Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 1

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Learning new skills on the work front will be fun and add to your expertise. Meeting near and dear ones is on the cards for some. Those who love to travel are likely to find the day promising. Money from property may come to you.

You will find yourself in the best of health. You will need to be more responsible in spending money to avoid getting tight on the financial front.

Love Focus: Lover may be touchy and want space, respect that.

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Virgo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A social gathering will be much to your liking. Undertaking a short, but exciting, journey with your love interest is possible. House owners looking for suitable tenants will find someone good. Some of you may get hard pressed for a suitable conveyance today. You will manage to come back in shape by joining a gym or taking up an exercise regime. A boost in earning can be expected by some. Those seeking some concessions at work may not be fully satisfied with what they get.

Love Focus: Spouse will be extra lovey-dovey today.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1,9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Scorpio

Be careful of: Libra

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Old acquaintances are likely to make the day enjoyable. You can be in two minds regarding a vacation, but remember you do require a change. Savings will come in use for buying a new gadget or automobile. Not being regular in your workouts may start telling on your health soon. Spending a good amount on a luxury item is indicated, so come into the saving mode now. Your efficiency in handling the workload on the professional front may set an example for others.

Love Focus: You may not get chance to profess your love for someone you secretly desire.

Lucky Colour: Rosy Brown

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Virgo

Be careful of: Leo

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your working style is likely to come in for praise on the professional front. Your unwanted advice to youngsters runs the risk of being rejected outright. Those planning a short vacation are in for a great time. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Health remains good. Financial front remains stable, as you manage to curb wasteful expenditure.

Love Focus: Love is in the air and you are likely to enjoy it to the hilt today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 2,3,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Leo

Be careful of: Taurus

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A meet up with your near and dear ones is likely to cheer you up overall. You need to be careful on the road. A favourable decision regarding property can be expected by those facing litigation. You are likely to push yourself to get back in shape. Good returns from an investment are foreseen. Setting personal example may not be enough for subordinates to follow through at work.

Love Focus: Romantic mood prevails and spending time together is on the cards for some.

Lucky Colour: Beige

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Capricorn

Be careful of: Aries

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

You can become someone’s target at work, if you are not careful. Your upbeat mood is likely to prove infectious for other members on the domestic front. A long journey will help you unwind. Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. A qualified physical trainer will prove a boon for those wanting to come back in shape. It will be wise to restrain yourself from spending on things that catch your fancy.

Love Focus: A new romantic relationship is in the offing and promises immense fulfillment.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Harmony will not come on the domestic front without efforts. Thorough preparations are a must for those travelling long distance. Someone may be planning to take you out for a meal, so remain available! Those suffering from aches and pains will find distinct improvement in their condition. Financial worries may be put to rest, as your earnings are set to increase manifold. Those in the rat race will manage to pip rivals at the post to get a promotion.

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours are likely to succeed, so get ready to make a sizzling love life a part of your life!

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 2, 6,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Differences with spouse cannot be ruled out for some. An exciting vacation is in store for those needing a break from the routine. Confusion regarding a property deal should be sorted on a priority. Introducing new fitness techniques in your workout routine will prove immensely beneficial. Your financial position is set to improve. Luck is on the side of those who are planning something new on the professional front.

Love Focus: Someone you are attracted to is likely to make the first move.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Leo

Be careful of: Libra

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You will feel much loved and wanted in a family gathering. If you are travelling by public transport, take care of your belongings as stars are not favourable. You may remain surrounded by relations and friends. You are likely to overstretch yourself on the health front and need to take it easy. You will succeed in limiting expenses and give a boost to savings. It will be important to keep a watchful eye on business partner or rival, just to be on the safe side.

Love Focus: Your love life appears promising, so make some exciting plans with partner.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Some homemakers are likely to be lauded for their aesthetic sense. A long drive will rejuvenate. A good day is foreseen for getting a much awaited luxury item. Socially, you are likely to regain your popularity by remaining in touch with everyone and steering clear of gossip. Someone is likely to guide you on the health front and nurse you back into shape. You will be able to stabilize the financial front by being more judicious in your spending. You will need to take things seriously at work, as chances of error cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Time spent with partner will help you relax.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

You will succeed in nipping in the bud a blame game being played on the home front. A journey promises an enjoyable time. A property may be sold off at a hefty margin. You may feel envious of someone gaining popularity on the social front. A home remedy for an ailment is likely to work wonders. Despite irresponsible spending, you will have enough to splurge. Job seekers may find the day fruitful.

Love Focus: You may feel ignore by someone you love, but this may not be so.

Lucky Colour: Deep sky blue

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 1, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Gemini

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Those planning a vacation must ensure everything to make the going smooth. If you are a property owner, you get a chance to multiply your immovable assets. You are passing through an excellent phase. You will manage to keep yourself shipshape on the health front. Benefits accrue as your gut feeling about an investment turns right. Those out to make big bucks may meet with partial success. Taking the family out for a picnic seems possible today.

Love Focus: Closet romance may come out in the open and embarrass some.

Lucky Colour: Golden

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 2, 4,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

