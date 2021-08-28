Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 28

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 28th August, 2021

Aries (March 21-April 20)

Light exercises are all that is required to become perfectly fit. A piece of real estate appears too lucrative to be passed over. Some new ideas may come to you regarding a venture undertaken.

Love Focus: Getting romantically involved is on the cards for some.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Taurus (April 21-May 20)

A home remedy will come in handy. Funds for a new venture may be difficult to come by, but you’ll manage. A difficult task at work will be completed by you in a jiffy, so expect all difficult jobs to come your way!

Love Focus: A most heartening situation develops for those in love.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Violet

Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Those worried about financing educational pursuits will find the money when the time comes!

Love Focus: Your romantic endeavours may be resisted by someone.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour:Peach

Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Adhering to a good routine will help you in negating ill health. Something started on the side is likely to earn good profits. It may become difficult to tie up all the loose ends at work. Travelling will be fun, so find time for a spin.

Love Focus: Persistence to get romantically linked with someone will pay.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

Leo (July 23-August 23)

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Earning an extra buck can motivate you to slog extended hours. Your irresponsible attitude may not be tolerated for long on the professional front, so get your act together.

Love Focus: A chance meeting shows all signs of blossoming into romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Beige

Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Introducing new fitness techniques will be beneficial. It is good to show off, but don’t loosen the purse strings too much! A workplace problem may take a nasty turn and create an unsavoury situation at work.

Love Focus: Your success in impressing lover will get you all excited.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Libra (September 24-October 23)

Destressing techniques will do wonders. Condition of someone close will show signs of improvement. Some efforts may be required to stabilise monetary condition.

Love Focus: Romance may have to take the back seat today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Take adequate precautions on the health front. You will be able to master the ropes on the professional front. Parents or a family member is likely to breathe down your neck and monitor your actions.

Love Focus: It won’t be in your interest to spoil a stressed relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Parrot Green

Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Pushing yourself hard on the exercise front will show positive results soon. Consider carefully before presenting an expensive gift to someone as the expected returns may not materialise. Those in government service can expect a promotion.

Love Focus: Tread carefully, as lover appears to be in a bad mood.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Teal

Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Junk food is likely to become your enemy

number one as far as health is concerned. You can be on the saving mode nowadays, but don’t become over conservative and compromise your lifestyle.

Love Focus: You may yearn to meet the one who makes you feel special.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

An alternative therapy works wonders for those ailing for long. You enjoy a happy financial state. If you let your guard down at work, someone is likely to take advantage.

Love Focus: Your romantic ideas will give much happiness to the beloved.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Purple

Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. You are likely to increase your earnings through some untapped sources. Your ideas on the work front are likely to be well received.

Love Focus: You strike friendship with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON