Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 3, 2024

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today. All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality.(Pixabay)

Eating out may be fun for you, but not for your health! Recovering loaned money can pose difficulties. You are likely to get invited by someone you have casual acquaintance with. You are likely to be a pillar of strength for the family. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. An immovable asset may come to you by way of inheritance or gift. Praise may be expected on the academic front.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Love Focus: Your love life can do with some excitement.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

Some of you will manage to overcome lethargy by shaking a leg. A rethink may be needed by those going in for a heavy investment. Let your prosperity rub on your subordinates too. Some of you can take leave early from work to be with family. You can feel hurt at not being invited for a drive by someone close. Your attempts to offload a piece of property may not meet with success. You will be able to score over others on the academic front.

Love Focus: If love is what you seek, patience is a virtue worth developing!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Off White

Adhering to a regular routine will do you good. Some efforts may be required to stabilize monetary condition. Your helpful nature at work will be highly appreciated. Someone in the family may lend you a helping hand. An excellent time is foreseen for those planning a vacation. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. Academic front will not prove hunky-dory, as you may fail to deliver.

Love Focus: Romantically, the day promises bliss, even if you start out fighting!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

Neglecting meal timings can adversely affect health. Those in the financial sector can hope to start making profits. Praise for a job well done at work is in store for some. Family support will be forthcoming in a new venture. Plans for overseas travel are likely to materialize. A house or an apartment will soon become a reality for some. This is the time to put in an extra bit on the academic front.

Love Focus: You are likely to cherish your moments with lover today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

Overwork or some other strenuous activity can take its toll on health. Some of you can be complimented on your physique and fitness. Keep a tab on the progress, lest you lag. Your overbearing demeanor may be resented by the family. You will need to remain vigilant on the road. A property dispute can take an ugly turn and force some to take legal recourse. You will need to be quick in whatever you have undertaken on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

Those exercising regularly should not lose sight of adequate rest. A boost in earnings can make you think in terms of a new vehicle. There is a good chance of getting what you have been waiting for long. You will be able to bring peace and stability at home through tact and diplomacy. Someone may invite you to travel along to a place you have not seen before. Decisions on an issue concerning property will be favourable.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for can prove to be a two-timer.

Lucky Number:8

Lucky Colour: Blue

Some of you will take the initiative to inculcate healthy habits. Increased earning will help some in repaying a loan faster. Stability is likely to be achieved on the professional front. Some of you are likely to rejoice in the success of a family member. Religious minded can go on a spiritually elevating journey. Those trying to sell property may find a lucrative offer that they just can’t miss.

Love Focus: You are beginning to take charge of your love life, so expect good times ahead!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Saffron

A break in routine will help you recover your vigour and vitality. You will be able to raise finances for buying something big. Professional front will be most satisfying, as things run smoothly. The arrival of a guest will make the domestic scene lively. Those thinking of a journey by road are in for a good time. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Lover is likely to do something exceptional on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

An old ailment troubling you is likely to disappear soon. An unexpected expenditure can put you back by a few thousands. Your request for a raise is likely to fall on deaf ears. Some of you will need to take a good grip of the situation on the domestic front. You can accompany your near and dear ones on an exciting tour. Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property. Those appearing for an examination will manage to fare well.

Love Focus: If love is on your mind, today is the day to enjoy togetherness with partner.

Lucky Number:9

Lucky Colour: Silver

Adhering to a set diet will be good for health. Wealth is likely to come your way from an unexpected source. Chances of getting shortchanged cannot be ruled out for some. Your guidance will help a family member achieve his or her dreams. A long drive is likely to help you get over mental tiredness. Some of you may be on the final stages of acquiring a property. On the academic front, recognition is possible in your chosen field.

Love Focus: Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Health remains excellent as you turn health conscious. A financial transaction promises good returns. Your inputs on the professional front will be much appreciated. Family will love the new surroundings and help you in settling down fast. Taking a short break out of town with someone close will proven most exciting. A property matter is likely to be resolved amicably. Much enjoyment is in store for some on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chances of someone coming into your life on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number:4

Lucky Colour: Golden

Creating a healthy environment will help you remain fit. You will be able to increase your bank balance through profitable ventures. Those in the media are likely to get recognised for their contribution. Environment at home will help soothe your nerves. Travelling in a group will prove most enjoyable. Suitable rented accommodation will be found by some. Those passing through a tough phase in academics will manage to do well.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is possible.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream