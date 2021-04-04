Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20): Day seems favourable for those planning to buy or sell a property. Lack of confidence may prevent some from giving their best on the academic front. Health remains satisfactory for those regular in workouts. Some of you may plan on buying a vehicle or an appliance. Work that is close to your heart is likely to come your way on the professional front and make your day. Support of family members is yours for the asking as love is showered on you. You may get invited to a party or a do that may entail travelling afar.

Love Focus: A likeminded match may be found by those looking for one.

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 4, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Cancer

*Taurus (April 21-May 20): Plan your vacation well to remain within the budget. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will need to be more conscious regarding your health. Your attempts to get stabilised on the financial front will meet with partial success. Your concern to get something important done at work will be appreciated by higher ups. A positive frame of mind will help you in resolving a family issue in an amicable manner.

Love Focus: Lack of confidence may mar your chances on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21): This is a favourable day to seal a property deal. Extracurricular activities on the academic front are likely to win you accolades. A friend will motivate you to adopt a healthier lifestyle. Delegating tasks may make your job a lot easier and give you some respite at work. You will need to be judicious with money, as there is a likelihood of overspending. Your professional output may be lower than usual today. Homemakers may plan something exciting for the whole family today. An excursion or an outing with friends and family cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Romantic front looks promising, as enjoying a special evening with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 12,14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22): Arrears you had been waiting for long are likely to be received. Your performance may be watched closely by seniors, but you have nothing to worry about. Some of you may entertain a family guest today. Chance of moving to a new location or transfer is likely for some. You are likely to inherit or receive property as a gift. Those not doing well in academics are likely to go in for extra coaching soon. Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases.

Love Focus: Implementing new ideas on the romantic front will be a step towards rejuvenating your love life.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 10, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Leo (July 23-August 23): This is a favourable time on the academic front, when you manage to give your best. You will remain fit. Those experiencing a cash crunch can heave a sigh of relief, as money flows in soon. Those going away from home to join a job at a new location will find the new social circle enjoyable. Your celebratory mood may get spoiled due to spouse’s disinterest. You can be busy travelling on an official trip today. You may have to wait for some more time to finalise a property.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancr & Virgo

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23): A long drive is likely to make your day. A new acquisition can make you squeal with child-like delight! Taking someone’s assistance on the academic front may help you in catching up with others. Health remains excellent. Money coming through unexpected sources is likely to fade off the unnecessary fears regarding your financial situation. A day of inane discussions and pointless meetings is foreseen on the work front. Homemakers are likely to be at their impressive best.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 6, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23): Those sitting for competitions will be able to maintain their focus and put in their bit to clear the same. Unnecessarily worrying about health is not advised. On the financial front, you may find yourself quite lucky today. A break from work will prove most refreshing and restful. Working long hours can leave little time for family, but you make up for it. A vacation will do you a whale of a good in relaxing. You will do well to keep your cards close to chest regarding a property matter.

Love Focus: Finding time to be with the one you love may prove difficult today.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16, 20

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Cancer

Be careful of: Aries

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22): Homemakers are likely to impress all by their creative inputs. Property matters are best delayed. Your advice to someone on the academic front will help improve his or her performance. An ailment you are suffering from may show signs of abating. Reviewing your financial situation before going in for anything big assumes importance at this juncture. Delay in getting suitable employment appears unavoidable, but things are certain to move your way.

Love Focus: Lover may seem a bit distant and may need space.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 11, 2, 22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21): Monetary dispute may only be resolved by a face-to-face discussion, so don’t feel reluctant. An increment is likely, especially for those working in the private sector. You will manage to get the better of the one sowing seeds of discord between you and spouse. Those contemplating a long journey are in for a great time. Family dispute over property shows signs of getting resolved. Efforts on the academic front may not bring the kind of results that you expected. Those ailing are likely to make full recovery.

Love Focus: You are likely to enjoy an exclusive outing with lover today, so expect the romantic front to rock!

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 1, 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21): Maintaining a low profile on the domestic front would benefit you. Don’t undertake a long journey alone. Paperwork regarding property is set to get completed soon. You will be able to tide over an adverse situation on the academic front. You are likely to come in shape through workouts. You will need to utilise your money judiciously to keep your financial front in a healthy stat. On the professional front, you may be called upon to undertake an important assignment.

Love Focus: Lover may have a surprise in store for you on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8.

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Gemini

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19): Homemakers may find the day most enjoyable in the company of friends and relatives. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. Chances of becoming the owner of a house or an apartment look bright. A technology upgrade may be required to improve performance on the academic front, as old methods may not deliver. Regular workouts may be taken up by those leading a sedentary life for fitness. Past investments are likely to give handsome returns. The weather on the professional front looks rough today, but you love competition and will manage to rough it out.

Love Focus: Your good intentions may be misunderstood by the loved one today, so exercise caution.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Aries

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Pisces (February 20-March 20): A lot of travelling is foreseen in the official capacity. You may get in two minds regarding a property. Your love for nature is likely to motivate you to go for long walks. A healthy diet will keep you fit. A timely advice may help strengthen your financial position. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. It is important to handle a situation arising on the domestic front.

Love Focus: Romance at this juncture can prove to be a useless distraction.

Lucky Colour: Brown

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 10, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

The astrologer can be contacted at psharma@premastrologer.com or support@askmanisha.com

