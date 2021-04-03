Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Chance to do something that you are passionate about may materialise and make your day! Someone may become your mentor on the fitness front and lead you to total health. Judicious spending is advised, even in daily necessities. A promising day for professionals is foretold, when a lot of positive things happen. You will need to manage your funds well to organize a family function. Chance of going on a vacation with family is indicated and will be lots of fun. Some property issues are likely to keep you occupied.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship. Take care!

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): A property division will be to everyone’s satisfaction. You are likely to be entrusted with an urgent assignment on the academic front. Keep some time spare for workouts. Hiring suitable accommodation may pose problems, but persistence will pay. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Spouse may spring a surprise by sharing domestic or professional responsibilities with you! A pilgrimage is in the offing for some.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture may not rock, but do give it some more time.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): Signing a property deal is indicated for some. Some changes can be expected on the academic front. You remain fit and energetic. Chances of a lucrative deal coming your way may need some brainstorming, so get down to it. You are likely to enjoy an increased client following on the professional front. Spouse may welcome your suggestions, but only up to a limit. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. Those travelling to a holiday destination can expect total enjoyment.

Love Focus: Partying with lover is likely to give you an opportunity to unwind and relax.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 3, 5, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Papers pertaining to a property you possess will be set in order. You can feel stressed out today, so take adequate rest. Health of those ailing for long is set to improve. Payment awaited is likely to be released soon. Your efforts at work will get recognised and give your professional reputation a boost. Your argumentative nature may not be tolerated at home. Those travelling overseas are likely to enjoy the hospitality of someone close.

Love Focus: Those browsing the marriage market are likely to get the mate of their dreams.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Leo (July 23-August 23): Spouse seems quite understanding and may do your bidding most willingly. Some of you may want to go for a small outing. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. Professional advice will help in choosing the right course. Starting a new fitness regime is likely to prove wonders. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. The day turns out well, but may become tiresome in the end, due to non-cooperation of people at work.

Love Focus: Those in romantic mood will find the day quite fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 14, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): Adhering to a set routine is advised. A financial boon is expected and may bring you into big money. Volunteers can expect to have a hectic time, but the new experience will prove enjoyable all the same! A contentious family issue is likely to be resolved amicably. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! A pending property deal is likely to be concluded profitably. For those pursuing higher studies, there is no choice but to master the ropes.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12, 2

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those planning a journey must take the weather into account to remain safe. Property matters causing tensions are likely to be resolved amicably. Those freshly out of college may get a chance to opt for higher studies. Be particular about hygiene, especially if eating out. A new colleague may give you good advice on investment. A project may entail a lot of travelling. Don’t bring work to home if you want domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Attending an event with lover in tow will prove most enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Virgo

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Some of you are all set to enjoy a splendid vacation. Someone may make you emotional just to take advantage of you, so be careful. Designing a fitness programme according to your lifestyle will work in your favour. Buying an expensive item or jewellery at bargain price is possible. It may become difficult to tie up all the loose ends at work. A joyous occasion of a new arrival is likely to brighten the home front. Some of you will be able to add to your wealth and even plan to buy property.

Love Focus: A perfect matrimonial match is likely to be found for someone eligible.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Recognition for hard work is in the pipeline for some on the academic front. Being a choosy eater will keep you in good shape! Diehard shoppers may find some good bargains to splurge on. A new business venture appears promising, so go ahead with it. Those in a joint family set up are likely to have an enjoyable outing together. An adventure activity promises to give you the high you seek! Downswing in the market can motivate you to invest in property.

Love Focus: Some more wait is indicated on the marriage market for those eligible.

Lucky Colour: Pink

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 13, 26, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Capricorn

Be careful of: Taurus

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Financial security is assured through wise investments. Workplace colleagues may help you out of a tight corner at work. You can be instrumental in resolving a family dispute. Some of you may undertake an overseas journey. Acquiring property is on the cards for some. Someone is likely to take unnecessary advantage of your helpful nature. You will need to curb your tendency to indulge in excesses to remain healthy.

Love Focus: A chance encounter may show signs of blossoming into a full-fledged romance, but don’t be hasty.

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Gemini

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): You may get influenced by someone into spending money irresponsibly. Excellent environment at work is likely to make work fun and boost your efficiency. A tongue lashing from spouse can be expected for something done or not done, but it will be justified. An outing with friends is foreseen for some and will be great fun. A house or property is likely to give less than expected returns. It will be important to keep your mind at things at hand on the academic front and put an end to daydreaming! You are likely to become health conscious and take up an exercise routine.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): You will manage to dovetail your routine with a workout regimen and benefit. An excellent financial deal may get some rolling in money! Don’t take liberties with others at work, unless you know them well. Homemakers are likely to exceed budget in improving the home front. Much travelling is envisaged, but it will help you achieve what you aim. Good returns are foreseen from a rented property. On the academic front, you may need to do something about your own shortcomings.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Colour: Light Red

Lucky Alphabet: T`

Friendly Numbers: 12, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter