Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 2, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You spend well, but you earn well too, so expect this happy situation to persist on the financial front. You can bid goodbye to an ailment that had been troubling you for long. There is a good chance of a decision turning out in your favour on the professional front. A family issue shows all signs spoiling the domestic harmony. Overseas travel is indicated for some. If property is on your mind, you can expect positive developments.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Lavender

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

You will be able to get your money released that is not being done on some grounds or the other. Some of you can think on the lines of regaining total fitness. Excellent results are foretold in something that you have initiated on the professional front. A trip with family is likely to prove most enjoyable. Travel bug is likely to bite some and coax them to enjoy some interesting places.

Love Focus: Love, playing hide and seek, finally comes knocking at your door with added force!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent time for you to invest, as you are likely to get fantastic returns. You will find yourself on the top of the world, where health is concerned. Plans for travel may be shot down by others. A good offer on the business front may become hard to refuse. Some relative or friend will infuse a lot of excitement at home and make the day entertaining. Legal issues involving property are likely to be decided in your favour.

Love Focus: Someone not looking eye-to-eye with you over an issue is likely to be won over by you.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Despite rising expenses, you will be able to remain fairly well off financially. Moderation in eating and drinking will help you remain fit and enjoy good health. You will get a free hand to exercise your authority on the professional front. Negativity on the domestic front can get you depressed and irritable. An important personal work entailing travelling out of town will be completed successfully.

Love Focus: You are likely to take time out for romance.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Remaining in control on the financial front will help curb wasteful expenditure. You will eat well and exercise well too, to make your life wholesome. Efforts of those trying to work up the corporate ladder are likely to get a boost. Peace and harmony at home will give you immense relief and mental satisfaction. Those travelling to the countryside will love the open air and natural surroundings.

Love Focus: Whatever may be the circumstances today, you must find time for an outing with lover!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Money poses no problems as you exercise adequate care in spending it. Long walks and light exercises will help some in keeping fit as a fiddle. Situation for those waiting for a job call is likely to turn promising. Fun is in store for those planning a trip to a holiday destination. A change of scene promises to refresh and rejuvenate you. A short-tempered family member is likely to spoil your mood.

Love Focus: You may feel liberated as lover parts ways.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Strict self-discipline, where spending is concerned, will keep your bank balance brimming. You can get motivated to take up some form of physical activity for health reasons. Your enthusiasm to lend a helping hand on the domestic front will be appreciated. Helping out someone on the academic front is likely to give you immense satisfaction. Those planning to move houses will manage to find a suitable one.

Love Focus: You will find bliss as sweetheart showers love.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Even though you feel a financial crunch, the benefits that accrue will be immense. You enjoy good health despite your own misgivings! Those new to the job may find it difficult to cope up with the workload. A family youngster is likely to add a feather to your cap on the academic front. You are likely to let go and enjoy what life has to offer. You will manage to organise an out of town trip with someone close and enjoy your heart out.

Love Focus: Getting serious about someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A chance to earn big bucks may knock on your door. Being mindful of what you eat will help you in keeping good health. Neglect on the work front may show you in a bad light in front of superiors. There is a fair chance of spending an enjoyable time with your near and dear ones today. Travel to a holiday destination is indicated. You are likely to acquire a piece of property soon.

Love Focus: There is a good chance of falling in love with someone you had met just a few times!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will get full support from spouse in whatever you choose to undertake. Those out on a business tour are likely to return with some good news. You may feel blessed by getting a good bargain in real estate. A profitable deal may bring you into big money. Overwork or some other strenuous activity can take its toll on health. Handling complicated tasks on the work front will not pose much difficulty.

Love Focus: You are likely to find love under the most unexpected circumstances.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Playing the stocks promises big money. A therapy will work wonders in keeping you healthy. Good management by effective delegation will keep the current project going smoothly. Household issues will be expertly handled as you take full responsibility for them. Some bright prospects of owning a house or a flat are foreseen for some.

Love Focus: Lover can appear a bit reserved today.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. You are likely to enjoy excellent health. Things begin to turn favourable on the professional front. Those separated from family may soon get an opportunity to meet their near and dear ones. Cancellation of trip can dash your hopes for an enjoyable outing today. Those planning to buy a property will find it easy to raise a home loan.

Love Focus: Love blossoms for those feeling lonely for some time.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

