All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 02, 2023 (File Photo)

You will take positive steps towards achieving perfect health. Hurdles are foreseen for those trying to recover a loaned amount. It may be difficult to keep your mind at work today due to distractions. A piece of good news awaits some on the domestic front. Those thinking of a short vacation may need to apply for leave right away. Doing up a newly acquired place is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: A chance for an outing with lover finally arrives.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There will be nothing to complain about on the health front. You will need to keep expenses within limits in a new project. Your performance at work is likely to impress seniors. Spending time with a family elder is indicated for some. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable. Those pursuing higher studies will be able to make good progress. Youngsters may find a fun activity most engaging.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow is likely to find its mark and ring in romance!

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Orange

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Your new initiative will prove effective in coming back in shape. Home finances may need to be dealt with a firm hand. There is an excellent opportunity awaiting some on the business front. Good advice from a family member will work wonders for you. You may not get a chance to proceed on a planned vacation. Selling property at this juncture seems profitable.

Love Focus: A chance of love at first sight may get the pulse racing!

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You feel at the top of the world, where health is concerned. Those seeking monetary help may meet with partial success. Chances of bagging a lucrative assignment look real, so keep at it. A family member is likely to become a great source of encouragement. Your efforts on the academic front are likely to be lauded. Your desire for fitness is likely to make you turn to sports.

Love Focus: Relationship gets a boost, as lover seems extra lovey-dovey!

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A new workout regime will serve your purpose excellently. The time to save money and curb wasteful expenditure is here. Today, you may find yourself more focused on completing all the pending work. Family will be most supportive in whatever you are doing. A golden opportunity to travel overseas may come to some. Plans for doing up the house may get underway soon.

Love Focus: A friend will stand by you in clearing a misunderstanding with lover.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Condition of those recuperating from surgery will improve quickly. An investment may not give the kind of returns you had anticipated. Those slogging on the professional front may crave for a relaxed atmosphere. A family friend is likely to give good health advice. A memorable experience is in store for those on an exotic vacation. Purchase or development of property is on the cards for some.

Love Focus: Spending quality time with lover is indicated.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Cream

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

You will do well to give your system a break by fasting or eating a special diet. Repaying a loan may pose some difficulties, so start cutting corners. Your popularity both on the personal and professional fronts is on the rise. A lot is happening on the home front, so expect to enjoy an exciting time today. Those on a vacation may get to see some new places. Inheriting wealth and property is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone you like on the romantic front is likely to give positive signals.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

A home remedy may prove effective in curing a persistent health problem. You may have to think up some new ideas for increasing earning. You may be pulled up at work for something that you have failed to achieve. You will find parents supportive in whatever you want to pursue. A vacation may materialise and prove most enjoyable.

Love Focus: Wedding bells may become a possibility for those in a long-term relationship.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

A vacation may materialize and prove most enjoyable. Attempts to improve your financial status do not seem easy, but you must try. Your expertise is likely to get you some good breaks on the professional front. Homemakers are likely to at their impressive best. A countryside trip with friends and family promises much fun and gaiety.

Love Focus: You may get an opportunity to strengthen your loving bonds with lover.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

A new exercise routine will work fine in improving your health. Difficulties faced in raising a loan will be overcome without much hassle. Things are likely to move favourably on the professional front. You will get help in tying up loose ends on the domestic front. A long vacation with partner is indicated for some. Acquisition of property is in the pipeline for some.

Love Focus: Things look bright for those bitten by the love bug.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Magenta

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those ailing for long can expect miraculous recovery. A bonus or increment is on the cards, but may face some delays. This is the time for you to consolidate on the professional front. A family youngster may look up to you for help and guidance. Your plans for an outing will proceed without any hassles. Some of you may plan to save to buy a house or property.

Love Focus: You are likely to make this a perfect day for romance!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You will benefit by taking a break from your regular exercise routine. Taxing times are ahead for some businesspersons. Good earning can make you go beyond the budget. Brace yourself for an exciting time with family and friends! Luck is likely to shine for those who have applied for a house or a plot. Those seeking a break from the routine can expect to go on an enjoyable vacation.

Love Focus: You get the opportunity to impress someone on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : White

