Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Some changes envisaged on the home front will be initiated. You can be made to wait for a decision by a senior at work. Financial front needs attention.

Don’t be impulsive in a matter that seems pressing, but bide your time. Recovering from an ailment is foreseen for those unwell. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out of town friend or relation.

Love Focus: Strengthening of romantic bonds is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

An invitation to a function or a family gathering is likely to keep some occupied. Travel stars burn bright. A legal decision regarding a property is likely to settle in your favour. You may find distribution of work on the professional front questionable. Some good investment opportunities come your way. You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen.

Love Focus: Keep the longing for someone or something in your heart and don’t do anything impulsive.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Your efforts to bring peace and tranquillity on the home front may not suffice. Things look excellent on the health front. Getting more focussed on the academic front will not be difficult. Someone at work may have a pleasant surprise waiting for you. Don’t be impulsive in spending money or you may regret your actions later.

Love Focus: Lover’s warm gestures are likely to make you smile.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A good advice will let you seize an investment opportunity. Worries regarding children are likely to make the domestic environment tensed. Shifting to a new rented house is indicated for some. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. Don’t trust anyone blindly, who promises you the moon. You will financially be in a moderate position.

Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Off White

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 15, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Salaried persons can expect additional perks on the professional front. You may have to get a pressing matter sorted out quickly on the home front, before it becomes an albatross round your neck. Resuming an exercise routine is indicated for some. Money is not likely to pose any problems for those thinking of a new venture.

Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened for newly married couples.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Pisces

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. No difficulty is foreseen in securing a loan. Helping others is in your nature and you will get your due soon. You are likely to take long strides in achieving something important on the professional front. An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close.

Love Focus: Lover may pour water on your plans for the evening by not being available.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink for retaining good health. Something not completed at work may make you spend extra time in office. Sale of property is likely. Keep emotions under check to keep from spilling the beans in a confidential matter on the social front. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen and will help you in letting your hair down.

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Shifting to a better residence is indicated. You may not want to involve yourself in a situation that may damage your reputation on the professional front. Mental clarity about a particular problem regarding finances will help you find the solution.

Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp is likely to fall prey to your charms!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Something committed to you on the professional front will be fulfilled. Keeping fit and healthy will not be too difficult, as you make all the right moves.

An excellent opportunity awaits some on the academic front. You are likely to plan something exciting with family and friends today. You may be in a mood for a vacation and may drive off to someplace exotic.

Love Focus: Lover responds positively to your romantic aspirations, so brace yourself for an electrifying evening.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

There is a bright chance of performing beyond your expectations on the academic front. You are likely to feel more fit and energetic today. Things that are weighing heavy on your mind regarding domestic front are set to disappear soon. An adventure trip undertaken will prove most exhilarating. Taking up a hobby as a side business is possible.

Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You may not have it easy on the academic front. Some restrictions are likely to be imposed on the work front, which may not be to your liking. Don’t bother much, as you will get used to them. You may plan for a family gathering for a particular day, but may not find everyone available. Beg, borrow or steal, you will manage to raise the capital for your dream venture.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Cordial relations with everyone may become an asset on the professional front. Higher studies may beckon and make you enroll in a prestigious institute. A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. You will be able to add to your wealth as profits accrue. Health remains fine. Luck shines on those hunting the job market.

Love Focus: Lover may demand a sympathetic ear for his or her woes.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. *Aries (March 21-April 20) Some changes envisaged on the home front will be initiated. You can be made to wait for a decision by a senior at work. Financial front needs attention. Don’t be impulsive in a matter that seems pressing, but bide your time. Recovering from an ailment is foreseen for those unwell. A fun time is foreseen for those planning to visit an out of town friend or relation. Love Focus: Strengthening of romantic bonds is indicated. MORE FROM THIS SECTION Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26 Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 25-May 01 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 24 Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Alphabet: D Friendly Numbers: 4, 6 Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo Be careful of: Cancer *Taurus (April 21-May 20) An invitation to a function or a family gathering is likely to keep some occupied. Travel stars burn bright. A legal decision regarding a property is likely to settle in your favour. You may find distribution of work on the professional front questionable. Some good investment opportunities come your way. You will manage to remain trim and slim by adhering to your exercise regimen. Love Focus: Keep the longing for someone or something in your heart and don’t do anything impulsive. Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 8, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries Be careful of: Gemini *Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Your efforts to bring peace and tranquillity on the home front may not suffice. Things look excellent on the health front. Getting more focussed on the academic front will not be difficult. Someone at work may have a pleasant surprise waiting for you. Don’t be impulsive in spending money or you may regret your actions later. Love Focus: Lover’s warm gestures are likely to make you smile. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Alphabet: L Friendly Numbers: 9, 27 Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Sagittarius Be careful of: Taurus *Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) A good advice will let you seize an investment opportunity. Worries regarding children are likely to make the domestic environment tensed. Shifting to a new rented house is indicated for some. Health remains perfect by being regular in your daily exercises. Don’t trust anyone blindly, who promises you the moon. You will financially be in a moderate position. Love Focus: An evening out with lover is indicated. Lucky Colour: Off White Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 15, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra Be careful of: Taurus *Leo (July 23-August 23) Salaried persons can expect additional perks on the professional front. You may have to get a pressing matter sorted out quickly on the home front, before it becomes an albatross round your neck. Resuming an exercise routine is indicated for some. Money is not likely to pose any problems for those thinking of a new venture. Love Focus: Loving bonds are likely to get strengthened for newly married couples. Lucky Colour: Dark Grey Lucky Alphabet: A Friendly Numbers: 2, 4 Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio Be careful of: Pisces *Virgo (August 24-September 23) A drive with family will be most refreshing and help bring the members closer. No difficulty is foreseen in securing a loan. Helping others is in your nature and you will get your due soon. You are likely to take long strides in achieving something important on the professional front. An exciting day on the family front is foreseen with the arrival of someone close. Love Focus: Lover may pour water on your plans for the evening by not being available. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 9, 27 Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Sagittarius Be careful of: Cancer *Libra (September 24-October 23) You may become extra careful of what you eat and drink for retaining good health. Something not completed at work may make you spend extra time in office. Sale of property is likely. Keep emotions under check to keep from spilling the beans in a confidential matter on the social front. Someone may motivate you to accompany him or her for a short journey to someplace interesting. Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen and will help you in letting your hair down. Lucky Colour: Golden Brown Lucky Alphabet: G Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini Be careful of: Aquarius *Scorpio (October 24-November 22) An outing with family may be planned and will help strengthen the family ties. Shifting to a better residence is indicated. You may not want to involve yourself in a situation that may damage your reputation on the professional front. Mental clarity about a particular problem regarding finances will help you find the solution. Love Focus: Someone from the opposite camp is likely to fall prey to your charms! Lucky Colour: Parrot Green Lucky Alphabet: Y Friendly Numbers: 6, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Taurus Be careful of: Libra *Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) Something committed to you on the professional front will be fulfilled. Keeping fit and healthy will not be too difficult, as you make all the right moves. An excellent opportunity awaits some on the academic front. You are likely to plan something exciting with family and friends today. You may be in a mood for a vacation and may drive off to someplace exotic. Love Focus: Lover responds positively to your romantic aspirations, so brace yourself for an electrifying evening. Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Alphabet: P Friendly Numbers: 9, 27 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo Be careful of: Leo *Capricorn (December 22-January 21) There is a bright chance of performing beyond your expectations on the academic front. You are likely to feel more fit and energetic today. Things that are weighing heavy on your mind regarding domestic front are set to disappear soon. An adventure trip undertaken will prove most exhilarating. Taking up a hobby as a side business is possible. Love Focus: A suitable match for the eligible is likely to be found. Lucky Colour: Dark Brown Lucky Alphabet: H Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn Be careful of: Aries *Aquarius (January 22-February 19) You may not have it easy on the academic front. Some restrictions are likely to be imposed on the work front, which may not be to your liking. Don’t bother much, as you will get used to them. You may plan for a family gathering for a particular day, but may not find everyone available. Beg, borrow or steal, you will manage to raise the capital for your dream venture. Love Focus: Spending time with lover is foreseen. Lucky Colour: Light Red Lucky Alphabet: T Friendly Numbers: 22, 24, 26 Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Capricorn Be careful of: Scorpio *Pisces (February 20-March 20) Cordial relations with everyone may become an asset on the professional front. Higher studies may beckon and make you enroll in a prestigious institute. A vacation is in the offing, so pack your bags for somewhere exotic. You will be able to add to your wealth as profits accrue. Health remains fine. Luck shines on those hunting the job market. Love Focus: Lover may demand a sympathetic ear for his or her woes. Lucky Colour: Turquoise Lucky Alphabet: K Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio Be careful of: Libra Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter