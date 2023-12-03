All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 03, 2023(Pixabay)

Bringing health in focus now will help you remain active and energetic. Stay away from action on the social front, lest you be saddled with work. A long journey may prove tiring and boring. Work started at home threatens to get needlessly extended, so supervise well. Money needs to be conserved, as a cash crunch appears imminent. Gathering resources on the academic front will not be difficult.

Love Focus: You will need to spend some more time with lover to make the relationship stronger.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Dark Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

When you need support, there will be people at your beck and call. You will be persistent enough to see something important reach its logical conclusion. Help on the academic front will come to those seeking it. Your talents will be much sought after on the social front. A pending payment may be received sooner than expected. A media scoop promises to boost ratings.

Love Focus: Someone you are in love with is likely to pamper you.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Purple

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

A sense of contentment and total satisfaction is likely to bring you at ease. Some promising professional prospects are likely to come your way. A family youngster is likely to add to your prestige. Those planning a long drive can expect the journey to go without any hitches. A property issue is likely to be settled in your favour. Your inquisitiveness will help in learning the ropes quickly on the academic front.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to impress you from the opposite camp.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color : Brown

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Entrepreneurs and retailers may find the day promising. Self-employed may plan to set up a new office. Actions taken on the home front will prove immensely helpful for someone in the family. You may find some social developments to your liking. Whatever you had achieved on the professional front is likely to add to your reputation. A long drive will help some unwind and relax.

Love Focus: Young couples may feel much closer to each other than before.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Golden

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

A misunderstanding with someone needs to be sorted out, before it reaches a point of no return. Life appears to be good as you enjoy what you are involved in. Money matters will be sorted out satisfactorily by you. A family get-together will afford you a chance of meeting relations you had not met in years. A fun-filled trip is likely to materialise. Good health is assured, as you turn health conscious.

Love Focus: A member of the opposite gender is likely to send out positive signals.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Golden

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

A little effort on your part is likely to smoothen things out on the home front. You will get the opportunity to work on something that you had been waiting for long. On the social front you are likely enjoy being on the centre stage. You are destined to make your mark in the field you have chosen on the academic front and today may be its beginning! A fantastic opportunity for multiplying your assets materialises.

Love Focus: Someone who has an immense liking for you is likely to do something special for you.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Grey

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Good performance on the professional front will help you bag a lucrative assignment. A bonanza comes your way to brighten up your financial prospects. Something started with much energy and enthusiasm is likely to get you the accolades on the social front. You may begin to worry a bit regarding the future of your child. You are likely to find a perfect getaway for rest and relaxation. A chance for overseas travel may come to you.

Love Focus: Chance of spending time together with lover is foreseen.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Silver

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Those ailing are likely to make full recovery. A financial issue is likely to go in your favour. Professionals may find the day a bit more hectic than usual. Something that you have organised on the social front may have to be postponed. A property that is legally yours may be contested by someone close. Your example as a role model may be quoted on the academic front.

Love Focus: Chance meeting with someone may turn into a long-term romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You may need to keep things in perspective, before you make any decision. Socially, your reputation is likely to soar, as you make it a point to keep in touch with all. People you have helped are likely to find ways to repay your kindness. Don’t let up on tact in dealing with an elderly person on the family front. Balanced diet will carry you far on the health front. A disappointing show in an exam or competition cannot be ruled out, so prepare well.

Love Focus: Your brooding nature may not let you enjoy lover’s company.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You will be in for a great time today. Praise is in store for those thinking out of the box. A financial boost will help raise quality of life. You are likely to enjoy good health through eating right. Getting ticked off by a parent or family elder may upset you. A long trip by road may prove boring. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one.

Love Focus: Falling in love with someone you had met just a few times is a distinct possibility!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Pink

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Someone may put you in a spot by not taking up a responsibility assigned to him or her. For the health conscious, a new routine is likely to benefit immensely. Keep investment options open for the best scheme. You will need to find time for visiting a tourist destination with family. Minimal delays can be expected in a long journey. Many ups and downs are foreseen in a legal issue, so don’t get too hopeful.

Love Focus: Those feeling hesitant to express love are likely to get the opportunity soon!

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color : Saffron

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

An enjoyable outing is foreseen today. Meeting new people is on the cards. Getting something important done at work is likely to play on your mind. Solving some tricky work-related problems today will save you from future hassle. You are likely to project a false picture to impress someone on the academic front. Good health may become a losing battle for some. Be realistic in selecting your objective on the academic front to succeed

Love Focus: Your gestures will communicate more than words in scoring on the romantic front.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : Maroon

