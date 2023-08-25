All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 25, 2023

Financial worries become a thing of the past. An old ailment is likely to get cured using alternative medicines and therapies. You are likely to reap the fruits of your hard work on the professional front. A family youngster will achieve something that will make you proud. If you are planning a short trip, then there is no better time than now. This is an excellent day for doing anything related to property. Help on the academic front is on the cards, so rest easy.

Love Focus: Eligible are likely to find a suitable mate.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Magenta

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

The financial situation improves as previous investments start giving returns. Some relief is likely for those struck with lifestyle disease. This proves to be an excellent day, as you fare well both professionally. Remaining away from all domestic controversies will help retain your peace of mind. Visiting another city or country cannot be ruled out for some.

Love Focus: You will manage to keep passions alive on the romantic front with some original thinking!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Blue

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

This is an excellent time for you to invest, as you are likely to get fantastic returns. Bringing discipline back into your life will lead to perfect health. Things are set to turn favorable on the professional front as you make all the right moves. Correct advice from someone on the family front will help resolve a conflict in your mind. Those wanting to let their hair down and relax will do well to opt for a drive round the countryside.

Love Focus: Some of you can take steps to mend a strained relationship.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Golden

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You enjoy travel and may soon find yourself setting out on a long journey. You will be able to buy the property you had been wanting for a long. Coaching classes or private tuition may be the answer to your problems on the academic front. Your initiative on the social front is likely to bring you into the limelight. A windfall may be expected by some playing the stocks or being involved in the trade. Being a choosy eater has its advantages, as you retain perfect health!

Love Focus: Your efforts on the romantic front will be richly rewarded.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Yellow

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Even though you feel a financial crunch, the benefits that accrue will be immense. Fitness freaks will find added joy in sweating out today. Your personal equation with those who matter on the professional front gets strengthened. You are likely to get full support of the family in whatever you are presently involved in. You are likely to become part of a fun trip.

Love Focus: A relationship lovingly nurtured by you is likely to give you immense joy and fulfillment.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A home loan desired by some is likely to get sanctioned. Your daily regimen of exercises will keep you fit as a fiddle. You can bank upon someone to see a workplace project to completion. Love and caring will find you move ever closer to your near and dear ones. You are likely to embark on an exciting trip that will let you explore someplace new. Setting up a new house or getting one built will give an immense sense of achievement.

Love Focus: Maybe it is the weather or your mood, you are likely to feel quite romantic today!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color: Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will manage to think up ways to save money and be able to add to your wealth. Some of you can try out a new gym or take up an exercise regimen afresh. Your handling of some complex issues at work will be lauded by one and all. A family youngster is likely to do you proud. Some of you can use a carpool to go to office. You may acquire a new property. There is a good chance of getting help for those trying to catch up on the academic front.

Love Focus: An exclusive dinner out with lover is on the cards.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A chance to earn big bucks may knock on your door. Something that was keeping you mentally tensed is likely to disappear. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from work today. Much love and caring are likely to be received from the family. A trip will enable you to complete pending tasks. A misunderstanding with regard to property will be cleared, bringing a big sigh of relief. Getting your choice on the academic front is most likely.

Love Focus: Young lovers are likely to spend the day together.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color: Pink

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A profitable deal may bring you into big money. You may feel more energetic and alert today than before. You will be in a position to implement your terms and conditions in a business deal. This is an excellent time to plan a family outing. Travelling towards the west will prove lucky for you. Some of you are likely to inherit a property.

Love Focus: Forming a new relationship on the romantic front is an exciting possibility.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color: Grey

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Earning good money is indicated for businesspersons. A change of diet and daily routine may prove a boon for your health. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. A celebration is in the offing and may motivate you to organize something at home. Good news awaits those waiting for possession of a new property. An excellent day is foreseen for those pursuing academics.

Love Focus: Enjoy a long drive with lover today!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

This is a good time to plan for your financial future. As of now, there are no health issues that you need to address. You will get the opportunity to wind up all the pending work in office today. You desire to meet your near and dear ones may be fulfilled soon. You are likely to enjoy a trip that you have been invited to. A property owned by you may start giving good returns. Insulating yourself from stress on the academic front will help in giving your best.

Love Focus: Someone you have a soft corner for is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Progress on the academic front will remain satisfactory. Those ailing will experience a fast recovery. A hefty commission awaits those finalising a deal. Positive development on the professional front is expected. Arrival of some near and dear ones promise to brighten up the domestic atmosphere. You can expect a comfy ride to a destination that is a long way off.

Love Focus: A new love interest promises to make the days ahead exciting!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Orange

