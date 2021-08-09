Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for August 9

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

*Aries (March 21-April 20)

A plane or train journey is on the cards for some and promises lots of fun. Excellent returns from property will motivate you to think bigger thoughts. Guests are likely to brighten up your day today on the social front.

You may visit someone who had been very close to you in childhood. Your negotiating skills will come in handy in winning a lucrative deal. Chances for promotion brighten for some.

Love Focus: Romance may be the last thing on your mind today.

Lucky Colour: Dark Red

Lucky Alphabet: E

Friendly Numbers: 4, 8, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Sagittarius & Capricorn

Be careful of: Libra

*Taurus (April 21-May 20)

Comfortable travel is foreseen for those undertaking a journey. A property acquired by you may start giving good returns. A family reunion is on the cards and will give you an opportunity of meeting someone you have not met in years. You will succeed in winning someone over to your side on the social front. Financial front seems all set to stabilise, as money starts trickling in. You may not manage to tackle a complicated situation at work without outside help.

Love Focus: A clarity about your expectations in a relationship would be better.

Lucky Colour: Rose

Lucky Alphabet: L

Friendly Numbers: 6, 13

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Aquarius

*Gemini (May 21-Jun 21)

You can become the envy of others at work due to your outstanding performance! Take good care of your property as someone is out to dupe you. Guiding a youngster will give you immense sense of fulfillment. The day seems ideal for a long journey, especially with family. Overseas travel is on the cards as well for some. Those who are pursuing a hobby as a side business may find the current market requirement a bit challenging.

Love Focus: Lover may demand time and attention, so rekindle your love life and enjoy yourself to the hilt.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: S

Friendly Numbers: 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Leo & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Cancer (Jun 22-July 22)

Family will be supportive, especially for those following a hectic schedule. A pilgrimage is in the offing for some. A property issue will be settled amicably. You will seek happiness in the happiness of your near and dear ones.

Some developments on the social front will be to your liking. Previous investments bring handsome dividends and make you financially secure. Those in business may face a hectic time today.

Love Focus: Those looking for romance will need to tread the path a bit more deliberately.

Lucky Colour: Sea Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 14

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

*Leo (July 23-August 23)

Your idea of doing something new on the professional front will get the green signal from higher ups. It may become difficult to find time for family today. Travelling to a new location is on the cards for some. A property-related deal is likely to be finalized for some. Will power will be your key to remain in shape.

You will be able to save, if you start spending wisely now.

Love Focus: Getting involved with someone on the romantic front cannot be ruled out, so rejoice!

Lucky Colour: White

Lucky Alphabet: T

Friendly Numbers: 12, 16, 18

Friendly Zodiac Today: Libra & Scorpio

Be careful of: Virgo

*Virgo (August 24-September 23)

Moneywise you are not likely to have anything to worry about, as you earn well. You are likely to find yourself in a very favourable situation on the professional front. Disagreements and arguments may mar the home front and keep the atmosphere tense. You can be invited by someone close for a vacation, but don’t overstay the invitation. This is not an auspicious day for property transaction. An exciting time is foreseen in the company of friends.

You are likely to feel much fitter and energetic, even without doing anything specific on the health front.

Love Focus: Your romantic overtures are bound to get positive response, so keep at it!

Lucky Colour: Turquoise

Lucky Alphabet: V

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Scorpio & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Gemini

*Libra (September 24-October 23)

Your hopes for a promotion or perk may be dashed, as a professional rival pips you to it. Changes on the domestic front cannot be ruled out for some. A vacation may prove a godsend in getting refreshed and rejuvenated.

Your conscious decision to remain fit will prove rewarding on the health front. You may be more interested in conserving money, rather than frittering it away on unimportant things.

Love Focus: Love is in the air for the wedded couples, so enjoy a special evening!

Lucky Colour: Green

Lucky Alphabet: B

Friendly Numbers: 7, 9, 27

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Capricorn

Be careful of: Cancer

*Scorpio (October 24-November 22)

A relaxed atmosphere on the home front will help you let your hair down. Some of you may go in for higher studies and may even travel abroad for the same. A property issue may require deliberations, for anything concrete to emerge. This is a good day for you. This is the time to take up a fitness program. Wealth comes to you from an unexpected source. On the professional front, you are certain to outdo your workplace competitors.

Love Focus: Argument with lover may strain the relationship.

Lucky Colour: Saffron

Lucky Alphabet: K

Friendly Numbers: 14, 5

Friendly Zodiac Today: Virgo & Sagittarius

Be careful of: Leo

*Sagittarius (November 23-December 21)

Relations are likely to sour with someone in the family. Travel stars appear bright, so expect a vacation to materialize soon. You will get the opportunity to acquire new property at a good price. Something you feel passionate about will come your way and may give good returns too. Adopt preventive measures to remain healthy. A venture giving average returns may suddenly turn profitable. Your concerns may not be addressed on the professional front and make you impatient.

Love Focus: Those eligible are likely to hear the wedding bells soon.

Lucky Colour: Red

Lucky Alphabet: J

Friendly Numbers: 2, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Capricorn & Libra

Be careful of: Aries

*Capricorn (December 22-January 21)

You will need to find a solution to the mood swings of a family elder. An enjoyable journey by road is on the cards for some. Property matters should not be taken up today. Those awaiting availability of suitable accommodation will get lucky. You are likely to find yourself in excellent physical condition. Good financial management will enable you to live comfortably and save too. You will be able to give a good account of yourself to those who matter on the professional front.

Love Focus: Longing for lover will be fully rewarded, as you manage to spend quality time together.

Lucky Colour: Light Grey

Lucky Alphabet: Y

Friendly Numbers: 4, 11

Friendly Zodiac Today: Taurus & Cancer

Be careful of: Virgo

*Aquarius (January 22-February 19)

Much happiness is in store on the family front. Those vacationing can face difficulty in finding appropriate accommodation despite previous You will become more careful of your diet now and enjoy good health. Something you have launched may pay handsomely and promises to fill up your coffers. You may not be able to carry an important negotiation to a favourable conclusion and suffer the consequences on the professional front. arrangements. A prized property is likely to come into your name and make you proud.

Love Focus: On the romantic front, your focus may remain towards strengthening the bonds of relationship.

Lucky Colour: Forest Green

Lucky Alphabet: G

Friendly Numbers: 2, 8, 10

Friendly Zodiac Today: Aries & Libra

Be careful of: Gemini

*Pisces (February 20-March 20)

You may be called upon to handle extra workload at work. A family outing is on the cards for some and promises to be fun. Stars look bright on the property front. You will need to guide a youngster to select the right career.

A friend’s advice may set you off on a trail to achieve perfect fitness. Financially, you could not have been on a sounder wicket, as money flows in unabated!

Love Focus: A long drive with lover will prove enjoyable.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

Lucky Alphabet: A

Friendly Numbers: 9, 12

Friendly Zodiac Today: Cancer & Scorpio

Be careful of: Leo

