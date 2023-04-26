All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26, 2023 (Pixabay)

Don’t let lethargy get the better of you on the health front. Putting all the eggs in one basket on the financial front is courting disaster, so take heed. You are likely to be game for planning a party and inviting your near and dear ones. A long distance travel may need to be interrupted en route. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood may have to hold their horses today!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Brown

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Condition of those feeling under the weather is set to improve. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. Your tact and persuasiveness may prove a big strength on the professional front. A peculiar habit of yours can come under the scanner on the home front. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: You will manage to come closer to the person you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your special efforts to get back in shape will be successful. Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. Those in marketing and retail will manage to easily achieve their targets. Despite hectic schedule you will manage to find time for family. Those craving for a break can opt for an exotic vacation. A property issue is likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: You are likely to fall in love soon as cupid’s arrow hits the mark!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Starting a workout regimen to come back in shape is possible. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. Those in the creative field may find it difficult to convince the client regarding ideas. Your sense of responsibility on the financial front can amaze family members. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to get you into the lead.

Love Focus: Romance thrills, but can distract you from other important pursuits.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Keeping up the efforts on the fitness front will benefit you immensely. Exceeding the budget to buy a luxury item may upset your financial applecart. A wait and watch policy is best for those thinking of switching jobs. Homemakers will remain busy, but still find time for some idle gossip! You are likely to take a break from the routine and plan an out-of-town trip. Something tasked to you on the academic front will be completed in an exemplary fashion.

Love Focus: Lover can keep you waiting, but it will be for a genuine reason!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Grey

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. Professionals will need to broaden their client base for getting better opportunities. Switching to a healthy lifestyle is foretold and will make a difference to your health. Good advice will work like magic on a family youngster going wayward. Cutting corners on a vacation may make it unexciting. You may be going through anxious moments regarding your career prospects. A positive outlook will sweep minor ailments aside.

Love Focus: Closet romance may come out in the open and embarrass some.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Bad eating habits may affect your health; be careful. An unforeseen expenditure may compel you to touch your savings. You are likely to excel in the professional arena and get recognised for your efforts. You are likely to enjoy the company of a young member of the family. Don’t drive fast, whatever be the circumstances, as stars don’t appear much favorable. You may seriously consider a good bargain on the property front.

Love Focus: An evening out will be like icing on the cake on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

An improved lifestyle will prove a boon to those getting out of shape. Monetary assistance sought from someone will be forthcoming, but with some riders. Those looking for a suitable placement are likely to bag something straight out of their dreams! Avoid offending parents or other family members by your blunt ways. You can invite someone over to office for an outing together. Property matters are best delayed. A competitive environment will find you in your element on the academic front.

Love Focus: A vacation together with partner will act as a balm for strained relations.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your performance will be commendable in whatever you do on the professional front today. Your fitness mantra will ensure total fitness. Financial scene is likely to stabilise once you review your investment options. You can be snappy as something doesn’t get done in time at home. Choose your mode of conveyance carefully for a safe journey. A property dispute can take an ugly turn and force some to take legal recourse.

Love Focus: Getting irritated for no rhyme or reason can upset partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Benefit accrues as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. A meticulously conducted event may become a feather in your cap at work. A renovation work at home may not be to your satisfaction. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift.

Love Focus: Lover may see through your lie, so don’t even think of trying to pull a fast one!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Yellow

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You will need to adopt a healthy balance of exercise and diet to keep fit. A healthy bank balance will allow you to buy a major item. Professionals will be able to give their best by tackling interruptions effectively. Parent or a family member can breathe down your neck to do his or her bidding. Some of you are likely to enjoy an excursion with friends. Travelling to meet someone important is on the cards for some. You are likely to help a close friend in getting out of a tight situation.

Love Focus: You will be able to overcome all problems to win your love back.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Cream

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may start an exercise regimen to come back in shape. Some of you may need to implement cost-cutting measures. Your request for a raise or a desired posting may be put in the pending tray. You can organise a get together at home just to meet those you have not met for long. A drive is likely to prove refreshing for those feeling a bit stressed out. Certain outstanding matters pertaining to property will be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: An opposite number can become interested in you, if you play your cards well.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

