Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 11

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Analyse all aspects of a complicated issue at work before you give a decision. Those looking to rent a house will find one that fits their pocket. Guidance from someone will prove a godsend and help you clear a tough competition.

You are slated to enjoy the day with friends and relations. Some of you may travel out of town for health reasons and benefit from it. Good returns from a financial venture can be expected. You may find luck favouring you on the financial front.

Love Focus: Love life shines today.

Lucky Colour: Violet

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 7, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Some of you are likely to fund or sponsor an event and get good returns. Something that you had been preparing for meticulously on the academic front will go flawlessly and add to your prestige. Someone on the social front is likely to take you for granted. An excellent opportunity awaits those who are planning to embark on something new on the professional front. You can be a bundle of nerves today regarding some issue. Homemakers are likely to have a busy day.

Love Focus: Some of you can feel unloved and unwanted.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Libra

Be careful of: Leo

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

There is much to be achieved by undertaking a journey. Keeping a tab on others will help strengthen your position on the academic front.

Efforts for improving your financial condition will show positive signs. Something initiated on the professional front will take its time to show results. Improvement in an ailment you are suffering from is indicated. A family issue may need to be deliberated upon, so that it does not disturb domestic harmony.

Love Focus: Some positive developments are foreseen for the eligible on the marriage front.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 6, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Virgo

Be careful of: Libra

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will find your coffers brimming, as you grow financially stronger. Academically, you are likely to fare well. Remaining regular in your daily workout assumes importance, so don’t dilly-dally. You are likely to have your way on the family front. You are likely to prove your mettle at work today and impress the boss. A social gathering is likely to prove most enjoyable. A business trip will give you enough time to plan a sightseeing tour.

Love Focus: Incompatibility threatens to terminate a romantic relationship.

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

Leo (July 23-August 23)

A break from routine in the form of a vacation is possible for some. A house bought on instalments may finally be yours. Work may not hold much interest for you today, as you have other plans on your mind. Someone you did a good turn to is likely to reciprocate in full measure. Today, you are likely to spend an excellent time on the social front. People are likely to flock to your place to meet you.

Love Focus: Your effervescent nature and charm are likely to attract the opposite numbers in droves, like moths to flame!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 1, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A delayed payment is likely to be released. A house or property is likely to give more than expected returns. Someone’s guidance on the academic front will help keep you on the forefront. You may need to bring about some changes at home. Health should not be one of your worries as you feel on the top of the world today. Some other unscheduled tasks can delay an important assignment at work.

Love Focus: You will find much comfort in the company of lover today.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Scorpio

Be careful of: Cancer

Libra (September 24-October 23)

A spring in your step will be indicative of the good health that you are presently enjoying. Tensions may be palpable at home. There is a strong possibility of undertaking an out of town journey. Financial situation is expected to remain good. A job earmarked for someone else may fall on your shoulders and you may have to devote extra hours on it at work.

Love Focus: Those living separately are likely to meet soon and experience a new high on the love front.

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 2, 7, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Taurus

Be careful of: Gemini

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Rising expenses may worry you and provoke you to make drastic cuts in your expenditure. Someone helps you out on academic front today. Don’t take chances while driving. Set your pace, if you want to expand your business. Your hopes and aspirations are likely to receive a boost. You may feel provide the perfect example of efficiency at work and receive praise.

Love Focus: A heart-to-heart talk with lover will prove most gratifying and help strengthen the loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 16

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Virgo

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Superiors on the work front may commend you for the good work done. Holiday shopping will turn out to be most exciting. Those on the saving mode are likely to build up a good bank balance. You will excel in academics. Socially, you remain popular. This is a favourable time for you both personally and professionally. You are likely to vanquish rivals and come out victorious.

Love Focus: Spouse or lover is likely to shower praise on you.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Cancer

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Changes implemented in lifestyle are certain to contribute positively towards good health. Someone may not toe your line on the family front and this may lead to an ugly situation. Something that is of advantage to you is likely to happen on the academic front. You can expect the financial situation to improve substantially. Something that you had performed on the professional front promises to get you a lot of accolades.

Love Focus: Romantic ties are likely to get strengthened as you make efforts towards this end.

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 8, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An overseas journey is on the cards and will prove most enjoyable. There is a good chance of firming a property deal that you had been after. Wasteful expenditure may annoy you. You will not be afraid to take the good with the bad. Those in higher echelons may take some far reaching policy decisions. You are likely to add to your friends’ circle by making some new friends.

Love Focus: Romantic life will need to be put on the backburner, as other issues need your attention.

Lucky Colour: All Shades of Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Libra

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Much respect and adulation are in store for some on the family front. You are likely to strike a good bargain in a property deal. Coaching received on the academic front is likely to improve your performance. Those looking for a suitable job will find one. Financially, there is every likelihood of gains accruing from some investments done in the past. You will feel the difference in your fitness by adopting an exercise regimen.

Love Focus: If you have a liking for someone on the romantic front, be sure that the other person shares the same feeling.

Lucky Colour: Metallic Blue

Lucky Alphabet: U

Friendly Numbers: 5, 15

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini