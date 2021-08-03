Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 3

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

Homemakers can feel frustrated if a change of scene doesn’t happen fast! Your keenness for going on a vacation is not likely to be shared by other family members; at least not for now. Your luck brightens today. Improvement in health is foreseen. Your bank balance is likely to keep you in an upbeat mood. Your skills and expertise will prove your biggest assets in getting established in a new job.

Love Focus: Lover will be emotionally comforting you today.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Pisces

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

You can be expected to make the right decision in a tricky situation on the professional front. Those staying separated from family may get an opportunity to come home. Conveyance will not be a problem for those visiting another town. You may need to improve your eating habits, if you want to lead a healthy life. Driving a good bargain will help to save much on the monetary front.

Love Focus: Love life will prove most fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: Indigo

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 5,9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

Family will appear supportive and give you the correct environment to do your job efficiently. Those travelling long distance by road need to be careful. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property. Improvement on health and monetary front is likely for some. You will manage to take some positive steps to enhance your wealth. Increasing workload on the professional front threatens to take up a major portion of your time today.

Love Focus: A romantic link up is likely to get you all excited.

Lucky Colour: Electric Grey

Lucky Alphabet: H

Friendly Numbers: 4,22

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Your impetuosity and impulsiveness can mar a perfect outing with family. Travel stars appear bright over the horizon, so pack your bags for someplace exotic! Getting a major item for the house is foreseen. Good health will keep you as chirpy as ever! Someone may find you gullible enough to take your money on one pretext or another. Profits accrue for commission agents and those in retail business.

Love Focus: Intimate moments with the one you love will help strengthen your loving bonds.

Lucky Colour: Cream

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 8, 16,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Family members are likely to extend all the help to you. Commuting will not be a problem anymore as you gain confidence. You can be kept waiting for something that you urgently require at work, but this will not hinder your output. You manage to play your cards well on the social front to win people over. You may need to improve your eating habits, if you want to lead a healthy life. Your efforts to secure an additional source of income will succeed. A steady income is likely for freelancers.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with partner may not materialize because of other commitments.

Lucky Colour: Peach

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 6,3,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

A journey may prove more expensive than anticipated. Good man management will help you in completing a project or assignment in time. Your attempts to impress someone on the social front may meet with partial success. Staying active is likely to benefit on the health front. An awaited payment is likely to materialise soon to fill your coffers. The day turns out well for you, as you are able to achieve what you are set out for. Moodiness of a family member can spoil the domestic environment.

Love Focus: Those in love will enjoy each other’s company.

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

Lucky Alphabet: D

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Aries

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Meeting targets and going beyond may make you a strong contender for winning extra incentives at work. Someone in the family can involve you into something exciting. Travelling with family and friends is indicated and will prove to be a lot of fun. Those who have chosen to shake a leg will find themselves nearing total fitness. You will find ways and means to reduce your expenditure and increase your savings.

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 12, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Things turn favourable for someone you are worried about on the family front. Those raring for a break in routine will get a chance of travelling to someplace new. Switching to healthy foods will be the key to remaining fit and active. You are likely to overspend and affect your savings adversely, if you are not careful. You will manage to manoeuvre yourself into a position of power to gain full authority over an ongoing project.

Love Focus: You will need to spend some more time with lover to make the relationship stronger.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 3, 6,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Pisces

Be careful of: Aries

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Good advice will work wonders for a family member. Thorough planning is required for a business trip. You may be in the mood to take it easy today and your wish is likely to be granted! Some of you may begin an exercise regimen in a big way just to come back in shape. Moneywise, you will find yourself in a most comfortable situation. You may not be able to achieve much at work today, due to outside interruptions.

Love Focus: Romance can enter your life unannounced, so keep your fingers crossed!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: N

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius, Taurus

Be careful of: Leo

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will find family supportive and helpful in all your endeavours. You will need to fine tune you’re travelling time with others to reach a venue together. A big social gathering is on the cards and can have you on the center stage.

Rising prices and unchecked expenses may put you in a bit of panic, but you will be able to stabilize your financial front. You are likely to derive much satisfaction from current developments on the professional front.

Love Focus: Misunderstanding can crop up between you and lover.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 1, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Libra

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Smooth sailing on the work front is foreseen, as you go about your work efficiently. Smooth going is indicated for those on a long journey. You may get in two minds regarding a property. You will manage to keep up your gruelling workout session to remain fit. Financial worries become a thing of the past, as money comes from unexpected sources. You can be ticked off by a family member over your habits.

Love Focus: Love is in the air, so expect the romantic front to get exciting!

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

Lucky Alphabet: R

Friendly Numbers: 5, 8,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

Someone will come and lighten the domestic atmosphere, which you are finding a bit suffocating at present. Keep adequate buffer time for reaching your venue as chances of delay cannot be ruled out. A sibling will prove a great support as he or she extends all the help to you. ++Good dietary control and an active life will ensure that you retain good health. Financial stability will be maintained by concerted efforts. Steady income is assured for those working on a commission.

Love Focus: Romance may rear its ‘pretty’ head at a least likely place and take you by surprise!

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aquarius

