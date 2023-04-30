Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 30, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Keeping diet under control will be half the battle won on the health front. The influx of money is set to increase, making your bank balance healthier. Only by taking someone’s help will you be able to finish what you had started. Tempers may flare up at home today, but you must keep your cool. A property issue is likely to be resolved amicably. Academically, you will manage to keep abreast of others.

Love Focus: You will make all the right moves to make romance tick!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Pink

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You may become penny-wise and pound foolish, and waste money on unimportant things. Difficulties in completing the given tasks on the professional front are indicated. There will be much happening on the home front to excite you. An exciting time is foreseen for those out on a leisure trip. Property owned by you is likely to give good returns.

Love Focus: There is much that you want to tell lover, so find the right opportunity.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

You will find yourself in the best of health and spirits. You may need to tighten your belt on the financial front. This is a good day to take care of all pending issues at work. Other priorities may take over and you may not get to spend much time with the family members. Travelling brings luck, so do make the journey contemplated. Some complications regarding ancestral property cannot be ruled out for some. A competition or exam may find you come out with flying colours.

Love Focus: Expect something positive happening on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You are likely to take steps to increase your earning. Not being regular in daily workouts may reflect upon your fitness. Something you have failed to achieve may show you in a bad light. Newlyweds will be able to strike a good rapport with each other. Plans for overseas travel may be in their final stages, so pack your bags and fly off! Buying a luxury item is on the cards for some. Maintaining focus on the academic front will help you forge confidently ahead.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with your lover is indicated today.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Peach

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Chances of being made a scapegoat for something you haven’t done look bright. Finding better avenues for earning may take much of your time today. Those doing some kind of field research are likely to gain recognition. Peaceful domestic atmosphere will enable you to let your hair down. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. A property issue will be resolved amicably through mutual efforts.

Love Focus: A lover’s spat cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Businesspersons are likely to get good opportunities. Take precautions against changing season. Increased earning will enable you to add to your quality of life. A difficult situation may need to be handled on the home front involving some other family member. A journey undertaken by you for something specific will be successful. Suitable lodging that fits the pocket may not be readily available.

Love Focus: Differences are likely to crop up in a relationship.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Joining a gym to achieve perfect figure cannot be ruled out for some. A family elder may try to curb your expenses. A game of one-upmanship may commence on the professional front. There is much to do on the home front, so don’t let your pace lag. Someone will be willing to extend all the help required on the academic front. You are likely to occupy a pride of place in a social function.

Love Focus: You will be able to easily tackle a rival on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Off White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Your health initiative will prove beneficial. Check your expenditure, so that you do not have to worry about your savings anymore. A promotion you have been expecting for long is round the corner. Keeping in touch with your near and dear ones is likely to give you mental solace. An overseas journey to attend a marriage or an important function is on the cards. Property owners may make a killing in the realty market. You will score well on the academic front, despite your apprehensions.

Love Focus: Those involved in romance on the sly are assured of secrecy.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Ill health poses no problems for those pursuing their passion. Regular inflow of money will take care of everyday expenditure of part-time workers. Additional workload can be expected. Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. Expect an eventful journey. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Good news on the academic front is likely to make students happy.

Love Focus: You may have to bear the tantrums of an off-mood lover today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Something entrusted to you will need fine coordination at the workplace. You may get stressed and jittery. A financial crisis may make you take rash decisions. An off-mood family member may need to be handled tactfully. Those travelling are likely to bump into a distant relative or friend to make the day exciting. Helpful nature of a friend will be most welcome on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance may not exactly be on your mind today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A cheerful mood will keep you both physically and mentally contented. Money given to a friend for investment purposes will be returned many times over! You may need to impress upon a subordinate the need to imbibe your style of functioning. A family member returns after spending some time on the distant shores. Keep travelling to a minimum, if facing any health problem. Family support will make a difference in performance on the academic front.

Love Focus: Hopes of those wanting to get lucky in love are likely to brighten.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A scheme that you want to invest in is likely to give good returns. Roadside food may not agree with your system. Don’t leave anything incomplete or pending at work as it can pose difficulties later. Celebrating an achievement of a child or sibling is on the cards. Traffic challan or some other monetary penalty is foreseen for the wrongdoers. Property or wealth may be inherited by some. Joining a new course is likely for some.

Love Focus: Your basic honesty and trusting nature will endear you to partner.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Golden

