Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 4

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A prestigious assignment or project comes your way and provide you a chance to showcase your talents. Misunderstandings doing the rounds on the family front will be sorted out, so expect the domestic harmony to prevail. Travellers will experience a smooth journey. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. You will be able to enjoy good health, just by maintaining a happy frame of mind. Luck favors you on the financial front, so expect money to flow in.

Love Focus: A frustrating time is foreseen for those looking for love.

Lucky Colour: Maroon

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 1,9,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

On the professional front, some of you may be running behind schedule in submitting a project or an assignment. Family is likely to be your focus today and will give you immense joy. Remain alert on the road. You are likely to enjoy a most favorable phase, in which whatever you do turns right! House makeover is likely to be given the go ahead. You would need to commit yourself towards fitness. A fine day is foreseen for those trying to make some money on the side.

Love Focus: Luck is likely to favour those seeking love, so expect to enjoy a romance-filled day!

Lucky Colour: Lavender

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aquarius & Leo

Be careful of: Aries

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

A challenge awaits you on the professional front, but you will measure up to it. A family member can become adamant over some issue and need disciplining. An unplanned vacation is on the cards for some. Someone may come to stay with you and add to your enjoyment. You are likely to make concerted efforts to retain good health. Financially, things start looking up, as you manage your taxes well.

Love Focus: Newlyweds and romancing couples will find the day especially fulfilling.

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14,17

Friendly Zodiac Today: Pisces & Libra

Be careful of: Taurus

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

You will manage to keep spouse in good humor, especially if you have forgotten to do his or her bidding! You may need to reschedule your itinerary due to something that needs to be handled on a priority. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon. Making an exercise routine part of your lifestyle will be a step in the right direction. Those indulging in speculation or betting may hit it rich. Getting a prestigious project or assignment at work cannot be ruled out.

Love Focus: Lover’s romantic ideas may simply amaze you, so just follow the directions!

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 9, 18,

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

A family elder will be most understanding and even encourage you to pour your heart out. You will make your trip fun by persuading your best friend to accompany you. You may feel on the top of the world today, as everything goes right for you. You will enjoy good health by remaining regular in your workouts. Expert guidance is required, if you aim to save money on taxes. Profits in a new venture are foreseen for architects and engineers.

Love Focus: Lover seems in the mood today, so plan out something special.

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Libra

Be careful of: Scorpio

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Your initiatives at work are likely to come in for praise. Homemakers may feel overworked and crave for a change. A fun trip with friends is on the cards. Be rest assured, something positive will come of it soon. An ailment that is affecting your normal functioning is set to disappear. Choose well where you want to invest money, otherwise you may land up with a less lucrative option.

Love Focus: Grievances in a personal relationship will need to be urgently redressed.

Lucky Colour: Grey

Lucky Alphabet: P

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Libra

Be careful of: Sagittarius

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Happiness prevails on the family front as you enjoy the company of someone close. Care needs to be exercised by those on a long drive. Your good nature and mild manners are likely to win people over. Those consciouses of their physique are likely to join a gym. You will be able to invest wisely and reap rich benefits on the financial front. You may take way too long to complete a task at work, but it won’t go against you.

Love Focus: Romance seems to be in full bloom, so enjoy!

Lucky Colour: Orange

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Scorpio

Be careful of: Gemini

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

Spouse or a family member may not be on talking terms with you today. Don’t share a vehicle with others if you want to travel comfortably. Shifting to a bigger house is foreseen for some. Your regular exercise routine promises to keep you fit and energetic. You will manage to think up better ways to make money. Excellent feedback can be expected from higher ups for your performance on the professional front.

Love Focus: An offer of matrimonial match may be received for someone who is eligible.

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 9

Friendly Zodiac Today: Gemini & Pisces

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

You are likely to give a good account of yourself in something that you had been entrusted with on the professional front. You may visit a family member living out of town or overseas, so expect the family reunion to prove most memorable. Travelling to a distant place will be fun. A new construction can be given the go ahead. An ailment troubling you for long promises to get cured by a home remedy, so go for it. Good days lie ahead as far as your financial situation is concerned.

Love Focus: Love life may suffer due to professional commitments, but you will manage to strike a balance.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: M

Friendly Numbers: 1, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Aries

Be careful of: Gemini

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

Your efforts at work will get recognized and give your professional reputation a boost. A perfect vacation is on the cards for some. Those thinking of buying property will need to be more deliberate and read the fine lines. You will need to be more sensitive to the needs of someone close. Some of you are likely to feel much more in control of your health than before. Things look up on the financial front, as you manage to cut corners and boost savings.

Love Focus: You are likely to remain in a romantic mood today and do something about it too!

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 9,11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Leo

Be careful of: Pisces

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Your involvement on the domestic front will be much appreciated. Spiritual minded are likely to plan a pilgrimage. A property decision will be given in your favour. For some, a balanced diet will be the key to coming back in shape. A financial matter giving you sleepless nights is likely to get sorted out. You are likely to find your prospects soaring on the professional front.

Love Focus: Your romantic intentions are likely to be reciprocated by the one you admire.

Lucky Colour: Silver

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 11, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Aries

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

A new addition in the family is likely for some. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. This is a good time to invest in property. Your good advice will matter much on the social front. Those suffering from a lifestyle disease will find their condition improving. You will manage to curb wasteful expenditure to save for something big. A new venture is likely to face many hiccups.

Love Focus: Married couples can expect a blissful existence, with much sharing and caring on the romantic front.

Lucky Colour: Purple

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 6, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Aquarius

Be careful of: Taurus

