Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 23, 2024

Try and stay socially well connected if you have ideas to expand your business horizons in the near future. You are likely to have your hands full on the domestic front with the arrival of guests. Tendency to drive rashly needs to be curbed. Professionally, you will enjoy a good time when almost everything works as planned. Wedding bells may ring for those eligible. Your excellent foresight on the financial front will ensure a financial bliss.

Love Focus: Some adjustments may need to be made in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

A conflict with spouse may trouble you, but listen to your heart rather than the mind. Regular workouts will give the desired results on the fitness front. Leaving work at midway may land you in trouble today, so remain focussed. Some new ideas may need to be employed to reach your academic goals. Trusting someone with your money for something specific is troubled with risk, so give it a rethink.

Love Focus: Give some more time for romance to take root.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Purple

You may be on a splurging mood with friends. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. Near or dear ones may volunteer for a get together. Parents will be supportive of your decisions. This is a good time to renew old contacts. A new friendship will help you build lucrative business contacts. Those in government jobs are likely to hear the news of their promotion or an increased salary.

Love Focus: Love life promises to take a turn for the better.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

An exercise regimen adopted by you is likely to give encouraging results on the health front. You may get into two minds regarding an investment scheme, so give it time. You may come into a much stronger position on the professional front than before. Travelling to someplace exotic with friends is possible. You will be able to achieve peace and tranquility on the home front. Your social interactions are on the rise, so make new contacts. Those preparing for competitive exams are likely to find the going easy.

Love Focus: Love life appears barren and needs to be brought back into focus.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Blue

Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. Students will find the day favourable. There is a good chance of getting picked up for a prestigious assignment. You will find your social life brimming with activity. Skin or digestive problem faced by some on the health front is likely to end soon. Those fond of travel may manage to interest someone close to accompany them.

Love Focus: Love life promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Number:1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Luck turns for the better. Whatever you are trying to achieve on the professional front will be yours for the asking today. A gift or inheritance will get your coffers brimming on the financial front. You are likely to pick your fruits of labour on the fitness front by attaining the figure and physique you had aspired for. A family reunion is on the cards and may turn out to be a trip down the memory lane. Your help to someone on the social front will be most appreciated.

Love Focus: Meeting someone who shares your ideas and thoughts can kick start a budding romance, so remain hopeful!

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

A financial move is likely to bring good results. Remain regular in your workouts. A task completed successfully on the professional front is likely to get accolades from superiors. A good news on the family front is likely to lift up the mood. Driving round the countryside is likely to bring a welcome change of scene. There is a good deal waiting for you on the property front. Making your life more disciplined will be a step in the right direction.

Love Focus: A love at first sight situation is likely to develop soon.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

Following a fitness programme may seem an uphill task, but you will take it up.

Keep your options open on the academic front. Those moving to a new house may plan for a house warming party. You may travel out of town to meet an old friend. Some adjustments will be required on the work front, so remain flexible. You may have to chase someone to get your money back. You will remain focussed on what you are passionate about.

Love Focus: Get into the romantic mood today cannot be ruled out!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Grey

You will be able to complete your job to the satisfaction of superiors. Excellent prospects are foreseen in real estate for those involved in property business. A pilgrimage will prove immensely fulfilling for the religious minded. Health remains good. You may plan the day for a fun outing with someone. The hustle and bustle of market may lure you and make you splurge.

Love Focus: Those in love can expect a fantastic time today.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Silver

There is a good chance of enjoying the day with someone close. Youngsters may plan a fun outing. You may get the opportunity to avail a holiday package. Chances of shifting into a new house look bright. Hiring an office space in an upmarket location is indicated for some. Your performance on the academic front remains good. Rest and relaxation is yours as you manage to find the perfect getaway. You will manage to impress people around you and mould them into your way of thinking.

Love Focus: Bringing your romantic ideas into effect is likely to please lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron

You will manage to make amends for delaying something important on the professional front. A property deal that looked all lost may come back to you again. Do not give up on your financial commitments; you must try for a side income. Take precautionary measures to save yourself from seasonal ailments. A good time is indicated with the relatives or friends. You will work hard to prove your mettle in the upcoming competitive exams.

Love Focus: A surprise awaits some on the romantic front!

Lucky Number:3

Lucky Colour: Brown

Keep your money and valuables safely. Excellent health will be ensured through self-discipline. Something that you are apprehensive about at work is certain to turn out favourable. You may have to take things in your hands regarding a family issue. Chance of a business tour abroad cannot be ruled out for some. A property matter may be taken up. You are likely to get a good response for something that you have newly started.

Love Focus: Newlyweds are likely to experience something new today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Green