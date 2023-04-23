Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Taking things lightly on the health front does not augur well. You will be able to resolve a financial problem bugging you for a long. You will be able to multiply your earnings by taking up all kinds of jobs. Parents may nag you over an issue and compel you to do their bidding. An out-of-town invitation will tempt some to undertake the journey. Keep up your attempts to mend fences with someone close to a property dispute.

Love Focus: Your efforts to impress the one you love may earn you an evening out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Red

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

A break in routine will help you recover your vigour and vitality. An unexpected expenditure can put you back by a few thousand. Professionals will manage to rope in more clients and expand their business. You can get a bit concerned for a family member settled out of town. Avoid travelling, if things can be organized another way. Those who have applied for a house or plot may not prove lucky in the draw.

Love Focus: An ex-flame is likely to bring excitement back into your life!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. A loan required urgently will materialise soon. An oversight at work can get you in all sorts of trouble. Some worry on the family front can trouble you. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies.

Love Focus: You will take steps to make your love life exciting.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Grey

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. You will need to muster all your convincing powers to swing a deal in your favour. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. Homemakers will need to complete what is started. Don’t drive fast, whatever be the circumstances, as stars don’t appear too favourable. A family dispute over property may snowball into something serious.

Love Focus: You are likely to get lucky with regard to both money and love today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Blue

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Those out of shape can find it difficult to resume their workouts. Those wanting a loan will get the full amount at a good interest rate. Hard work may not get you what working smart may, so become wiser. Homemakers may feel tied to their homes and yearn for a change. You can be talked into a journey which you may not particularly enjoy. Some of you are set to shift into a bigger house. Some changes can be expected on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your way with words will impress someone from the opposite camp!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You will be able to repay a loan without much problem. Some of you will manage to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg. Whatever you have in mind, you will manage to implement it at work. A challenging situation on the home front may stare you in the face. Those planning to drive down for a vacation should cater to minor details.

Love Focus: A changed programme can prevent you from meeting a lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Those regular in workouts will do well to take a day’s complete break. Your foresight is likely to see your assets and wealth multiply. A business trip holding much promise may turn out to be a damp squib. You can waste a lot of productive time in organising things on the domestic front. Speed and comfort is foreseen for those undertaking a long journey. A real estate transaction can prove to be a good investment.

Love Focus: Romance needs to be kept in abeyance.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Becoming a choosy eater will have bad health repercussions. Some of you can be complimented on your physique and fitness. Your lack of initiative may let slip some good opportunities on the business front. A family youngster may need guidance in conserving money. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. You are likely to deliver what is expected of you on the academic front.

Love Focus: You may hide your romantic interest from your near and dear ones, but not for long.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Strict dietary control will keep you fit as a fiddle. Some of you will need to do some quick thinking on the financial front. Stressful situations on the work front will be successfully countered. You can expect the full support of your family in all your endeavours. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Some of you are likely to acquire property by way of inheritance.

Love Focus: Those in a relationship will have to do their bit to keep the bonds strong.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Neglect can make you suffer on the health front. You can receive part payment of a loaned amount. A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Renovation or changes on the home front may be given the go-ahead. Those on a vacation can spend the day in a most boring place. This is an excellent day for purchasing a property.

Love Focus: Your love boat can be tossed around in rough seas if you don’t erase differences soon.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Maintaining a daily routine will keep you in good health. You remain financially stable and moneywise mentally contented. You will need to become a bit more flexible in handling situations at work. Sharing intimate moments with a spouse or lover is indicated. Your indifferent attitude is likely to rub off on your partner and make an outing colourless. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: Love may come knocking on the door of those working together.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Off White

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Exercise is likely to reflect on your body. A challenge on the financial front can add to your tension. Networking is likely to help those looking for a suitable job. You can get delayed for a family occasion due to circumstances beyond your control. Adventurous types need to be careful while experiencing a thrilling outdoor activity. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Good opportunities are likely to appear on the academic front.

Love Focus: Love can come knocking at your door and promise much happiness.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Maroon

