All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 19, 2023 (File Photo)

Money earning opportunities are likely to come to you. Outside help in coming back in shape is likely to work wonders. You will take every opportunity to understand the finer points of your job. Family will be most supportive and give timely advice. A long journey is likely to become interesting as you find like-minded fellow travellers. Progress on the academic front remains most satisfactory.

Love Focus: Expect your love life to remain most fulfilling.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Preparing for an exam or competition will go along smoothly. A profitable deal is likely to pull in a good amount. You are likely to focus on health now and succeed in your efforts of keeping physically fit. You are likely to save much in a job that you had outsourced on the professional front. An overseas journey is on the cards for some. A good property deal is in the offing. Focusing only on the essentials will be the key to complete the tasks.

Love Focus: Some developments on the romantic front will make you feel on the top of the world.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Some solid gains are foreseen on the financial front. Eating right and a disciplined life will be the key to your good health. Your guidance in something important may be sought at work. You can figure as a beneficiary in a family will. Indications of travelling abroad are quite apparent for some. A suitable accommodation is likely to come within grasp of those looking for one. You are likely to help someone excel on the academic front.

Love Focus: You can plan spending time with lover today.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Maroon

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good money is likely to be earned today by freelancers and commission agents. You enjoy good health by adopting a fitness regimen. A positive development regarding a deal is foreseen on the business front. Spending an enjoyable time in the company of your near and dear ones is foreseen. Travelling in a group is likely to thrill some youngsters. Some of you can work towards acquiring a property.

Love Focus: Love life remains satisfactory.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A raise or an increment can be expected. Your resolve to keep yourself fit will soon bear fruit. Some kind of compensation can be expected on the business front. You will be able to resolve a contentious family issue to the satisfaction of all. You can take a short journey to meet someone close. A piece of property may be given out on rent. You remain on solid ground on the academic front.

Love Focus: Romance is likely to rock today.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. Health matters will be resolved satisfactorily. A positive feedback is likely to remove all obstacles on the professional front. Family life will be immensely fulfilling. Travel to a happening place with friends and family is foreseen for some. Some positive developments are likely to take place on the property front. Some recognition is in store for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Your love life is likely to give you immense satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

There is a good chance of making some money on the side. A rival at work may extend a hand of friendship at work. Happiness will be found in togetherness on the home front. Those feeling under the cloud on the health front are likely to bounce back fitter than ever. Travelling to a place you have never visited before is possible. Acquiring a piece of property is indicated. Making the right moves on the academic front will get you what you seek.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: Pink

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A profitable day is foreseen, in which you are likely to earn much. Adopting some healthy alternatives will work wonders for you. You will have the confidence of driving a hard bargain at work or in business. You can be instrumental in organising a family get-together. There is a distinct possibility of travelling overseas. You are likely to judge a situation correctly on the academic front and benefit.

Love Focus: Lover may compel you for an outing with an offer you just can’t refuse!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Money poses no problems as you exercise adequate care in spending it. Your attempts to achieve perfect health will shortly begin to show positive signs. Things look encouraging on the professional front. Some of you can enjoy a pleasure trip with someone special. Acquiring new property is on the cards for some. Those appearing for an exam or competition will manage their time well.

Love Focus: Planning something exclusive for lover on the romantic front is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Brown

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A previous investment matures and brings in a lot of money. Healthy diet and exercise will be the key to your coming back in shape. You will succeed in maneuvering yourself to a position of advantage at work. Immense joy and fulfillment are foreseen on the family front. An exciting trip with friends cannot be ruled out for some. Property owners can make a killing in the realty market.

Love Focus: Mutual affection will be at its peak between married couples.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Silver

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure. Health issues will be resolved, as you strive for perfect fitness. You derive immense satisfaction on the work front by making all the right moves. A family event is likely to keep you happily engaged. Those willing to take leave and travel are in for an exciting time. Academically, your mental clarity and power of retention will hold you in good stead.

Love Focus: You are likely to find a nice place to spend with someone close.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. You may find an interesting sporting activity, which promises to keep you in good health. Excellent results are foretold in something that you have initiated on the professional front. You can suffer from loss of self-confidence, but family will provide you emotional support. Those travelling by road can expect to make good time.

Love Focus: Love life remains scintillating for those in love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Grey

