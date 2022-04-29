Capricorn Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 29

CAPRICORN (Dec 22- Jan 21)

Dear Capricorn born, just as your sign representation image of a sea goat climbing heights of a mountain, you also thrive to achieve big and better aspirations in life and this leads you to become a highly motivated and ambitious person. The Saturn transition through the sign of Aquarius may shake up your financial front. Explore new avenues to make money during this time. The transition may fulfill your dream to come into social prominence. Your individuality and existence matters a lot to you and you don’t like to shy away from challenges in life. You like to work hard until and unless you reach your goals and dreams. Today, all of your career ambitions might get rightly inflicted in your personality. As per the stars reading in your today’s horoscope for the day, you may get in a better position in your personal space and your emotional conflicts might get resolved giving you the much needed peace of mind. If planning a rejuvenation trip, today is the right time for it.

Saturn Transit Impact on Capricorn

The transit of Saturn through Aquarius may train focus on your financial front. Exercise utmost caution while implementing new plans and ventures. Avoid going overboard in your expenditure and keep track of your spending. The transit period may bring success to those searching for a new source of income. Some of you may get a chance to come into social prominence. Watch your step and avoid mistakes to have smooth sailing. Do not ignore your personal life, despite your busy schedule. Family elders may need your time and attention at this time. The transit phase may bring profitable opportunities to invest in real estate. Those desirous of purchasing a house of their own may get a profitable deal.

Capricorn Finance Today

If you have applied for a loan in the recent past, you may get it approved and sanctioned today. Also, your share market investments can bring in the desired profits after a long time. Practice cost cutting and limit your expenses as the right consequence to Saturn transit in your sign.

Capricorn Family Today

Don’t be a nagger in your family today as this may irritate and annoy everyone in the home. You must give everyone their own due space and freedom and wait for things to get better with the coming time.

Capricorn Career Today

You may feel like so much to accomplish and achieve in a single day and therefore you can feel mentally exhausted by the end of the day. Work with a practical approach and start off by finishing the pending tasks.

Capricorn Health Today

You are taking good care of your health and fitness but what about your mental health? It shall also not be taken for granted and you shall take some time out for your own self and do some mental introspection.

Capricorn Love Life Today

It is time to feel happier and contented in your love relations. You may feel that the chemistry between you and your lover is now finally getting back to normal and sparkling with a new fire and passion.



Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

