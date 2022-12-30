Horoscope Today: Astrological prediction for December 30, 2022

All zodiac signs have their own characteristics and traits which define someone’s personality. Wouldn’t it be helpful if you started your day by already knowing about what’s going to come your way? Read on to find out whether the odds will be in your favour today.

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

You might do well in a job that was entrusted to you. The day might include a lengthy business trip that could be profitable. Students who work hard may advance academically. Certain expenses might upset the budget's balance. There could be some domestic strife due to misunderstandings. For now, don't make any decisions involving sale or purchase of property.

Love Focus:Married folks may enjoy the support of their partners and in-laws.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This a good day to take a short trip. The possibility of seeing loved ones again may fill you with hope and relief. Consult an experienced professional to get your finances in order. Excessive stress can have negative effects on your body. Consuming an extra few glasses of water every day can be beneficial. Good news is likely for those embroiled in legal property disputes. Students can improve their academic performance with focus and dedication.

Love Focus: There's a good chance you can meet someone worthwhile by increasing your social interactions.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Cream

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Decisions made by native Geminis should be carefully considered. Be selective about your plans if you want to avoid jeopardising financial stability. Learn to listen well to prevent problems on the professional front. You can lean on siblings for support in a difficult time. You can also kick back and relax with your pals. Disputes involving land or house may keep you stressed today. Students who want to excel must put in more effort than their peers.

Love Focus: A single native's best chance of finding love is at a party.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Good health may inspire you to get a lot done today. You may stand out at the workplace with your dedication. Children or youngsters may look up to you at home. You can ride out any economic storm with steady income sources. A short trip can turn out to be beneficial. It may take time and effort for students to reach their academic potential.

Love Focus:Singles may be able to confess their feelings and get a positive response.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Green

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Your bonds with your parents and other elders may strengthen. With hard work and good fortune, you'll come into some money unexpectedly. You may embark on a stable career. A short getaway could provide much-needed rest and new ideas. Your mental strength may remain rock-solid today. Students may be confused by the study material; taking an advice from a mentor would be a good idea.Some tenants may be offered better terms during lease renewal.

Love Focus:Some obstacles may block your romantic happiness today.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Peach

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Virgos can expect to feel as energetic and productive today. Your professional prospects should also rise. Income from investments will be sufficient to meet your commitments. Talk to your loved ones about how you feel to clear the air. Students,who put in the effort, stand a good chance of succeeding. Take extra precautions to protect your valuables while on a trip.

Love Focus:You may not see eye-to-eye with your partner.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Building productive working relationships with seniors may help you professionally. You may benefit from your expansion plans, and your business may grow. The success of one of your children could bring honour to the entire family. Some may benefit from influential contacts. Yoga and meditation can enhance the ‘Zen’ feeling. Unwanted travel can harm your health. There will be fewer disputes and more love between family members. Students may crack the important exam.

Love Focus: Some may fall in love with their partner again after rekindling the flame.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Exciting professional opportunities may come your way. The bonds of family can be strengthened through shared experiences. Being organised and disciplined will boost your health. Your spending might go up as you spend onluxuries. A spontaneous journey may prove to be a good break today. Students may run into obstacles while preparing for difficult exams. Some of you are likely to shift into a new house.

Love Focus: Expect good news about starting a family if you are a newlywed.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

The time is right to launch a new money-making project. Family life may bring much happiness in your life. The property deal may move forward smoothly today. You may succeed in getting back to your regular exercise routines. Today could be a particularly trying workday for some. A drive through the countryside could provide the solitude you seek. Some students may win coveted scholarships.

Love Focus: Some singles may get marriage proposals from relatives.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Today could be a day of high productivity and achievement at work. Business owners can launch a new product or service. Your unseen foes may try to cause trouble at home, so be alert. Property disputes will need urgent resolution. Avoid undertaking a strenuous exercise routine. To get ahead of competitors, students should put in extra work. Avoid all trips as travelling may increase both stress and financial burden.

Love Focus: People looking for love should avoid making snap judgments.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Grey

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

You may lay the groundwork for future endeavours or careers. A new business project may start making good money. Put extra effort into encouraging and motivating children. It is also a good time to fix up your home and renovate it. Avoid splurging on new cars or luxuries.Put in proper research before embarking on an exotic holiday. Avoid eating anything that causes stomach distress.

Love Focus: Your relationship with your partner may be strong and mutually supportive.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

You may succeed because of your inherent competitive nature.Career advancement is also a possibility for some. This energy is beneficial for your finances as well. Life at home will be fine as the young ones win laurels. Preventive care may benefit you immensely. Your property's value could increase drastically. The odds of students doing well in the exam are strong. Those keen to travel abroad may have to wait a bit.

Love Focus: Make plans for a date to help you learn more about your partner.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Peach

