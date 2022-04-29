Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 29, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

On the monetary front, your assets are set to multiply. Those working in multinational companies may get a chance to go abroad on promotion. An alternate therapy is likely to give instant relief. A family member going away permanently may make you sad. Your life path gets clearer and more defined on the academic front.

Love Focus: Your love for food is likely to attract a like-minded member of the opposite sex.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You may become the proud owner of something expensive. A family member is likely to make quick recovery. You moodiness can effect efficiency at work. Children will be a source of much joy today. You will be adequately prepared on the academic front, despite your misgivings. A proposal coming your way may find you at your best.

Love Focus: A nice outing may get partner all lovey-dovey.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Money loaned to a friend will be returned with interest. A job well done provides mental solace. An exercise regime will begin to show positive results. Your competitive spirit and diehard ambition keeps you in top form. Domestic front will seem in turmoil due to partner’s mood swings and dominating nature.

Love Focus: A marriage is in the offing for the eligible.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

A scheme in which you had invested matures. At work, you run the risk of being ticked by a superior for no fault of yours. Your health may get a boost by junking junk food. Someone close may pay you a visit. It is best to take a break now from studies to refresh your mind. You will take the centre stage in a wedding or a function.

Love Focus: If loneliness seems overbearing, it is time to look for a life partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul23-Aug23)

Savings come in handy in a project requiring capital. Roadside food may not agree with your system. You will the courage to call a spade a spade at work and you will do so without hurting anyone too! Blissful life is assured for the newlyweds. You will benefit by associating with a bright spark on the academic front. You may be pleasantly surprised by their warmth and bonhomie.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, be prepared to get cold-shouldered.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A loan taken from someone is likely to remove much of your problems. Make your superior’s priority your priority and you will not go wrong. Yoga or alternative therapies will prove beneficial in keeping minor ailments at bay. A fantastic family time is indicated today. A gift will get you the favours you seek. You will have a leg up on rivals on the academic front, as competition hots up.

Love Focus: You may not see eye to eye with partner over an issue and strain your relations.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You get your just deserts by trusting strangers with your money. A finished project or task is likely to be appreciated by those who matter. You feel fit and full of energy today. You may find little time for family today. Counter academic stress by physical activities. Someone will support you in your attempts to humble an adversary.

Love Focus: A promise kept by lover will gladden your heart.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Yellow

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good returns can be expected from the share market. A task given to you will be successfully completed. Watch your health. Advice to a youngster from your experience will help him achieve his dreams. Your popularity is likely to soar on the social front because of your helpful nature.

Love Focus: A candle light dinner will do wonders in getting into the mood.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

An investment made today will prove beneficial at a later date. Certain unforeseen circumstances may compel you to put a project on hold. Those working out with the aim of building their body are soon likely to succeed. Family will be more than supporting in all your endeavours. Prepare well to feel confident. A piece of good news may brighten your day.

Love Focus: Today, a fantastic time can be expected in the company of the ones you love.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Rose

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A financial crisis may make you take rash decisions. A rigid stance taken by someone at the office may soften up. Your will power will make you adhere to the fitness plan with positive results. Siblings at loggerheads over an issue will be able to come to an understanding. A enjoyable journey is foreseen. Immerse yourself in studies now, if you want to make a mark on the academic front.

Love Focus: Longing for lover may bring passions to the fore.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Chances of its being financed look bright. Landing a good and well paying job is likely for the job seekers. A food supplement is likely to prove beneficial to your health. A family get together may find you in your element! Buying a piece of property is on the cards. There is much to look forward to in a venture that you have undertaken.

Love Focus: Your sharp wit and sense of humour promises to win the heart of the one you love.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A good bargain will save money. A task that interests you is likely to be given to you at work. A changed routine adopted by you will be good for your overall health. An outing will help strengthen the bonds with family. A new vehicle or a major appliance will elevate you from the category of have-nots. Your choice will come in for appreciation.

Love Focus: A long separation is about to come to an end.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Pink

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)