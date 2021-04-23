Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Excelling in academics is a foregone conclusion and will add to your prestige. Meeting targets and going beyond may make you a strong contender for winning extra incentives at work. A great outing is in store for you today, so get set to enjoy your heart out! A family event will bring you into the limelight. The day turns out well, as you are able to achieve your aims both on personal and professional fronts.

Love Focus: Weigh your words carefully before discussing things with your beloved.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A chance promotion is likely to take you by surprise. A business deal that you were hoping to materialise is likely to get you all excited now. Travel only if too necessary. You will be able to compel someone to change the date of a social event to be able to attend the same. A family member may need space, so try to take things easy. Health tips given by someone are likely to come to your aid now.

Love Focus: Lover’s caring attitude will keep you in a happy mood.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will manage to keep your professional front in order by being proactive. You may opt for an exercise regimen that is likely to benefit you immensely.

A small beginning may be made that will ultimately lead to profits. A chance for an overseas journey is likely to materialise and make you see new places. Someone in the family may not agree to your opinions and make you see red.

Love Focus: Someone who has caught your fancy on the romantic front may send positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aries

Be careful of: Virgo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Keep your wits about in a competitive situation on the academic front. Don’t volunteer for anything at work, if you are not confident of completing it in time. Weather may play spoilsport in a leisure trip. You will need time to sort a personal problem, so don’t be hasty. Home remedy may come in handy in getting rid of a nagging health problem.

Love Focus: Everything appears to be great on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 11, 12, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Facelift of house is on the cards and will provide a much needed change.

You will need to be in the forefront of things to ensure success. Attempts at coming back in shape will not go waste. Money spent for a good cause will give excellent returns in kind. Some of you may get tempted to steal a short vacation but it may not work out leaving you disappointed.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits you on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Someone will be there to help you out financially. It is in your interest to improve your eating habits, if you want to remain healthy. Property front remains satisfactory. Your nature is likely to impress those around you. Your performance on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Enjoying the company of loved ones is on the cards.

Love Focus: Differences with spouse may crop up, so it is best to give space.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Financial stability is likely to be achieved. Setting the pace on the academic front will be much required. A property deal is likely to become more profitable than expected. Family time is likely to bring everyone closer. Something said in jest by you may not go down well with your colleagues on the work front, so be careful.

Love Focus: A stagnating romantic life may need urgent resurrection, so be up to it!

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Academic front looks bright, as you are able to give a good account of yourself. Be judicious in putting money in betting or speculation, as luck may not support you indefinitely. Health remains satisfactory. You may need to speak up for someone, so don’t run away from it! Something that you had been hoping for on the professional front will happen.

Love Focus: Someone you do not like much is likely to start showing love interest in you.

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 5, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Your resolve to become fit is likely to bring positive results on the health front. Money will no longer be a problem, as you spend wisely and focus on saving. Income through an inherited property is likely to add to your profits.

This is a great day for you, when you finally get your way. You will feel proud of something achieved at work. Great opportunities await you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to find your partner loving and caring.

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 11, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Proper guidance and treatment may be required to get free from an ailment. Academic pursuits will prove fruitful and get you nearer your goal. Chance of setting up a new house may soon come. If you are waiting for a favourable outcome of something important, it is time to rejoice! Your financial situation is set to improve. Efforts put on the professional front are likely to get you noticed by those who matter.

Love Focus: Chances of getting into thick soup over an issue on the love front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Think through any responsibility entrusted to you at the beginning itself to avoid any hitches afterwards. Changes executed by you on the home front are likely to be appreciated by one and all. There is much that is happening on the social front. Something unforeseen may delay your current efforts on the professional front.

Love Focus: Longing for a loved one may give you sleepless nights.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 15, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Saving may be on your mind and you will not hesitate to cut corners and becoming ultra economical. Family may not approve of your ideas and expect you to compromise. Someone may get in your way to prevent you from achieving what you desire on the property front, so wise up to it. Stepping out to meet people you know is on the cards.

Love Focus: Your love life is certain to look up, as you begin to feel closer to the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

