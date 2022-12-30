Scorpio Horoscope Today, December 30, 2022: Gains are possible

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Daily Astrological Prediction says, it's in your best interest to avoid getting into arguments, as meaningless fights can be very stressful and ruin the mood of any situation. Instead, keep your mind on the positive changes that have occurred. For some Scorpios, the situation will begin to improve around noon today. If you apply yourself, doors will open for you professionally. Scorpio natives will put forth an effort to grow their company, and it'll succeed. Keep an eye out for danger, as your opponents may rear up at any time. Don't get your hopes up just yet, as it will be a while before you see any progress. Keep your mind on the task at hand and your spirit up, and you'll make it through the day easily. When things are going well at home, everyone is happy, and that makes it easier to make important choices. Some Scorpio natives may notice an uptick in their health and an improvement in their financial situation. An off-the-grid adventure is an option. While studying for challenging exams, Scorpio students may encounter roadblocks.

Scorpio Finance Today

Spending may rise, and it may do so on nonproductive things you have not budgeted. This has the potential to wreak havoc on your monthly spending plan. In addition, profit spikes are common for sole proprietors and other small business owners.

Scorpio Family Today

Some Scorpio natives' older siblings may see an increase in their material possessions. However, spending time together and opening up to one another is a great way to strengthen family ties.

Scorpio Career Today

If a friend or acquaintance suggests that you look for a new job, you should not make any hasty decisions until you've evaluated your choices. In the meantime, you should focus on improving your abilities and gaining experience for future gain.

Scorpio Health Today

It's a great day to start the week off right by resolving to be more organised and disciplined. The best course of action is to tune in to your physical sensations and learn what truly brings you happiness today.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Scorpio newlyweds couples can also anticipate some happy news about their growing family. However, you may need to put in the extra effort to maintain peace in your marriage. Conflicts within the family may arise as old emotional wounds are reopened.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Purple

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

