Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Those feeling a bit low today will find the family supportive. Taking home remedies for a recurring ailment is not advised, as it may aggravate the problem. You are likely to keep the ones who matter in good humour on the professional front. A salary issue may take its own time to get resolved.

Love Focus: Bad mood of spouse threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere, so make concerted efforts to kiss and make up!

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: C

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. Incomplete work may need to be completed before you leave office today, so pull up your socks right in the morning! Those suffering from an ailment will find their condition improving. Some of you may begin to plan for a vacation, after something important is over.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone who makes your pulse race!

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Getting a job done to the satisfaction of a senior is likely to give you a great sense of achievement. You may shortly own something expensive. Betting or speculation may bring you into big money. Health remains satisfactory.

Someone’s untiring efforts to promote your cause will help you in creating a niche for yourself. You will manage to turn a business trip into a jaunt and enjoy it immensely.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not be fruitful.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A rival may attempt to tarnish your image on the social front. You may feel reluctant to join a group of health nuts and miss out on a chance to get back in shape. Something that you have been entrusted with on the professional front may not get completed in time.

Love Focus: Likelihood of meeting someone like-minded is only when you start meeting people more often.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 8, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

You will find yourself more energetic and active. Your attempts at being extra smart may not get you the kind of returns you expect on the social front.

Extra-curricular activities may take a major chunk of your time on the academic front, but will get you recognition all the same. You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some. Love to be loved.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Those looking for a loan will face little problem as far as paperwork is concerned. Some of you may resolve to come back in shape. Home front requires your attention, so don’t neglect it. Driving down to a friend’s place is indicated, but do ensure that he or she is at home.

Love Focus: Lover may make the day special for you by doing something you enjoy the most.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

You may not be able to progress much in a task without a key personnel in your team at work, so do take him or her on board. A short journey will help in refreshing your mind. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Your focus may waver on the academic front and affect your performance.

Love Focus: Those seeking love will need to be more discerning and seek compatibility first.

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A comfortable journey is envisaged for those travelling by road. Not getting invited to a function or party may prove disappointing. You are likely to shake your lethargy off and go whole hog in achieving something important on the work front. Your self-confidence will be apparent in a presentation and help clinch a deal. Some of you will succeed in stabilising your income

Love Focus: Something special is on the anvil for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to remain fit. Some celebration or ritual may be performed at home. Keep your finger on the pulse of a situation, if you want to gain an upper hand. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you for carrying a project through. Some of you are likely to enter a higher pay scale bracket.

Love Focus: Romance may come a knocking for some.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Those in the creative field are in for a recognition. Dietary control will be a dire necessity in keeping your health intact. Chances of being ignored for a prestigious assignment cannot be ruled out on the professional front.

Don’t get involved in the personal life of others’, as it may not be appreciated. Your profit making ideas are likely to attract miraculous results.

Love Focus: You are likely to harbor some resentment with the one you love.

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 13, 4

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Satisfaction on the financial front is assured as you plan out ways to enhance your earning. Planning an overnight picnic with the family is likely and will prove most exciting. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. Those feeling a bit suffocated in the current profession will need to hold their horses for the time being.

Love Focus: Avoid entangling things if you do not agree to each other’s opinions.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Leo

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A timely loan may save some from an embarrassment. Raising money for higher education will not be much of a problem. You are likely to adopt healthy options to achieve total fitness. There is a fifty-fifty chance of getting a break that you so eagerly want. Some promising career options may come to those looking for suitable employment. You will be able to achieve what your heart desired on the professional front.

Love Focus: Catering to lover’s mood is much required.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. *Aries (March 21-April 20) Those feeling a bit low today will find the family supportive. Taking home remedies for a recurring ailment is not advised, as it may aggravate the problem. You are likely to keep the ones who matter in good humour on the professional front. A salary issue may take its own time to get resolved. Love Focus: Bad mood of spouse threatens to spoil the domestic atmosphere, so make concerted efforts to kiss and make up! MORE FROM THIS SECTION Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 27 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 26 Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for April 25-May 01 Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 25 Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown Lucky Alphabet: C Friendly Numbers: 12, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra Be careful of: Leo *Taurus (April 21-May 20) Arranging a party or a function at home is most likely for some. Incomplete work may need to be completed before you leave office today, so pull up your socks right in the morning! Those suffering from an ailment will find their condition improving. Some of you may begin to plan for a vacation, after something important is over. Love Focus: There is a good chance of catching the eye of someone who makes your pulse race! Lucky Colour: Chocolate Lucky Alphabet: P Friendly Numbers: 1, 14 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius Be careful of: Gemini *Gemini (May 21-Jun 21) Getting a job done to the satisfaction of a senior is likely to give you a great sense of achievement. You may shortly own something expensive. Betting or speculation may bring you into big money. Health remains satisfactory. Someone’s untiring efforts to promote your cause will help you in creating a niche for yourself. You will manage to turn a business trip into a jaunt and enjoy it immensely. Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may not be fruitful. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Alphabet: K Friendly Numbers: 2, 20 Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo Be careful of: Libra *Cancer (Jun 22-July 22) A rival may attempt to tarnish your image on the social front. You may feel reluctant to join a group of health nuts and miss out on a chance to get back in shape. Something that you have been entrusted with on the professional front may not get completed in time. Love Focus: Likelihood of meeting someone like-minded is only when you start meeting people more often. Lucky Colour: White Lucky Alphabet: D Friendly Numbers: 8, 17 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius Be careful of: Aries *Leo (July 23-August 23) You will find yourself more energetic and active. Your attempts at being extra smart may not get you the kind of returns you expect on the social front. Extra-curricular activities may take a major chunk of your time on the academic front, but will get you recognition all the same. You will be able to make some money on the side by moonlighting or by some other means. Love Focus: Romance is likely to give immense pleasure to some. Love to be loved. Lucky Colour: Yellow Lucky Alphabet: Y Friendly Numbers: 11, 14, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Leo Be careful of: Virgo *Virgo (August 24-September 23) Those looking for a loan will face little problem as far as paperwork is concerned. Some of you may resolve to come back in shape. Home front requires your attention, so don’t neglect it. Driving down to a friend’s place is indicated, but do ensure that he or she is at home. Love Focus: Lover may make the day special for you by doing something you enjoy the most. Lucky Colour: Maroon Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 21 Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries Be careful of: Aquarius *Libra (September 24-October 23) You may not be able to progress much in a task without a key personnel in your team at work, so do take him or her on board. A short journey will help in refreshing your mind. Those selling property may have to hunt for the right customers for a good bargain. Your focus may waver on the academic front and affect your performance. Love Focus: Those seeking love will need to be more discerning and seek compatibility first. Lucky Colour: Dark Grey Lucky Alphabet: H Friendly Numbers: 9, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio Be careful of: Virgo *Scorpio (October 24-November 22) A comfortable journey is envisaged for those travelling by road. Not getting invited to a function or party may prove disappointing. You are likely to shake your lethargy off and go whole hog in achieving something important on the work front. Your self-confidence will be apparent in a presentation and help clinch a deal. Some of you will succeed in stabilising your income Love Focus: Something special is on the anvil for you on the romantic front. Lucky Colour: Brown Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio Be careful of: Virgo *Sagittarius (November 23-December 21) You will resolve to opt for a healthy lifestyle in order to remain fit. Some celebration or ritual may be performed at home. Keep your finger on the pulse of a situation, if you want to gain an upper hand. Higher ups are likely to repose full faith in you for carrying a project through. Some of you are likely to enter a higher pay scale bracket. Love Focus: Romance may come a knocking for some. Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown Lucky Alphabet: M Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn Be careful of: Leo *Capricorn (December 22-January 21) Those in the creative field are in for a recognition. Dietary control will be a dire necessity in keeping your health intact. Chances of being ignored for a prestigious assignment cannot be ruled out on the professional front. Don’t get involved in the personal life of others’, as it may not be appreciated. Your profit making ideas are likely to attract miraculous results. Love Focus: You are likely to harbor some resentment with the one you love. Lucky Colour: Bluish Green Lucky Alphabet: N Friendly Numbers: 13, 4 Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces Be careful of: Gemini *Aquarius (January 22-February 19) Satisfaction on the financial front is assured as you plan out ways to enhance your earning. Planning an overnight picnic with the family is likely and will prove most exciting. A change of lifestyle is likely to give some immense health benefits. Those feeling a bit suffocated in the current profession will need to hold their horses for the time being. Love Focus: Avoid entangling things if you do not agree to each other’s opinions. Lucky Colour: Lemon Lucky Alphabet: T Friendly Numbers: 9, 12, 18 Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn Be careful of: Leo *Pisces (February 20-March 20) A timely loan may save some from an embarrassment. Raising money for higher education will not be much of a problem. You are likely to adopt healthy options to achieve total fitness. There is a fifty-fifty chance of getting a break that you so eagerly want. Some promising career options may come to those looking for suitable employment. You will be able to achieve what your heart desired on the professional front. Love Focus: Catering to lover’s mood is much required. Lucky Colour: Saffron Lucky Alphabet: S Friendly Numbers: 2,4,6 Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra Be careful of: Cancer Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter