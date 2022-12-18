Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 18, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A profitable venture promises to fill the tills. You may need to be tolerant and make concessions to keep the peace in the family. Diet and exercise will improve your health. Social events can put you in your element and boost your popularity. Don't be tempted by travel deals. Research to choose the best. If you want to buy a new car or house, now is the time. Career-wise, today is not your lucky day. You may have to work extra hours at the office to finish a crucial but pressing project.

Love Focus: There could be some major shifts in your relationship today. It might surprise you how you feel certain strong emotions. Relationships thrive when time and energy are given to them.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

When you finally get your moment in the spotlight, you can expect to make great strides in your professional and personal life. Your positive outlook may serve you well today. Your inheritance is probably enough to make you happy. You'll be able to take care of family responsibilities quickly and competently. The more healthy decisions you make, the more likely it is that your fitness and energy levels might improve dramatically. You'll be able to organise your time effectively and spend quality time with every one of your pals. In order to close deals that are truly worthwhile, businesspeople may need to travel internationally.

Love Focus: Make today the day you have the most romantic conversation with your partner. Establish some new shared goals for your relationship. Spend some time just being yourself and enjoying the day.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Positive changes in your career may bring you closer to the upper echelons of your organisation. New business endeavours, skills, or responsibilities may excite you. Further possibilities may present themselves, allowing you to tap into the global market. Selling off family land or developing it into apartments should earn a tidy sum. It's possible to tag along on an exciting trip with someone. It seems to be pointing toward the possibility that trying something new to improve your fitness level might be beneficial. You have a social obligation to fulfil a promise made to another person.

Love focus: A couple must work out their differences and forgive each other for grudges or resentments that led to their separation. Keep your heart open.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Going the extra mile on a prestigious project can boost your career. Share market and speculative business investments boost income. A delay in arrears or pending payment can disrupt financial plans. However, it will be only temporary. A family function or event may consume your time. Your efforts will boost close relationship, so get ready for bliss. Academically, you'll do well. If someone can get you motivated to build a workout routine, they may be doing you a great service for your health.

Love Focus: There may be a lot of pressure on you today, both at home and at work. Make the best plans you can so you can fulfil your partner's needs.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Orange

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

You can take any big personal or professional step. A recent deal promises good returns for self-employed as well as business persons. Students seeking admission to top universities might be successful. You have to fulfil the promise you kept to your loved ones, so set aside some time to do so. Failure to do so may lead to arguments. You may face obstacles when selling or buying an immovable asset, but don't worry; the issue will be resolved. Yoga and stretching can help you flex fatigued muscles. Spend time alone and meditate to gain a better perspective.

Love Focus: After a brief separation, a chance reunion with a significant other may present itself to some of you. You can expect loyalty from your partnership.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sep 23)

You can learn something new from every challenge you face. The mantra for professional success is resilience. Focus your efforts and energy solely on developing your desired skill set. The importance of punctuality in the workplace cannot be overstated. Try not to borrow money from people you know too well right now because the chances of them paying you back are low. Keeping tabs on your peers is a great way to improve your own academic standing. Eating homemade or healthy food will protect you from seasonal illnesses. You might win a case involving the contested property. Expect to have a good time when visiting a loved one.

Love Focus: You may finally be ready to commit to a new romantic relationship after much deliberation. This may give you a new life, so let go and experiment.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sep 24-Oct 23)

To maintain control of the situation, you'll need to be able to think on your feet and act quickly. You may feel pressure if you disagree with a superior or an administrator. With forethought and organisation, a business venture can yield a windfall. Your fitness level is maintained by your growing awareness of the importance of taking care of your body. Your skills may shine in a social setting, earning you praise and bringing honour to your family. It looks like you'll spend time at a tourist hotspot or one of your regular hangouts. An active approach to academic problems may bring good results.

Love focus: You may feel more motivated than ever to socialise. Put your newfound confidence to use by walking up to the person you've been eyeing and striking up a conversation.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

Your professional insights could be crucial to finishing the project on time and within budget. Your public profile and visibility may increase as a result of this. Your selfless actions will likely make you highly sought after on the social front. On the academic front, you can expect to achieve outstanding results thanks to your hard work. You can expect good news from your siblings, setting the stage for domestic bliss soon. Assuming you act quickly and wisely, you'll be able to capitalise on promising financial opportunities. Your health and wellbeing will benefit greatly by bringing about some changes in your exercise routine.

Love Focus: Those looking for a soul mate might find one at a family reunion. Most of the issues that plague married couples may eventually be fixed.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Positivity and enthusiasm may help you with new work responsibilities. A promotion can give businesspeople a pay raise and a new location. Working with others may excite you. Some areas need improvement. Attractive people can be friends. Your family might help with something you recently started. If you're trying to get in shape, seek expert advice. Your social calendar may be packed, leaving you little free time. Unnecessary risks can harm your finances, so be careful. With proper preparation, you can pass a challenging exam, but be realistic. The cost of renovating and furnishing a home may be less than expected.

Love focus: Today will probably be a day full of love and optimism. Give your significant other a thoughtful present, perhaps something you made yourself.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

You may get some well-deserved professional recognition for your efforts on a recent project. Those who gamble on stocks or engage in speculation may get some gains. There might soon be an opportunity to reconnect with long-lost relatives at a family reunion. Now is an excellent time to begin planning the restoration of your family home. You should do well in the face of academic challenges, such as a challenging test or competition. The holiday rush could ruin the vacation with the family if proper preparations were not made. Paying attention to small detail may make your trip enjoyable.

Love focus: Finding time to keep promises to your partner, despite a busy schedule, is likely to spark your romance. A perfect evening may make you love them again.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Golden

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Those in the job market may have the opportunity to join a forward-thinking company. You're still in a good place financially, and signs of a windfall look promising. Your success in school will most certainly make your loved ones happy. You can stay ahead of the competition with your self-assurance and good judgement. Home remedies may help those who have been sick for a long time. If you are passionate about seeing the world, you'll soon be preparing to leave for a faraway land. Keep your mind from wandering to your domestic woes. Storms don't last forever, but they have a way of making people stronger in the meantime.

Love Focus: With God's blessings, you'll fulfil all your marital responsibilities. Now is a good time to settle any past disagreements with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Magenta

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Make some significant professional shifts today. The efforts put in now will yield substantial benefits later on. People in business might be able to expand their enterprise and make it a huge success. You are most likely to shine at a home-based family celebration or ceremony. Students who put in the time and effort to study for challenging exams might see marked improvements in their scores. Those who have dreamed of seeing the world, at last, have the chance to do so. There may be a minimal hassle in arranging the necessary paperwork for monetary transactions.

Love Focus: Strange tangents may emerge, causing you and your partner to disagree. But you'll give it your all to clean up the cutter, and you may probably succeed. Strengthen your trust in one another and your relationship.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

