Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 26, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

A fortunate development can strengthen bank accounts of Aries natives. You may attain a prominent position in your field, thanks to your leadership and communication skills. Your domestic life is not operating as efficiently as you would like. To maintain peace at home, you'll need to adjust your goals. Some may be offered the opportunity to relocate abroad. Those seeking a tenant for their rental property may have little difficulty doing so. Today, diligent students may be eligible for recognition and rewards. Health appears to be fine.

Love Focus: The smallest acts of kindness can brighten your partner's day and yours.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Your enthusiasm and confidence at work may result in positive outcome. If you make wise financial decisions today, you may be able to build a solid financial foundation for the future. Your contagious joyful and carefree spirit brightens everyone's day at home. A short break may help to lift your spirits. You could get a great deal on a prime piece of real estate. Preventive care may help to ward off any looming diseases. Those hoping to do well on competitive exams should put in lots of effort.

Love Focus: Singles have a good chance of starting a new relationship.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Green

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Limelight is in store for some of you today. Be careful in handling money matters. Avoid lending money on a good will. Workwise, you got to be proactive and put a little more efforts. Having good time management skills is also essential. An image makeover is likely to be a highlight of the day for some. Ancestral property may get transferred to your name. An impromptu trip to a nearby place is on the cards.

Love Focus: Your love life may be great because you'll feel loved and cared for when you're with your partner

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

You remain quite sorted and organized today. Those in business can anticipate a prosperous period. It is an excellent day to splurge on luxuries. Buying a gadget or a property is likely for some. However, it is possible that your health will not be perfect. Be extremely cautious. You can rely on the support of your loved ones during a crisis. Planned short trips are likely to bring much joy. Pending legal cases regarding a property are likely to settle in your favor. Graduating research students may be showered with accolades.

Love Focus: Your relationship may have highs and lows. Keep calm and ignore your partner's provocation.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Leos might continue to stand firm. Consistent effort could result in success for your long-term career plan. Some people can anticipate an improvement in their financial situation. There's a possibility that you'll be able to sustain a high level of physical fitness all day. Going on vacations might be a great way to improve your mental clarity. Spend some time in self introspection in order to gain a right perspective. Some of you might be able to recoup old debts, and some of you might get valuable inheritances. It is important for students to work hard to improve their grades.

Love Focus: Do what you can to make it easier to talk to your partner and build trust today.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Silver

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos should carefully consider their course of action and strategy. The returns on previous investments are probably positive. If you've been putting off work projects, completing them could make you feel very satisfied. Today, maintaining good health would be important; so, take preventive measures proactively. Now is the time to resolve any differences with family members. Students who have been working hard for competitive exams are likely to excel. A quick trip to the countryside might lift your mood. There may be a good deal for those looking to purchase farms or agricultural land.

Love Focus: Be mindful of your words when interacting with your life partner.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Your helpful nature is likely to give a boost to your reputation. Your quick decision-making abilities are likely to help you grow up the career ladder. You might also receive a sizable financial windfall as a result of your efforts. Avert any trips or unplanned excursions if possible. It may be easier for you to adjust if you are relocating to a new city. Fewer distractions may allow students to get over the pending work. Some skill enhancement courses are sure to add up to your confidence.

Love Focus: Cupid’s arrow may strike those single.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

It would be nice to relax with loved ones today. You ought to take a break from your regular schedule. You might prove to be a remarkably effective and productive employee. There is nothing that should make you worry about your health today. Make the most of your time. Any unforeseen expenses could affect your savings. Do thorough research, and then act accordingly. It's a good time to travel if you have been waiting to explore some distant locations. A broker or a real estate agent’s advice could help you earn a profitable property deal.

Love Focus: Small changes to your daily routine can pave the way to a bright love life.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Magenta

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

You might feel motivated to start a new business. Taking calculated risks would be a determining factor towards the success or failure on the professional front. Travel is likely to give you a new high. Students are likely to perform well in their chosen fields. On the home front, there may be some miscommunications. All day long, maintain your composure and be accommodating. There is a chance that the duration of any ongoing real estate litigation may grow longer.

Love Focus: Mutually appreciating one another's efforts may strengthen your romantic relationship.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Orange

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Professionals who work hard may eventually see the fruits of their labour. Be brave and proactive to make your mark in business. There may be harmony and peace at home. The students are likely to succeed in their specialized fields. Those travelling for work should go prepared as some of you are going to have a long, tedious journey! A family disagreement over the division of property may take an ugly turn. Treating yourself to a new hairstyle or a new dressing style can lift up your spirits.

Love Focus: Capricorn singles might have luck. You should be confident when approaching someone you like.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Red

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Aquarians might experience positive energy. There are numerous options for financial support available today. Some of you can bag a prestigious promotion. Your reputation within the community might improve, thus making parents proud. Delay in seeking medical care could lead to health complications. Remember to seek a second opinion. Those who decide to invest in a commercial or international property can look forward to exciting opportunities. With good grades, students might be able to pass the most challenging entrance exams. Take brief business trips only if they are absolutely necessary.

Love Focus: You are likely to find a like-minded individual to mingle with.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Peach

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Today, Pisces can succeed in anything they set their minds to. Senior professionals might have the opportunity to relocate abroad. There might be new opportunities to increase your wealth. This could help you move forward in your life. Some of you might not have much time to spend with your loved ones due to your busy schedules. Real estate brokers with the right expertise can quickly close lucrative deals. It will be a good idea to indulge in some self-care or get some exercise.

Love Focus: Love stars burn bright making it a good day on the love front.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Brown

