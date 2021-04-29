Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A business trip will be highly enjoyable and get results too. Your desire to remain in everyone’s eyes is likely to be fulfilled today on the social front.

Health wise, you are likely to remain fit and energetic. You will have to think up some more ways of earning, as a source of income threatens to dry up. Chances of promotion may start looking very real for some. You may find yourself at the receiving end in a family squabble.

Love Focus: Spending time with beloved will be most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 9, 6, 3

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Virgo

Be careful of: Capricorn

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You may have to squeeze a chore that requires travelling in your work schedule. Good returns from a property can be expected by some. Your reputation on the social front is set to enhance. Good monetary acumen will help in surmounting all the odds on the financial front. A favorable phase of life seems to have begun for some. Window shopping with friends looks inviting and promises to be lots of fun.

Love Focus: A lot of convincing will be required to make lover consent to your wishes.

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

This is a good time to settle a business issue with a partner or some other party. Efforts put in by you on the home front will not go wasted. Planning a vacation is on the cards and promises a lot of fun. A challenging time on the academic front will find you come out with flying Keep a positive frame of mind to remain healthy. You will succeed in stabilizing the financial front. colors.

Love Focus: Day is excellent for those wanting to tie the knot.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Virgo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

A good price can be expected by those selling property. You may find your drive to excel petering out on the academic front, but it will be a temporary phase. A changed lifestyle promises to have positive fallout on health. Workplace scenario may not be to your liking today. A friend or relation may drop in at your place today and brighten up the day. Trekking or going to a far of place will prove both exciting and refreshing.

Love Focus: An immensely fulfilling time is foreseen with lover on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 9, 11, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Aries

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Spending holidays overseas or at an exotic destination within the country is foreseen and will be lots of fun. Chances of acquiring property look bright for some. You may find it difficult to take out time for a social gathering.

You may not be able to turn an opportunity to your advantage, but persistence will pay. A situation on the professional front may not be to your liking. Spending time with family will prove most fulfilling and entertaining today.

Love Focus: Partner may be in an appeasing mood on the domestic front, so play along!

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4, 6

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A family member may add to your prestige by his or her achievements. This is not the day to travel long distance. This is a good day to take up pending matters pertaining to property. Participating in an event will be fun today.

You will manage to achieve total fitness just by remaining regular. Luck favors you in money matters and will keep your coffers brimming. A situation may arise at work that may test your patience.

Love Focus: A loving phase starts all over again with spouse, as you come closer to each other.

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 12, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Cancer

Be careful of: Taurus

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

An enjoyable trip is on the cards to someplace interesting. Those searching for suitable accommodation may get lucky today. Someone’s networking will be of immense help to you on the social front. A healthy phase of life begins for some. Good returns from an investment promises to boost your monetary condition. Some work related issues may have to be pended due to paucity of time. Family may not appear supportive on an issue.

Love Focus: Romance promises to keep you cheerful and charged!

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 9, 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Gemini

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Organizing something at home or giving a treat to celebrate something is possible. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. Plan for buying property may get underway. You will have your best foot forward today on the social front. Your resolve to think only happy thoughts will have a positive effect on your mental health. Stability on the financial front is foreseen. Your damage control measures on the work font will be successful.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12, 18, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Taurus

Be careful of: Cancer

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

An old friend may drop in and make the day enjoyable. Someone’s company during a journey promises to make the trip enjoyable. Your showing on the academic or professional front may leave much to be desired. A new exercise regimen may be taken up by some. In these hard financial times, you will be able to keep the money flowing in. On the professional front, don’t act as if everything will come out right, you will need to become proactive.

Love Focus: Lover may expect much more from you than what you are prepared to deliver.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14, 21

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You can be rewarded for extending a helping hand to someone. Travelling arrangements put in place will prove most convenient and comfortable. A property is likely to fetch good returns. Performance on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Efforts on the health front promise to keep you fit. Competition on the business front may bring out the best in you. A changed job can boost you financially.

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Performance of a family youngster is likely to make you proud. Those on a vacation in warmer climes will find the weather simply marvellous. Renting out your place may prove more difficult than you imagined, but you will succeed.

Some of you may find a lifestyle change beneficial on the health front. It is best not to take any chances on speculation or betting, as you may lose money. You will be able to create a niche for yourself on the professional front and make yourself indispensable.

Love Focus: Possibility of getting romantically linked with someone you secretly love may give you highs.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You will succeed in making the work atmosphere light and worker-friendly. Your efforts on the home front will be lauded by all. Good rent for a property is foreseen for those letting it out. You may find yourself in a position of advantage on the monetary front. Need may arise to change your daily routine, as fitness becomes your aim. Helping someone out monetarily is likely to give you immense inner satisfaction.

Love Focus: A golden opportunity to win over the one you love is about to present itself.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

