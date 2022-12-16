Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 16, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Today, you may be on cloud nine. Your appealing fitness motivates you to implement new ideas on the professional front and get recognized. Financially, the day appears well allowing you to purchase some luxurious item you have been eyeing on lately. You may be having an eventful day with your family and friends. Enjoy sound sleep after tiresome business trips to regain your energy. Investment in a property is not advisable today to avoid any setbacks.

Love Focus: Marriage bells may ring for partners in a deep-rooted relationship.

LuckyNumber:22

Lucky Color: Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Taurus natives may enjoy a wonderful day today. You manage to face challenges and work pressure with great zeal. Nurture your professional and personal growth optimistically. Spending time with friends would help you relax and rejuvenate. Family members are likely to cherish your achievements. Your financial stability may aid you to focus on the future prospects. Your lucky stars may bring the fortune of a new house for some.

Love Focus: You may be flying to a breathtaking location with your significant to revive your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

The day appears to be moderate overall. Your parents may guide you with strategies for a successful future and career. Spouse may become your supportive pillar in every phase. Advanced courses may add value to your resume and bring abundant job opportunities. Your bank account may flourish with the addition of more bucks. Contentment is on the cards of the married couple. Indulge in activities to maintain your good health and mental tranquility. Property cases might come out of legal issues. Avoid travelling if possible.

Love Focus: Intimate eventful evening with your beloved may strengthen the bond of love.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Color: Light Yellow

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

The day appear to be bright on the financial as well as professional fronts. Some of you may want to invest in some tempting financial prospects. Your optimism is likely to attract you some limelight on the work front. Those fond of sports are likely to perform well today. Participating in eventful activities with family is likely to give you a breather. Adhere to a fitness regime to maintain health.

Love Focus: Acknowledge and attend to the needs and wants of your partner.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Color: Brown

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You may get ecstatic on the professional front. Your lucky stars may promote you to the next level, and some of you may also get a promising reward from your previous investments. Those thinking of applying for home loans are likely to find the day a productive one. Keeping a step ahead on the fitness front may boost your energy. Family devotion is certain to bear fruits. Travelling and renting or buying commercial properties may bring a sense of utmost relief.

Love Focus: Address the issue of impatience and disagreement making room in your love life.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Cream

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

This day tends to be mediocre for you. Taking the lead in the project may bring fortune to your career front. Renting your flat to a tenant without any background verification may bring troublesome outcomes. Your blooming health may foster you to embellish your life goals. Take the advice of a wise financial expert to maintain your bank balance. Additionally, your friends may accompany you to explore some sumptuous delicacies. Even if things are in sync, financial disputes between relatives may fragment the relationship.

Love focus: Trekking or hiking may be a wonderful option for the love birds.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Color: Red

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

It appears to be a great day when you can enjoy the company of your loved ones. Some of you are likely to achieve your career goals with ease. Success is assured for those associated with the field of creative writing, theatre and sports. New opportunities strike those looking for one. Overseas relocation with family may be on the cards for some. You may be strategically beating your business rivals and boosting your revenue and sales. Do not compromise with your health and fitness.

Love Focus: Do not let your over busy schedule hamper your bond with the one you love.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Color: Dark Green

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

You can trust your stars today. Ecstasy in adventurous trips with your pals may bring enthralling moments of enjoyment with itself. On the health front, your optimistic and serene outlook may always keep you tranquillized and help you meet your hopes. Your superfluous bank balance may allow you to spend on luxurious items and miscellaneous things. While everything else appears to be in order – you may face some tough challenges on the career front today.

Love Focus: Your initiatives on the romance front are likely to bear fruits.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Color: Golden

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

This appears to be a busy day at work with a lot of meetings and projects. Those new at work are likely to create an impression with great communication and presentation skills. Your financial stars also favor an ideal time to invest further and gain profits from immovable properties. Health will energize you to maintain a planned diet, fitness and mental balance. Do not forget to address the family’s concerns especially related to children's future and education. Mentor and coach them if needed and it will be sorted.

Love Focus: Look forward to a romantic dinner date.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Color: Cream

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Your work life may get busy with the completion of some last-minute tasks. Job seekers may get good news. Financial status remains stable with a great opportunity to invest in properties and business deals. Students need to put more effort into finishing assignments. The family would need your time for ceremonies and events. Look forward to some tiring and immediate official travel.

Love Focus: Anxious moments are likely to trouble you if you do not handle the relationship with care.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Color: Light Green

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may do well today in delivering your projects and finishing tasks. Your health remains stable with the need for some dietary plans and addressing prolonged health issues. Try some alternate medication if possible. You can look forward to a pleasant trip with friends and family. But be careful in financial investments and hasty agreements. It may be the opportune time to avail of a financial loan. You may spend some quality time with your children.

Love Focus: Pleasant moments with your partner awaits, with an expected long drive and cooking together.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Color: Silver

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

A healthy day awaits you all. While some of you may plan a good fitness regime and will stay motivated to achieve them as well. You may find some time to spend with your friends and plan a small pleasure trip. It’s a favorable time to invest in properties and make some profit. Travel agents may make some good money. Those working in IT or software sector might find the day stressful with tons of things to be done.

Love Focus: A fabulous time is foreseen with your partner.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Color: Purple

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON