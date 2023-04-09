All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for April 9, 2023(Pixabay)

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A routine medical check-up is advised for some. A bad phase may afflict your professional life. A family member is likely to do his or her bit to help you out. Accompanying a careless or risky driver is fraught with risk, so take heed. An ancestral property may come in your name. Academic front looks bright for those appearing for some competition.

Love Focus: News on the romantic front promises to be encouraging.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

For some, health may take priority over other things. Financially, you will be able to improve your position. Those in the creative field are set to make their mark. A complaint of a family member from someone can make you see red. A property issue is best left untouched today. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Differences in a relationship threaten to reach the nadir, so take urgent steps.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Financially, the horizon brightens as money pours in. Your desire to get even with a workplace rival can show you in a bad light, so desist. Something that you are trying for coming back in shape will prove successful. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Travel bug may bite some and help quench their wanderlust.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with may feel hesitant to take the first step on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Magenta

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You will manage to remain regular in your fitness schedule. This is the time to invest in schemes that you are confident of. Those heavily involved in work are likely to take a breather today. Those wanting to study abroad or out of town will find the family supportive. Stars favour travel and those out on a vacation are bound to have a great time.

Love Focus: You can get serious about an affair on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You will keep good health by not succumbing to culinary temptations. Your financial strength may show signs of weakening. A lot of hard work and networking will be needed to do well in a professional field. A family issue shows all signs of spoiling the domestic harmony. Visit to a place of pilgrimage cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: Romance may beckon you, but may remain elusive.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

If health is an issue with you, expect to resolve it soon. Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. Good earning is likely to counter your rising expenditure. Your efforts will bring peace on the domestic front. A co-traveller may prove annoying during a long journey undertaken by you. Property is likely to be sold for a good profit.

Love Focus: Chance to be close to the one you secretly love looks bright today.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Mental tensions may manifest as bodily ailments and call for mental calm. You may become hard up for money, but it will be a temporary phase. Some of you will succeed in increasing your output at work. A family member will be at his or her best behaviour and will do you proud. You may be expected to accompany someone in an out-of-town journey. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Lover may upset you by not keeping a promise.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Purple

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Good results are likely to be reaped from a fitness regimen undertaken by you. Treat it as investment on your own future. An appointment for a meeting may have to be postponed due to a previous commitment. Family may find it difficult to support your ideas, even though they seem realistic enough. You may have to plan a trip meticulously to make it enjoyable. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek.

Love Focus: Love life rocks and promises to make the day interesting.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You will be more inclined to shed bad habits in the interest of health. A satisfying day is foreseen both on the personal and professional fronts. Don’t let a minor issue vitiate the domestic environment. Raising capital for a new venture will prove an uphill task for some. Help from someone close is likely to ease your commuting problems. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well.

Love Focus: You will find your romantic endeavours giving encouraging results.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be motivated to get back into shape and may even join a gym. Financial stability is assured as opportunities continue to come your way. You will be able to meet a deadline at work without breaking a sweat. Resolving a family dispute can take up much of your day. A packaged tour to a holiday destination is on the cards. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

Love Focus: Paucity of time can limit your meeting with lover today.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

A change in lifestyle will make you feel fit and energetic. Someone can extend a helping hand on the monetary front. You can feel hurt by getting ignored by a senior on the work front. Spending time with family will prove a perfect foil to counter stress. Travelling, especially with those you are comfortable with, will be fun. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Meeting future soul mate cannot be ruled out, so keep your eyes peeled!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will keep good health as you become more inclined to take fitness seriously. You can fund someone’s venture for your own selfish aims. There is a good chance of winning recognition at work. Mood swings of spouse can disturb the peaceful environment of home. Those using congested roads need to be vigilant at all times. Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory.

Love Focus: You are likely to put your romantic ideas into practice today!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

