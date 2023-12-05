Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 05, 2023

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You will need to make efforts to win back people you have offended. Wasting time on the academic front may prove expensive. Your plans for a trip may be opposed by some and ground your religious aspirations. Focus is needed in whatever you undertake today. There is something happening at work, which may not be entirely favorable. Worries on the financial front are set to increase. A quick recovery is foreseen for those ailing. Don’t get impulsive.

Love Focus: You may get a chance to spend some time with the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Dark Yellow

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

There is a good chance of getting picked up for a prestigious assignment. You will find your social life brimming with activity. Meeting members of the extended family is on the cards for some. There is a fair chance of finalising the sale of a property. Giving house a facelift may become a priority for some. Some of you will stand to benefit from a new policy at work. Students will find the day favourable.

Love Focus: Look your best, if you want to win the heart of the one you secretly love.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color : Golden

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Pending work may compel you to tighten your belt on the work front. You may get impatient with the progress of things on the social front. Those preparing for something important have no need to feel jittery. An important meeting may get cancelled, as someone expected may not turn up. Unplanned expenses may dog you. Active participation on the social front is indicated for some.

Love Focus: Someone is likely to shower love on you today and brighten the romantic front!

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color : Saffron

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Stars are strong for either buying a house or constructing one. You will find people acknowledging your skills and talents at work. A family function may have you at its forefront. Your current exercise regime promises to keep you in shape. Some of you are set to enjoy a spin around town. Your disinterest for a task on the academic front will be quite evident. Some of you may have to bear the brunt of someone’s wrath, so brace for it!

Love Focus: Hurdles faced in a relationship will need to be tackled in a deliberate manner.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Color : Magenta

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Attending a function is on the cards today and will prove most enjoyable. You are likely to become more physically active, just to come back in shape. Property matters are likely to lean favorably on your side. A task that you dislike may come to you at work. Coming into the saving mode is advised. Much satisfaction is in store on the academic front, as your performance improves. You will manage to keep your impulsive nature in check.

Love Focus: Time is ripe for popping the question to your beloved.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color : Dark Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

Steer clear of people who are out to hassle you at work or in your personal life. A lifestyle change is in the offing for some just to remain healthy and to avoid lifestyle diseases. Outstanding payments are likely to be received and ease your financial burdens. A match making process may be underway for the eligible. Planning a trip with family and friends is possible. Those looking for a house will find one that fits the bill.

Love Focus: You will need to find some excuse to get out of office to spend time with lover!

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Color : Maroon

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

Someone may try to keep you in the dark regarding a development, so remain alert. Positive feedback is likely to remove all obstacles on the professional front. Income will remain steady as you begin earning from other sources. You may continue doing something that is proving good for your health. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck. An enjoyable trip is on the cards.

Love Focus: Cold vibes are apparent on the romantic front, so do something about it.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color : Orange

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Fame and wealth come to you directly or through the performance of a junior. Returns from a previous investment are likely to grow manifold. You will be much in demand on the social front. Something you want done will be possible today. Finding the right match for someone eligible is indicated. On the monetary front, you will have enough to go in for big investments.

Love Focus: Spending time with lover is likely to prove most fulfilling today.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Color : Brown

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Your blunt ways will prove effective in setting someone right. Someone important may be expected to pay you a visit today. On the work front, you will be appreciated for calling a spade a spade. Luck favours you on the academic front. This is a good day for youngsters to organise a trip. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals.

Love Focus: Romantic feelings may prompt you to plan something special.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color : Peach

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

It is celebration time, as you get a promotion or hit a jackpot! Developments on the academic front will be most heartening. You will manage to get rid of people who don’t support your ideas. A medical condition will show signs of improvement. Those longing for love will find it under most peculiar circumstances! Monetary condition is set to improve. You may set out on a pilgrimage with someone close. You are likely to excel academically.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color : White

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Health wise you feel at the top of the world. You may have to plan your expenses well to remain within the budget. Giving a helping hand in domestic chores will be much appreciated. You may resent playing to someone’s moods on the home front. A lot of traveling is foreseen in an official capacity. A property deal may prove most profitable. Academic success is possible, but not without effort.

Love Focus: Lover is likely to give you good advice.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Color : Blue

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A family get together is in the offing and will prove most exciting. Your confidence is likely to win the day for you on the professional front. Capital required for a major task will not pose much problem. Homemakers will be able to remain within their budget, but still get much done on the home front. Problems being faced in organising something on the social front will be taken care of.

Love Focus: Romance is in the air!

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Color : Silver

