Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 18

*Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You may have to go out of your way to cater to someone at work. Something new started will be completed satisfactorily. A trip abroad may be delayed due to some unforeseen reasons.

Love Focus: You may plan an outing with lover, but find it difficult to get out during office hours.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

*Taurus (Apr 21-May 20)

An exciting day is foreseen, when a lot seems to happen on the social front. You can become the centre of attraction in a gathering. Something that you have done is likely to enhance your reputation.

Love Focus: You will manage to touch partner’s heart and win sympathy.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Maroon

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You may have to bide your time, before you manage to have your way. Some of you may heave a sigh of relief after hectic activity on the social front.

Love Focus: Happiness is indicated on the love front.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Indigo

*Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Keeping someone informed about an important issue will ease the burden on your shoulders. You will get the opportunity to showcase your networking skills on the social front.

Love Focus: Lover may appear off mood, so keep away and give space.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

*Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Calling a spade, a spade may not work to your advantage, so review your decision. Someone is likely to steal the limelight from you on the social front.

Love Focus: Lovers will get the chance they had been seeking of being together.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Yellow

*Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This is the best time to focus your energies on something that you want to get done. You will be able to complete a task entrusted to you. Don’t neglect something that needs to be done on the health front.

Love Focus: You are likely to catch someone’s fancy on the love front.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Bluish Green

*Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23)

This is a fantastic day, when you achieve a breakthrough or a windfall. You can expect VIP treatment on the social front, as your presence is much appreciated by all.

Love Focus: A chance to spend some time in solitude with lover may not come about despite your efforts.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Violet

*Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Popularity is much in store as your noble gestures catch attention. Innovative ideas at work are likely to help you outshine. A favour done in the past is likely to be returned in the same coin.

Love Focus: Meeting an old crush is likely to make dull days bright.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Cream

*Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A small matter may get complicated, if you let subordinates handle it. You may find yourself in a confused state of mind over a personal matter.

Love Focus: You will find time to strengthen loving bonds by sharing tender feelings with spouse.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

*Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)

There is a risk of things coming to a standstill on the work front, but you will find a way to get started once again. Increased workload may make you crave for a break.

Love Focus: Your attempts to win someone’s heart can face insurmountable hurdles.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

*Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19)

There is some scope of betterment on the

academic front, only if you put in requisite efforts. You will not regret investing in a scheme that seemed dubious at first.

Love Focus: Luck shines on the romance front today.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

*Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Efforts will get rewarded on the professional front. Your contribution to an ongoing project at work is likely to get you the recognition that you seek. Improvements in ancestral house are likely to be carried out.

Love Focus: Newlyweds can experience blissful togetherness.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Off White

