Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 15, 2023

ARIES (March 21-April 20)

The day turns out to be favourable. Excellent returns from a financial initiative can be expected. Remaining a choosy eater may turn out to be a boon for your health. A family youngster may make you proud on the academic front. You will manage to maintain your focus on an important assignment. You may take time out to interact with others on the social front.

Love Focus: This is the time to infuse excitement into a stagnated relationship!

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Yellow

TAURUS (April 21-May 20)

Avoid any kind of interference in your work, as it may waste a lot of time. You may find yourself at the receiving end in a family squabble. You will find ways of boosting your bank balance. A journey by train is foreseen and will offer you a totally new experience. Those trying to come back in shape will succeed. Tapping your potential will assume importance to start a suitable career.

Love Focus: You are likely to impress lover by your soft demeanour.

Lucky No.: 6

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-June 21)

Impulsiveness may be your bane today. Do apply your mind to whatever you undertake, before starting. You may be on the receiving end of someone, who is out to tarnish your image on the social front. A nagging ailment may become difficult to get rid of. Your showing on the academic front may leave much to be desired. Negotiating skills and persuasive powers may prove your strongest assets on the professional front. Expect good returns from an investment.

Love Focus: Those in love are likely to spend the day in the company of beloved.

Lucky No.: 1

Lucky Colour: Peach

CANCER (June 22-July 22)

Health-conscious will manage to achieve total fitness. Those worried about finances can rest easy. Upgrading your professional skills will be in your interest. A family youngster is about to give some good news. You will be able to preempt difficulties and make a long journey comfortable. Someone may contest a property acquired through inheritance.

Love Focus: You will find ways to be with lover and make the most of the time together.

Lucky No.: 9

Lucky Colour: White

LEO (July 23-August 23)

You may develop an affinity with someone working in the same office. Leaving the present job for greener pastures may be on your mind. A word given to someone on the social front will need to be honoured. Chances of overspending cannot be ruled out for some. You may get a chance to travel to an exotic location on invitation. Spirituality may bring a special meaning to your life.

Love Focus: Meeting an exciting person on the romantic front is likely for some.

Lucky No.: 7

Lucky Colour: Saffron

VIRGO (August 24-September 23)

Some relief is indicated for those afflicted with lifestyle diseases. Loan will be granted to fulfill a fond desire. Professionally, your ideas will be much appreciated. An exciting person is likely to brighten the home front. This is an excellent time go on a vacation with friends. You will be able to hold your own in a competitive situation on the academic front.

Love Focus: You will get your lover to share your romantic aspirations.

Lucky No.: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

LIBRA (September 24-October 23)

You will need to keep your faith in someone and not get discouraged. Full support from your well-wishers may be expected. Things that were going out of hand at work are likely to be brought under control. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. Something new may be started on the health front, just to come back in shape. Travelling to a distant destination is indicated for some. Renting out property is on the cards.

Love Focus: Lover seems quite understanding and won’t send you on a guilt trip!

Lucky No.: 8

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (October 24-November 22)

A challenge on the financial front will need to be handled competently. Health needs care, so don’t become negligent. You are likely to find things moving favourably on the professional front. Making the atmosphere peaceful at home will help you unwind. Some of you may add to your list of properties by booking a new one. Your good performance on the academic front may become the talk of the town.

Love Focus: You manage to overcome jealousy to keep your romance going.

Lucky No.: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

SAGITTARIUS (November 23-December 21)

Listening to a health advice will be in your interest. You will be able to manage your finances commendably. Fortunes are set to rise for those in trade and business. You accomplish much on the domestic front today. Those planning a vacation will be able to get their leave sanctioned. Real estate agents may hit it rich in property deals.

Love Focus: Romance flourishes as you draw closer to your loved one.

Lucky No.: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Grey

CAPRICORN (December 22-January 21)

This is the day when you may resolve to complete everything that is pending. You are likely to make your mark by tackling some complex problems at work. An event coming up on the home front promises to keep you happily engaged. Spending extra money on someone or something may pinch, but will be inescapable. Your endeavours on the academic front are likely to show positive results. A property applied for may become an albatross around your neck.

Love Focus: Your romantic feelings are likely to be reciprocated by the one you love.

Lucky No.: 22

Lucky Colour: Brown

AQUARIUS (January 22-February 19)

You get the opportunity to add to your skills at work. Selective study on the academic front is not advised, so touch upon everything. You are likely to vent your ire on someone close on the social front for something you feel is not right. Insist on full payment for a job or service rendered, lest you lose out on it. Property dispute may be decided in your Favor.

Love Focus: You will be able to catch the eye of the one you secretly love.

Lucky No.: 18

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (February 20-March 20)

Feeling left out in a team effort may make you moody. Your plan on the social front is likely to move along smoothly. A business initiative will be worth the effort, so go for it. Delegating authority will give you more time to think on a higher plane for the betterment of the organisation. Becoming a bit frugal on the financial front will not be a bad idea and you will be able to do it too!

Love Focus: This is the time to strengthen the bonds of relationship.

Lucky No.: 5

Lucky Colour: Navy Blue

