Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 21

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Aries (March 21-April 20)

You may not be in the mood to attend something that spouse desires. If you are seeking to buy or build a house, this is an auspicious day to start the proceedings. You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Refrain from impulse buying or it may affect your financial health. A good business deal is likely to rake in good profits. A piece of good news awaits some on the social front.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You are likely to follow a healthy lifestyle and enjoy a fit and energetic existence. Clarity of mind on the financial front will help you spend judiciously and save on money. A competitive situation at work will egg you on to give your best. Efforts may be required to get something done at home. Those travelling long distance will need to make good speed. It is best not to rake old issues involving property. Arranging a meeting with someone influential appears possible now.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions will be fully reciprocated by the one you admire, so get set for an exciting time!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Joining a group of health-conscious people will prove immensely beneficial for your health. Become more conservative on the financial front. Your strength in your field of expertise is likely to be acknowledged by all at work. Disagreement with a family member may upset you. A property deal will be best postponed to a later date. Plans to travel out of country may materialize. A proud moment involving someone close is very much on the cards.

Love Focus: There is a possibility of relationship deteriorating on the marital front for some, as differences with partner grow.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Rose

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Desire to come back in shape may motivate you to take up an exercise regimen seriously. All your financial worries are likely to become a thing of the past, so rejoice! Not receiving the expected payment in time may keep you on a short fuse. A pre-planned leisure trip will be lost of fun. Family is likely to remain most supportive in whatever you do. Flitting like a butterfly to keep in touch with everyone in your social circle is likely to make you popular!

Love Focus: Lonely hearts may need to double their efforts to get what they seek!

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Those committed towards fitness are likely to experience a healthier outlook. On the work front, you may be all set to start something new. Financially, the day augurs well for you. A family youngster is likely to do you proud by his or her achievements. Travelling will be fun. Acquiring new property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Silver Grey

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your initiative on the health front is likely to give good returns. Your bargaining skills are likely to come in handy in making a big purchase. Your popularity rises on the professional front. Negativity at home may keep you in a foul mood the whole day. A lot of travelling is foreseen. Returns from a property will add to your financial strength. A recent development on the social front can get your mind at ease.

Love Focus: Romantic endeavors get positive results!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Not breaking your daily routine will help you in retaining good health. Good communication skills will keep the possibility of winning a lucrative deal alive. A mistake at work can cost you dearly, if not careful. Organizing a family outing is on the cards and promises lots of fun. Setting out on a planned vacation is on the cards and will take you to some exotic places. It is a good day to handle property matters. A competitive vibe will be in the air on the academic front as the non performers start performing well.

Love Focus: You will have to start liking someone again and not get under the influence of a glib talker with a poison tongue.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A distinct improvement in fitness can be expected. Something connected to real estate will prove a profitable venture. Learning the ropes in a new job will be fun. Focus and determination can find you making changes on the domestic front that you had been contemplating. Commuting may prove problematic for some. A good property deal is likely to be struck by some. This is an excellent day when you get to spend time constructively.

Love Focus: Things not going well in a relationship may compel you to adopt some desperate measures.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Pink

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Health wise, things start improving now. It may become difficult to keep expenditure within control. You can take more time than is necessary in completing a task at work. A family get together may have to be postponed due to unavailability of few members. Those planning a vacation are likely to opt for a hill station. A property is likely to come in your name. A mentor will help you gear up on the academic front.

Love Focus: Lover fulfills his/her commitment and makes you happy and content.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You are likely to pic a new exercising regimen with great spirit and zeal. Money from an unexpected source comes to you and brightens your financial front. A renovation work may not progress much without your supervision. Your support and help can make a family youngster excel academically. Plans for vacation is likely to materialize with full fervor. A property dispute may be decided in your favor.

Love Focus: Cupid is likely to smile on those looking for love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Bottle Green

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a minor ailment. Lucrative investment opportunities knock your door and highlight your finance front. Your initiative on the work front is likely to bear fruit, so go ahead with it without any reservations. Home front seems most inviting for rest and relaxation. Your balanced approach will help resolve a property matter amicably. You will feel immensely proud at the success of someone close.

Love Focus: Lovebirds may plan an outing someplace exclusive.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Problems on the health front are foreseen. Financially, you may lose through some dubious investments, so don’t take a chance. A competently handled job will help you boost your professional image. Family remains most supportive of your ideas. Those travelling should be careful on the road. Day seems favourable for builders and property dealers.

Love Focus: You may remain on your ego trip during a romantic evening out.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue