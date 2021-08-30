Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 30

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

Forecast for 30th August, 2021

Aries

(March 21-April 20)

Much relief is foreseen for those suffering from a lifestyle disease. Financially, you are likely to achieve stability and consolidate your position. Investing in property can give handsome returns, so keep an eye on it. Don’t take things for granted on the academic front. Family routine is likely to be disturbed with the arrival of an unwanted guest.

Love Focus: Your love life shows all signs of getting revived through mutual efforts, so enjoy a cosy twosome!

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Golden Brown

Taurus

(April 21-May 20)

You may need to approach through the right channel to get your work done, shortcuts just won’t do. Enjoyable company is likely to shorten a journey. Shifting into a bigger house is possible for some. You will be appreciated for finding time to discharge an important social commitment. You may need to consult an expert, before taking a decision in whatever you are involved in.

Love Focus: A new romance brings in a wave of exhilaration to make your day!

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Gemini

(May 21-Jun 21)

You are likely to get involved in organising some event. Some adjustments between young couples may be necessitated by a changed scenario on the home front. You are likely to remain strong on the financial front. Making regular workouts a part of your daily routine promise to keep you fit as a fiddle. Fitting a family gathering in your schedule today seems difficult. Health remains good.

Love Focus: Promises not kept on the romantic front may affect your healthy relationship.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Cancer

(Jun 22-July 22)

There is not much that can be done regarding a matter, so let it stand as it is. A family gathering will give you a chance of meeting people you generally don’t remain in touch with. Something nice is likely to happen on the financial front. A favourable day is foreseen for those taking up a new job. Health issues will need to be addressed to maintain good health. Academic pursuits may prove enjoyable for some.

Love Focus: Lover’s insistence in doing something you are not interested in can lead to a tiff.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

Leo

(July 23-August 23)

You are likely to be kept busy both on the professional and social fronts. Previous investments are likely to give you excellent returns. Family front may become a bit hectic with the arrival of guests, but it will be fun. A new line of medication is likely to do wonders for those not keeping too well. Some of you will be able to get selected through a touch competition on the academic front.

Love Focus: A chance encounter with someone from the opposite gender shows all signs of turning into a budding romance.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Virgo

(August 24-September 23)

It is best to resolve an issue, before moving forward, lest it comes back to haunt you. Trying out different remedies for an ailment is possible for some. You can remain torn between a pressing personal task and office, and may not be able to do justice to any! There is scant chance of money spent by you on someone getting reimbursed. Be diplomatic in your dealings.

Love Focus: Romance may need to be given a lower priority today.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Silver

Libra

(September 24-October 23)

Something great is in store for you on the professional front. There is no point in plunging into something that you may not be able to accomplish on the social front, so take your call. A business trip appears a distant possibility for some. You may make efforts to boost your income. Your academic record is likely to open many doors for you on the career front.

Love Focus: You are likely to make the setting perfect for romance and enjoy!

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Coffee

Scorpio

(October 24-November 22)

Your financial acumen will come to the fore and make your wealth grow. Office at a new location will bring in new clients and help the business grow. Joining a gym or starting a fitness regimen is possible for some. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder can spoil your mood. An outing will be a nice change. Using own judgement on the academic front may be your key to success for the future.

Love Focus: Romance rocks today as the one you like takes special pains to be with you.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Yellow

Sagittarius

(November 23-December 21)

Problems of raising capital for a new venture will be solved, as you begin to receive outstanding payments. You will be able to give an excellent account of yourself at work and be praised for the same. Good dietary control will keep you away from common ailments on the health front. Family’s support for your ideas on the professional affairs can prove annoying. A property decision is not likely to be in your favour.

Love Focus: Romantic thoughts are likely to overwhelm you and ignite passions today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Beige

Capricorn

(December 22-January 21)

Shopping may be topmost on your mind today, but it will be only for the essentials. You are likely to rebound from an ailment and achieve perfect fitness. Travelling with loved ones will be fun. Partner will be most supportive in bringing about the required changes on the home front. It is best not to get perturbed by someone trying to be one up on you on the social front. Romance is likely to take a backseat.

Love Focus: Your unbending ways can put you on a collision course with lover or spouse.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Crimson

Aquarius

(January 22-February 19)

You will need to tread carefully in a relationship matter, lest you offend the other party. Pace of work on the professional front is likely to keep you satisfied. Cutting down on expenses will enable you to save money for

something big. Your interest in something happening on the social front is likely to motivate others. You will strive to remain fit, despite minor ailments.

Love Focus: Mulling over too many imponderables may dampen your will to romance!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Pisces

(February 20-March 20)

This is not the right time to give your point of views, as someone may take offence. Your efforts on the social front are likely to come in for praise. A group travel is foreseen and will make the journey interesting. Changes envisaged on the home front are likely to be initiated now. Money earned by you may disappear due to carelessness. On the academic front, you will manage to remain ahead of your competitors.

Love Focus: Making your romantic life lively and happening is on the cards and promises lots of fun.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Ma

(Prem Kumar Sharma, Manisha Koushik can be contacted at +91 9216141456, +91 9716145644; Email: psharma@premastrologer.com, support@askmanisha.com)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON