: Your romantic aspirations are likely to be rewarded soon, so wait for the cupid's arrow!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: White

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You are likely to make some efforts to boost your earnings. Conscious efforts on the health front will help you keep fit. You are likely to taste stupendous success on the professional front. Give your attention to a family youngster, as he or she requires help. Keep your options open on the travel front. Property owned by you is likely to add to your prestige on the social front. Spending quality time with friends and relations is indicated today.

Love Focus: Turbulence in relationship cannot be ruled out for some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Getting out of shape may prompt you to shake a leg and hit the fitness trail, but don't overdo things. This is not the best day for financial deals or monetary transactions. A project may have to be put on hold at work due to lack of resources, but only temporarily. A family youngster may require motivation and direction, so remain supportive. A change of scene will be most rejuvenating and refreshing, so plan on a short vacation. You are likely to remain socially active by meeting whoever you can and expanding your circle.

Love Focus: You may make your sagging love life perk up by taking some positive steps.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

